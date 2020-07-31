Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
The work of Joe Biden’s 2,000 foreign-policy and national security advisors is behind the scenes and shrouded in secrecy. FP’s @columlynch, @RobbieGramer and @DPalder spoke to some of them. https://t.co/NF1SYDX2vY
“Customs and Border Patrol — he has let them off the leash, although there’s a culture there that’s predisposed to Trump’s 'strongman' approach." @LizaGoitein told @will_bunch at @PhillyInquirer. https://t.co/12fl5wAQ4N
So much winning. Even @senatemajldr is abandoning you, @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/a9lPHB2K5h— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 31, 2020
New @propublica : “the rollout of this has been absolutely a catastrophe” https://t.co/kWP2LNC8Wk— Richard Tofel (@dicktofel) July 31, 2020
There was a major confrontation with the troops the night before the Feds left.
We will see how things go over the weekend
The deaths of John Lewis and C.T. Vivian represent a changing of the guard for Black activism. Notably absent from this current era: the prominence of the Black church.— Maya King (@mayaaking) July 31, 2020
My latest, on the historically complicated relationship between the two: https://t.co/geknUl3Uzh
“It’s just not worth it.” Chief Hart says
By Tom Travis @ EastVillageMagazine.org, July 30
Unfrickingbelievable, they've been doing this in Flint since 2017!
The country’s latest calamity illustrates a striking inequity of our time: The people least responsible for climate change are among those most hurt by its consequences
By Somini Sengupta & Julfikar Ali Manik @ NYTimes.com, July 30
Torrential rains have submerged at least a quarter of Bangladesh, washing away the few things that count as assets for some of the world’s poorest people — their goats and chickens, houses of mud and tin, sacks of rice stored for the lean season.
By Ben Casselman, headline story @ NYTimes.com, July 30
A longtime LAPD SWAT sergeant has filed a whistleblower lawsuit alleging the unit is controlled by a “SWAT Mafia” of veteran cops who encourage the use of deadly force and call members who attempt de-escalation "cowards" (via @LAcrimes): https://t.co/Zx8TIAcJZm— Kevin Rector (@kevrector) July 29, 2020
In 2019 the U.S. was ranked as the country best prepared for a pandemic.
Cain commented on a July 4 celebration at Mt. Rushmore, tweeting: "Masks will not be mandatory for the event, which will be attended by President Trump. PEOPLE ARE FED UP!"
article made her sound just fine-i.e., great no problemo-but then I see this rut-roh from a Politico reporter:
Not that I myself would care. But it will cause a lot of distracting ruckus, will it not?
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 6:41pm
Oh Jesus, she's Congresswoman of Hollywood and Venice Beach, half the flakes in the world. She wasn't *in* Scientology - she praised LRon in 2 building dedication ceremonies 10 years ago. How come Tulsi's weird Indian cult wasn't a bigger thing? And what about all those weird religions that protest against wearing masks during time of plagues?
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 10:04pm
Well, FWIW, I see that it changed Kos' mind:
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 10:18pm
What a stupid fuck. After all the atrocities, this Is Kos's huge diaqualifier? I mean, fine, be concerned, but 2 rather anodyne political speeches to a rather pushy constituent group? This wasn't defunding healthcare or calling for federal troops in our cities or praising the guy who imprisons a million Muslims in west China, or even having a disturbing pastor - it was, "hey guys, congrats on your new building" to a largely failed/mocked science-fiction cult - not even the more interesting question if who assisted with their tax-exempt status and who helped bury their many scandles.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 10:33pm
You like arguing with the craziness of the generic American voter, don't you?
Edit to add: it's the would you have a beer with the guy or gal test, we're talking whole populace now.
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 10:37pm
and actually, it's the temporary distraction of the "gotcha" that derails campaign's, not the actual supposed faux pas that changes the voters mind but the stuff that doesn't get talked about while the brouhaha is going on. Think blackface in high school times 10.
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 10:41pm
Yeah, the gotcha that sticks - Mitt Romney's dog on the roof with Gail Collins repeating it every column. Important stuff.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 10:45pm
No, this Is the media class and policy wonks. The generic voter Is fine with demon semen and celebrity hijinx. And nobody's having a beer with the VP.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 10:43pm
And Tom is getting a headache. To me, that is not a good sign:
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 10:27pm
I dont understand Rice in the mix. Bass Is interesting to me Re years of Boeing in-the-trenches mechanics for a large státě, avoiding controversy and grandstanding. Harris doesnt particularly impress me for some reason, tho fine as a Senator. But frankly, besides Gore And LBJ, all VPs are boring as shit, including sleepy Joe.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 10:39pm
I think the V.P. choice is just a tool to add to the general excitement of a campaign at the right moment. If done well, with demographics that aren't so excited about the main candidate. So picking someone that does not add charm but temporarily detracts for whatever reason, defeats that important usage.
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 10:45pm
But she'll be forgitten by Tuesday. This isnt a comment about Farrakhan or Palestinians or a Hillary they're trying to hate. Its just a biring pandemic-fed election cycle with no rallies - they have to write something. If anything Its be better to have a more memorable scandal for voter recognition. How useless was Tim Kaine?
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 10:50pm