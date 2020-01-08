Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Rejecting the term “people of color” may be of little consequence, @etammykim writes, but rejecting the solidarity it implies can result in an inaccurate and unduly limiting world view. https://t.co/S0hQrZFy3C— The New Yorker (@NewYorker) July 29, 2020
Always living the opposite of the values he lectures others about...the @VP Pence way https://t.co/AVvFM2ZnQF— Peter W. Singer (@peterwsinger) August 1, 2020
We met with leadership this month to present a series of recommendations that will create a more diverse and equitable @nytimes. We need a top-to-bottom resetting of priorities to improve the working conditions of our colleagues of color. Here are some highlights: (1/8)— NYTimesGuild (@NYTimesGuild) July 31, 2020
The shooting of Tahir Ahmad Naseem drew strong U.S. condemnation of Pakistan’s blasphemy laws, which are often used to persecute and intimidate religious minorities.
By Salman Masood @ NYTimes.com, July 30
The United States urged Pakistan on Thursday to overhaul the country’s harsh blasphemy laws a day after an American citizen accused of violating them was fatally shot in a courtroom.
The work of Joe Biden’s 2,000 foreign-policy and national security advisors is behind the scenes and shrouded in secrecy. FP’s @columlynch, @RobbieGramer and @DPalder spoke to some of them. https://t.co/NF1SYDX2vY
“Customs and Border Patrol — he has let them off the leash, although there’s a culture there that’s predisposed to Trump’s 'strongman' approach." @LizaGoitein told @will_bunch at @PhillyInquirer. https://t.co/12fl5wAQ4N
So much winning. Even @senatemajldr is abandoning you, @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/a9lPHB2K5h— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 31, 2020
New @propublica : “the rollout of this has been absolutely a catastrophe” https://t.co/kWP2LNC8Wk— Richard Tofel (@dicktofel) July 31, 2020
There was a major confrontation with the troops the night before the Feds left.
We will see how things go over the weekend
The deaths of John Lewis and C.T. Vivian represent a changing of the guard for Black activism. Notably absent from this current era: the prominence of the Black church.— Maya King (@mayaaking) July 31, 2020
My latest, on the historically complicated relationship between the two: https://t.co/geknUl3Uzh
“It’s just not worth it.” Chief Hart says
By Tom Travis @ EastVillageMagazine.org, July 30
Unfrickingbelievable, they've been doing this in Flint since 2017!
The country’s latest calamity illustrates a striking inequity of our time: The people least responsible for climate change are among those most hurt by its consequences
By Somini Sengupta & Julfikar Ali Manik @ NYTimes.com, July 30
Torrential rains have submerged at least a quarter of Bangladesh, washing away the few things that count as assets for some of the world’s poorest people — their goats and chickens, houses of mud and tin, sacks of rice stored for the lean season.
By Ben Casselman, headline story @ NYTimes.com, July 30
A longtime LAPD SWAT sergeant has filed a whistleblower lawsuit alleging the unit is controlled by a “SWAT Mafia” of veteran cops who encourage the use of deadly force and call members who attempt de-escalation "cowards" (via @LAcrimes): https://t.co/Zx8TIAcJZm— Kevin Rector (@kevrector) July 29, 2020
Comments
Perhaps. For say 30 years Ive recognizes some people would be fine with a 55% Hispanic majority, but a white majority drives them wild. Ignoring Brazil held onto slaves til the 1880's, Chile wiped out Its indigenous peoples as celebrated by one of Its best known literary epics, and recent ethnic cleansing in Honduras and Guatemala Is well-documented.
I'm rather tired. Who are these Laotian fisherman around Galveston, Ethiopian cab drivers in Vegas, Iranian landlords in LA... Its a melting pot, for fucks sakes. The problem with the Black portion Is Its not melting enough. We dont need to highlight being Black so much as not-giving-a-shit. We know people will treat The Other like shit anywhere in the world - jíst boys being boys. But Blacks -especially darkskinned Blacks (plus Jews, of course) bring out the crazy. And at the same time we have entrenched Black non-advancement in both Sub-Saharan Africa and the US ( perhaps to a lesser extent in France and UK?) - how to move out of this stalemate? I mean, i'm a realist - women are still treated like shit, but still there's improvement of sorts. There's a gentrified advancement for some blacks, but ať the end of the day there's an oporession that oermeates, assumptions, a risk, a basic unfairness. That got highlights in May, but it's everpresent. If they can be treated as shittily as most others...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 9:13am
I'm rather tired
Now that is funny
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 10:27am
I just appreciate someone writing something on this topic that can easily elevate the thought processes and discussion to the level of your comment. Black vs. white style of writing about it, with no gray, that just exacerbates the problem.
Especially intriguing to me is her contention that there is a northeastern thing, rooted in history, that affects the whole national discussion and makes it inaccurate for the rest of the country.
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 6:01pm
Yeah, history grows from the East was a nice line.and true, of course. Fór a while IT seemed the West would také over, but nope - the lens Is a Nor'Easterner.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 10:58pm
seeing lots of buzz about this changing the quality of the conversation:
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 8:45pm
"Caste" drops on Tuesday. It will be interesting. South Africa dealt with some of its issues with a Truth and Reconciliation Commission. Perhaps something similar is needed in the United States.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 11:59pm
fits in neither black nor white dominant narrative but a common enough story:
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 3:23pm