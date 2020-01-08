Torrential rains have submerged at least a quarter of Bangladesh, washing away the few things that count as assets for some of the world’s poorest people — their goats and chickens, houses of mud and tin, sacks of rice stored for the lean season.
A longtime LAPD SWAT sergeant has filed a whistleblower lawsuit alleging the unit is controlled by a “SWAT Mafia” of veteran cops who encourage the use of deadly force and call members who attempt de-escalation "cowards" (via @LAcrimes): https://t.co/Zx8TIAcJZm
U.S. Attorney, Oregon:
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 1:50am
Report of some very brave smart black girls at Thursday night protests vs. the midnight agents provocateurs
In Portland, some Black activists frustrated with white protesters
By Deborah Bloom @ Reuters.com, July 31
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 2:04am
Yeah, the whites are taking everything they didnt learn from Occuoy Wall Street and doubling down. Like i want to see smartasses dancing in the street And acting obnoxious towards cops just like u want to see cops firing teargas and rubber bullets. Bring on the people with a message - no more cops pulling arrogant *unnecessary* violence and smug displaye of superiority, especially towards minorities, even towards mere suspects. Real criminal? Také em down. But still with as much humanity allowed.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 2:35am
he says it's still about the Portland police,less about the Feds
And I think if nightclubs and bars were open, half of them would be there instead. But there's nowhere else to go for the white kids so party time at the protests is good, doesn't cost anything, got no job right now so there's no extra money for that if you could...
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 2:18am
Pretty sure "Dance Dance Revolution" was just a song.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 2:37am
For those who don't know her: Alice from Queens is a fairly sarcastic commentator followed by a lot of elitist cognescenti.
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 2:46am
basically foretold here in 1976:
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 2:59am
Femicide protest coopted
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 3:56am