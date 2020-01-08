Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
We met with leadership this month to present a series of recommendations that will create a more diverse and equitable @nytimes. We need a top-to-bottom resetting of priorities to improve the working conditions of our colleagues of color. Here are some highlights: (1/8)— NYTimesGuild (@NYTimesGuild) July 31, 2020
The shooting of Tahir Ahmad Naseem drew strong U.S. condemnation of Pakistan’s blasphemy laws, which are often used to persecute and intimidate religious minorities.
By Salman Masood @ NYTimes.com, July 30
The United States urged Pakistan on Thursday to overhaul the country’s harsh blasphemy laws a day after an American citizen accused of violating them was fatally shot in a courtroom.
The work of Joe Biden’s 2,000 foreign-policy and national security advisors is behind the scenes and shrouded in secrecy. FP’s @columlynch, @RobbieGramer and @DPalder spoke to some of them. https://t.co/NF1SYDX2vY
“Customs and Border Patrol — he has let them off the leash, although there’s a culture there that’s predisposed to Trump’s 'strongman' approach." @LizaGoitein told @will_bunch at @PhillyInquirer. https://t.co/12fl5wAQ4N
So much winning. Even @senatemajldr is abandoning you, @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/a9lPHB2K5h— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 31, 2020
New @propublica : “the rollout of this has been absolutely a catastrophe” https://t.co/kWP2LNC8Wk— Richard Tofel (@dicktofel) July 31, 2020
There was a major confrontation with the troops the night before the Feds left.
We will see how things go over the weekend
The deaths of John Lewis and C.T. Vivian represent a changing of the guard for Black activism. Notably absent from this current era: the prominence of the Black church.— Maya King (@mayaaking) July 31, 2020
My latest, on the historically complicated relationship between the two: https://t.co/geknUl3Uzh
“It’s just not worth it.” Chief Hart says
By Tom Travis @ EastVillageMagazine.org, July 30
Unfrickingbelievable, they've been doing this in Flint since 2017!
The country’s latest calamity illustrates a striking inequity of our time: The people least responsible for climate change are among those most hurt by its consequences
By Somini Sengupta & Julfikar Ali Manik @ NYTimes.com, July 30
Torrential rains have submerged at least a quarter of Bangladesh, washing away the few things that count as assets for some of the world’s poorest people — their goats and chickens, houses of mud and tin, sacks of rice stored for the lean season.
By Ben Casselman, headline story @ NYTimes.com, July 30
A longtime LAPD SWAT sergeant has filed a whistleblower lawsuit alleging the unit is controlled by a “SWAT Mafia” of veteran cops who encourage the use of deadly force and call members who attempt de-escalation "cowards" (via @LAcrimes): https://t.co/Zx8TIAcJZm— Kevin Rector (@kevrector) July 29, 2020
