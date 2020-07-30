Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Cain commented on a July 4 celebration at Mt. Rushmore, tweeting: "Masks will not be mandatory for the event, which will be attended by President Trump. PEOPLE ARE FED UP!"
So much winning. Even @senatemajldr is abandoning you, @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/a9lPHB2K5h— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 31, 2020
New @propublica : “the rollout of this has been absolutely a catastrophe” https://t.co/kWP2LNC8Wk— Richard Tofel (@dicktofel) July 31, 2020
There was a major confrontation with the troops the night before the Feds left.
We will see how things go over the weekend
The deaths of John Lewis and C.T. Vivian represent a changing of the guard for Black activism. Notably absent from this current era: the prominence of the Black church.— Maya King (@mayaaking) July 31, 2020
My latest, on the historically complicated relationship between the two: https://t.co/geknUl3Uzh
“It’s just not worth it.” Chief Hart says
By Tom Travis @ EastVillageMagazine.org, July 30
Unfrickingbelievable, they've been doing this in Flint since 2017!
The country’s latest calamity illustrates a striking inequity of our time: The people least responsible for climate change are among those most hurt by its consequences
By Somini Sengupta & Julfikar Ali Manik @ NYTimes.com, July 30
Torrential rains have submerged at least a quarter of Bangladesh, washing away the few things that count as assets for some of the world’s poorest people — their goats and chickens, houses of mud and tin, sacks of rice stored for the lean season.
By Ben Casselman, headline story @ NYTimes.com, July 30
A longtime LAPD SWAT sergeant has filed a whistleblower lawsuit alleging the unit is controlled by a “SWAT Mafia” of veteran cops who encourage the use of deadly force and call members who attempt de-escalation "cowards" (via @LAcrimes): https://t.co/Zx8TIAcJZm— Kevin Rector (@kevrector) July 29, 2020
In 2019 the U.S. was ranked as the country best prepared for a pandemic.
BREAKING: Police discovered explosives, smoke bombs and other weapons in a van parked at the weekend protests in Seattle that saw violent clashes between police and protesters. https://t.co/2H4FI6HivF— The Seattle Times (@seattletimes) July 30, 2020
These Are the Changes Community Leaders Say They Need
By Josiah Bates @ Time.com, July 27
[....] Pastor Price and community activists in cities across America that are currently facing high levels of gun violence say the issue has been ignored — and stigmatized — for too long. Buoyed by the groundswell of support for some high-profile victims of police violence, and for larger societal reforms, they say now is the time for action.
“This should be a wake-up call. We’ve been pressing the snooze button on this issue for too long and we’re at the point where we can’t press it anymore,” Pastor Price says. “We should have a handle on this by now.”
Sept. 27 debut, just in time for the election!
Watch the trailer for #TheComeyRule, Hollywood's first drama about the Trump administration.
Brendan Gleeson as Trump. Jeff Daniels as James Comey.
Read V.F.'s inside story of the making of the series Trump is going to hate: https://t.co/HvMCGLDS2i pic.twitter.com/CbKiqmEqVU
Sad
The day before he was hospitalized, Cain sent a tweet expressing support for the Trump campaign's decision not to require masks at a July 4 Independence Day celebration held at Mount Rushmore.
https://www.businessinsider.com/herman-cain-dies-after-being-hospitalized-for-covid-19-2020-7
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 07/30/2020 - 11:11am
by NCD on Thu, 07/30/2020 - 11:42am
Gratuitous attacks on Clintons to help her deal with her grief - must be tough... had to traipse 25 years down memory lane to when Herman owned "the libs" and killed off HillaryCare - good thing, since otherwise there'd be decent healthcare with the Covid pandemic.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/30/2020 - 12:23pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/30/2020 - 9:33pm
I am praying for the Atlanta healthcare workers who treated Cain for weeks for a COVID infection he took no precautions whatsoever to prevent, and that risked the lives of those who treated him and their family members.
by NCD on Thu, 07/30/2020 - 10:30pm
Trump:
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 1:51am
Amazing family! Straight out of Lake Woebegon
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 2:28am
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/30/2020 - 9:58pm
The Tulsa rally was June 20, all attendees had to waive liability for illness or death to reserve a ticket, as no social distancing was planned, the Tulsa Health Department wanted the rally cancelled. Cain was tested positive 9 days later on June 29, incubation period is 5-14 days. Double figures of SS agents and rally personnel were also infected there.
Cuomo is right.
FWIW, Cain's post-Tulsa gaslight filled paean to Trump's leadership, Trump's unification of the nation, and Trump's imminent defeat of the " effects" of the virus:
"...the media’s never-ending crusade against the president ....The atmosphere was electric, and the president’s words were inspiring. He presented a vision for uniting the country, overcoming the remaining effects of the pandemic and reinvigorating an economy he had going strong ...."
by NCD on Thu, 07/30/2020 - 11:49pm
I especially like hearing this from him because I like seeing epidemiologists express feelings for individual death and suffering. Sometimes I do wonder whether some of them are just such cold scientists that they only see numbers and then at times in certain situations might be too willing to sacrifice small numbers for the good of bigger numbers.
They have had to deal with anti-vaxxers for quite some time, though, so it's probably different for them dealing with denial by people of what they say has to be done. Not just here, but like with the troubles getting conservative tribes around the world to get children vaccinated for polio. They are used to/learn about the psychology of denial of what they do.
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 12:40am
When he says "I cry as an epidemiologist" it sounds like it's the numbers.
He didn't say "I cry as a caring human being". The Trump movement is frankly no different than any national political Party that has led a nation to catastrophe. I cry for those who were informed and rational enough to oppose it, yet nevertheless suffered huge loss.
by NCD on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 7:38am
I dont cry a lot for things and people i dont know, tho occasionally something makes me well up. But probably not a "tough love" politician - that's a bit of an oxymoron.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 8:14am
I don't like any kind of doctors who decide care based on who they think is a bad person and who they think is a good person. And I especially wouldn't like any who decided based upon who they think is a stupid ill-informed person and who they think is a smart informed person.
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 5:21pm
Of course if someone is in some sort of service profession they should try to serve everyone fairly and equally. But when I'm thinking about empathy I have little to spare for those who make dangerous choices and face the consequences from those choices. I feel the same amount of sympathy for Cain as I feel for those who die trying to climb the Himalayas. Cain is just one more person in the running for a Darwin Award.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 5:34pm
And I was not talking about my own feelings or opinion, I was talking about an epidemiologist's.
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 6:10pm
This that I just ran across helps me clarify:
I am grateful to know that Dr. Feigl-Ding does not think about Herman Cain like Herman Cain thought about some others. Because his statement makes clear he is an ethical practitioner of medicine as well as an epidemiologist.
To this day, it really irks me tremendously that early on epidemiologists lied to the public about the need for masks in order to prevent more runs on N95 masks that were needed to keep the health care providers alive. I don't like that about the profession of epidemiology. And it's a serious conundrum for them, especially in this day and age with internet research available, it feeds conspiracy thinking even among smart people, who then don't trust them. I.E.RFK Jr. feeding the anti-vaxxer movement.
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 6:26pm
WaPo and NYTimes obituaries:
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 12:52am