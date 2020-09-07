    Joy Reid Takes Nightly Anchor Slot at MSNBC

    By rmrd0000 on Thu, 07/09/2020 - 11:42am |

    She becomes one of the few Black women to anchor a major American evening news program. The move was made by new leadership at NBC News, which runs the liberal-leaning cable network.

    https://www.nytimes.com/2020/07/09/business/media/joy-reid-msnbc-anchor.html

    Watching it now. I've noted Joy Reid has the evil white centrist sellout Claire McAskill on her show as a guest an awful lot and then basically dittos what she says.


    by artappraiser on Mon, 08/03/2020 - 7:03pm

