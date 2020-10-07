Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
As communities around the country try to reimagine how law enforcement can operate in a just, effective and non-discriminatory way, these articles provide some useful background and differing viewpoints on the issue. https://t.co/tm08fXSkRF— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 9, 2020
Here’s a piece that outlines the need for a more aggressive overhaul of policing.https://t.co/yJlSb0MmyK— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 9, 2020
And here’s a counterbalance that argues for substantial reforms to policing and oversight but not fewer police.https://t.co/DwQoyobGRX— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 9, 2020
Finally, here’s a look at how Germany reshaped police training after the horrors of World War II and how this approach might be useful to other countries today.https://t.co/C9oFaqTxo8— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 9, 2020
It’s clear our communities are crying out for change—and what that change looks like is up to us. That’s why it’s important to take a hard look at all the perspectives and proposals out there, even the ones we disagree with. It’s how we’ll come up with solutions that last.— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 9, 2020
The shortages highlight the challenge facing the city's beleaguered police force as it faces calls for its defunding or even abolishment.
The Second Amendment was based partly on the premise that "when the able-bodied men of a nation are trained in arms and organized, they are better able to resist tyranny."https://t.co/KZ4oOo7GQQ— reason (@reason) August 2, 2020
“The photograph of Amrit and Saiyub came like a gentle rain from heaven on India’s hate-filled public sphere. The gift of friendship and trust it captured filled me with a certain sadness, as it felt so rare” — powerful, nuanced essay by @BasharatPeer https://t.co/uuwiuQ85aO— Mohamad Bazzi (@BazziNYU) August 1, 2020
Did white supremacists really orchestrate riots in Richmond? It’s complicated. https://t.co/Dl5nCt6UBe via @mercuryvirginia— JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) July 30, 2020
A man alleged to be tied to the far-right "boogaloo" movement, already charged with plotting to provoke violence at Las Vegas protests, has now been accused of having child pornography, federal prosecutors say. https://t.co/wLLGdJfK2U— NBC News (@NBCNews) July 30, 2020
Hundreds join protests in Portugal after murder of Black man https://t.co/OI4HpGjmEm— Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) August 2, 2020
Thousands demonstrate against Netanyahu as Israel protests gain strength https://t.co/V3jczSS2Uk— The Guardian (@guardian) August 2, 2020
This was the scene in Berlin, where an estimated 17,000 people defied social-distancing and mask requirements to join a protest supported by neo-Nazi groups, conspiracy theorists and others who said they were fed up with the restrictions.— The New York Times (@nytimes) August 1, 2020
Read the latest. https://t.co/QFWyHTTMb0 pic.twitter.com/h9CuxYCERg
Now they're staging a "die-in" in downtown Toronto.https://t.co/Pa7z0vTU3h— Barrett Wilson (@BarrettWilson6) August 2, 2020
“Red Sox Eduardo Rodriguez won't pitch this season after being diagnosed with heart inflammation that team doctors believe was caused by pitcher's battle with the coronavirus”. https://t.co/qJdPTzCoPS pic.twitter.com/E3GrYOgR3i
Always living the opposite of the values he lectures others about...the @VP Pence way https://t.co/AVvFM2ZnQF— Peter W. Singer (@peterwsinger) August 1, 2020
We met with leadership this month to present a series of recommendations that will create a more diverse and equitable @nytimes. We need a top-to-bottom resetting of priorities to improve the working conditions of our colleagues of color. Here are some highlights: (1/8)— NYTimesGuild (@NYTimesGuild) July 31, 2020
The shooting of Tahir Ahmad Naseem drew strong U.S. condemnation of Pakistan’s blasphemy laws, which are often used to persecute and intimidate religious minorities.
By Salman Masood @ NYTimes.com, July 30
The United States urged Pakistan on Thursday to overhaul the country’s harsh blasphemy laws a day after an American citizen accused of violating them was fatally shot in a courtroom.
The work of Joe Biden’s 2,000 foreign-policy and national security advisors is behind the scenes and shrouded in secrecy. FP’s @columlynch, @RobbieGramer and @DPalder spoke to some of them. https://t.co/NF1SYDX2vY
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 12:49am
That's interesting, the so called freedom loving libertarian leaning west tends to have more cops
by ocean-kat on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 2:08am
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 9:22pm
And social workers can't really help with this kind of thing, guess one has to depend on Twitter:
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/13/2020 - 11:52pm
"Quotas", always a problem:
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/14/2020 - 12:01am
Interesting that the NYPost is headlining this story of a black cop beating up a white guy on the subway:
Note that it was a pretty outrageous situation as the DA believed the cop totally and charged the victim with assault! Didn't bother to ask to see the body cam footage?
There's lots of lefty anti-police posting of it on Twitter, and calls from NYC for the cops to be fired.
But that NYPost has decided to highlight a "cops are thugs" story is something new!
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/15/2020 - 9:32pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/16/2020 - 12:32am
Things aren't looking good for the NYPD becoming open to acting more humanely towards strangers::
I don't see no de-escalation or non-violent theory here. I see tribal hatreds.
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/16/2020 - 1:29am
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/16/2020 - 2:59pm
^A "must watch". Intelligent cop with history degree with his own earnest grievances about adolescent "BLM" protesters.
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/16/2020 - 3:05pm
I question this story. He says blacks and Latinos wanted to talk to him, but the conversation was stopped by white people, repeatedly. No black or Latino person told the white person to STFU?
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 08/02/2020 - 10:39pm
Doleac is Economics professor @TAMU, Director @JusticeTechLab, Host of the @ProbCausation podcast. I study crime & discrimination.
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/24/2020 - 11:13pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/02/2020 - 9:05pm