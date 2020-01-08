Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
We met with leadership this month to present a series of recommendations that will create a more diverse and equitable @nytimes. We need a top-to-bottom resetting of priorities to improve the working conditions of our colleagues of color. Here are some highlights: (1/8)— NYTimesGuild (@NYTimesGuild) July 31, 2020
Now they're staging a "die-in" in downtown Toronto.https://t.co/Pa7z0vTU3h— Barrett Wilson (@BarrettWilson6) August 2, 2020
tragic news that will cause more believers but too late
Datapoint: a 27 year old professional athlete can’t play now cuz of #COVID19.
“Red Sox Eduardo Rodriguez won't pitch this season after being diagnosed with heart inflammation that team doctors believe was caused by pitcher's battle with the coronavirus”. https://t.co/qJdPTzCoPS pic.twitter.com/E3GrYOgR3i
Always living the opposite of the values he lectures others about...the @VP Pence way https://t.co/AVvFM2ZnQF— Peter W. Singer (@peterwsinger) August 1, 2020
The shooting of Tahir Ahmad Naseem drew strong U.S. condemnation of Pakistan’s blasphemy laws, which are often used to persecute and intimidate religious minorities.
By Salman Masood @ NYTimes.com, July 30
The United States urged Pakistan on Thursday to overhaul the country’s harsh blasphemy laws a day after an American citizen accused of violating them was fatally shot in a courtroom.
The work of Joe Biden’s 2,000 foreign-policy and national security advisors is behind the scenes and shrouded in secrecy. FP’s @columlynch, @RobbieGramer and @DPalder spoke to some of them. https://t.co/NF1SYDX2vY
“Customs and Border Patrol — he has let them off the leash, although there’s a culture there that’s predisposed to Trump’s 'strongman' approach." @LizaGoitein told @will_bunch at @PhillyInquirer. https://t.co/12fl5wAQ4N
So much winning. Even @senatemajldr is abandoning you, @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/a9lPHB2K5h— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 31, 2020
New @propublica : “the rollout of this has been absolutely a catastrophe” https://t.co/kWP2LNC8Wk— Richard Tofel (@dicktofel) July 31, 2020
There was a major confrontation with the troops the night before the Feds left.
We will see how things go over the weekend
The deaths of John Lewis and C.T. Vivian represent a changing of the guard for Black activism. Notably absent from this current era: the prominence of the Black church.— Maya King (@mayaaking) July 31, 2020
My latest, on the historically complicated relationship between the two: https://t.co/geknUl3Uzh
“It’s just not worth it.” Chief Hart says
By Tom Travis @ EastVillageMagazine.org, July 30
Unfrickingbelievable, they've been doing this in Flint since 2017!
The country’s latest calamity illustrates a striking inequity of our time: The people least responsible for climate change are among those most hurt by its consequences
By Somini Sengupta & Julfikar Ali Manik @ NYTimes.com, July 30
Torrential rains have submerged at least a quarter of Bangladesh, washing away the few things that count as assets for some of the world’s poorest people — their goats and chickens, houses of mud and tin, sacks of rice stored for the lean season.
Comments
I love love love the reply by Eccentrica Jones:
Gonna do a trial of adding her to my follow list.
Of course millennial wokees would probably say she is type that is the reason the phrase "ok boomer" was invented.
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 1:59pm
more of similar but worse (I copy first and last tweets of thread, scroll through whole thread to get the gist)
There's a big difference, though, in that taxpayers are paying for this work.
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 2:14pm
Meanwhile, there are still a few adult reporters left at the NYTimes. One of them that I follow just retweeted this, this is how one handles cancel culture as a confident and grownup reporter:
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 2:24pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 2:53pm
Is Andrew not rich enough for him?
by EmmaZahn on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 3:59pm
Assuming this is snark but I hate assuming. Requesting confirmation. :)
by EmmaZahn on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 3:56pm
The point was that Ken Vogel retweeted that comment. Doesn't bother him a wit, he's amused by it, totally confident in his craft and job. These days, maybe foolishly, but I think that it doesn't hurt for any writer to be confident about criticism on social media. It's the "all publicity is good publicity" thing where you figure smart readers, if that's what you want, will judge for themselves. Spinning is where they get into trouble. If you spin, the opposing mob can getcha. And I do agree with you that the NYTimes editorial policy is turning to spin. But people like Ken are surviving nonetheless.
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 4:22pm
Thanks for confirming. It wasn't clear to me that Ken Vogel was the unnamed reporter you follow was who retweeted it even after clicking through to see the original tweet.
by EmmaZahn on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 4:27pm
I think she's trying out the good trouble thing here:
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 6:45pm
"The Revolution didnt play out as well as hoped. We're now advertising for an epidemioligist and someone who understands the etiology & cultural significance of masks. Plus a play-by-play background color announcer for ongoing riots/protests/unrest/disobedience/whatever we decide to call them - think 'this generation's Howard Cosell' if that doesnt make your head explode."
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 8:48pm
Ya think?
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 9:54pm
Yeah, a small local news paper like the NYT should reflect the demographics of the city they serve.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 10:10pm
It's super confusing because they've cut local news coverage like 75% in the recent past and I find myself having to go to Gothamist or The City or some such for some stories.
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 11:09pm