Cain commented on a July 4 celebration at Mt. Rushmore, tweeting: "Masks will not be mandatory for the event, which will be attended by President Trump. PEOPLE ARE FED UP!"
“It’s just not worth it.” Chief Hart says
By Tom Travis @ EastVillageMagazine.org, July 30
Unfrickingbelievable, they've been doing this in Flint since 2017!
The country’s latest calamity illustrates a striking inequity of our time: The people least responsible for climate change are among those most hurt by its consequences
By Somini Sengupta & Julfikar Ali Manik @ NYTimes.com, July 30
Torrential rains have submerged at least a quarter of Bangladesh, washing away the few things that count as assets for some of the world’s poorest people — their goats and chickens, houses of mud and tin, sacks of rice stored for the lean season.
By Ben Casselman, headline story @ NYTimes.com, July 30
A longtime LAPD SWAT sergeant has filed a whistleblower lawsuit alleging the unit is controlled by a “SWAT Mafia” of veteran cops who encourage the use of deadly force and call members who attempt de-escalation "cowards" (via @LAcrimes): https://t.co/Zx8TIAcJZm— Kevin Rector (@kevrector) July 29, 2020
In 2019 the U.S. was ranked as the country best prepared for a pandemic.
BREAKING: Police discovered explosives, smoke bombs and other weapons in a van parked at the weekend protests in Seattle that saw violent clashes between police and protesters. https://t.co/2H4FI6HivF— The Seattle Times (@seattletimes) July 30, 2020
These Are the Changes Community Leaders Say They Need
By Josiah Bates @ Time.com, July 27
[....] Pastor Price and community activists in cities across America that are currently facing high levels of gun violence say the issue has been ignored — and stigmatized — for too long. Buoyed by the groundswell of support for some high-profile victims of police violence, and for larger societal reforms, they say now is the time for action.
“This should be a wake-up call. We’ve been pressing the snooze button on this issue for too long and we’re at the point where we can’t press it anymore,” Pastor Price says. “We should have a handle on this by now.”
Sept. 27 debut, just in time for the election!
Watch the trailer for #TheComeyRule, Hollywood's first drama about the Trump administration.
Brendan Gleeson as Trump. Jeff Daniels as James Comey.
Read V.F.'s inside story of the making of the series Trump is going to hate: https://t.co/HvMCGLDS2i pic.twitter.com/CbKiqmEqVU
(what a surprise NOT)
By Chris McGreal in Porltand, OR for TheGuardian.com, July 29
Oregon’s governor says local police will guard the courthouse as the president says the pullout will not begin until the city is secure
To feed the 2.5 million pilgrims who visit Saudi Arabia during a typical hajj, the country imports more than 3 million animals. But this year, COVID-19 put the hajj on hold for many and has also led to border closures with other countries.https://t.co/ShjRIj2yOC— Foreign Policy (@ForeignPolicy) July 30, 2020
NEW — The Gang of Eight is engaged in an extremely rare, bitter partisan fight over how much info to share with the public about election interference. The in-fighting is already having collateral damage.— Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) July 29, 2020
Exclusive details, w/ @NatashaBertrand https://t.co/38NRuc7sw1
By Kate Taylor @ BusinessInsider.com, 11 hrs. ago
Stella Immanuel, a Houston pediatrician and spiritual leader of Fire Power Ministries ... believes dangerous gynecological conditions are the residue of sexual intercourse with demons...She maintains that alien DNA is a component of some therapeutic drugs and that government scientists are developing a vaccine to prevent religious faith.
You can find these and other teachings of hers on YouTube.- you can find Immanuel on President Trump’s Twitter feed, where she testifies to the power of hydroxychloroquine...
Sad
The day before he was hospitalized, Cain sent a tweet expressing support for the Trump campaign's decision not to require masks at a July 4 Independence Day celebration held at Mount Rushmore.
https://www.businessinsider.com/herman-cain-dies-after-being-hospitalized-for-covid-19-2020-7
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 07/30/2020 - 11:11am
by NCD on Thu, 07/30/2020 - 11:42am
Gratuitous attacks on Clintons to help her deal with her grief - must be tough... had to traipse 25 years down memory lane to when Herman owned "the libs" and killed off HillaryCare - good thing, since otherwise there'd be decent healthcare with the Covid pandemic.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/30/2020 - 12:23pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/30/2020 - 9:33pm
I am praying for the Atlanta healthcare workers who treated Cain for weeks for a COVID infection he took no precautions whatsoever to prevent, and that risked the lives of those who treated him and their family members.
by NCD on Thu, 07/30/2020 - 10:30pm
Trump:
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 1:51am
Amazing family! Straight out of Lake Woebegon
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 2:28am
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/30/2020 - 9:58pm
The Tulsa rally was June 20, all attendees had to waive liability for illness or death to reserve a ticket, as no social distancing was planned, the Tulsa Health Department wanted the rally cancelled. Cain was tested positive 9 days later on June 29, incubation period is 5-14 days. Double figures of SS agents and rally personnel were also infected there.
Cuomo is right.
FWIW, Cain's post-Tulsa gaslight filled paean to Trump's leadership, Trump's unification of the nation, and Trump's imminent defeat of the " effects" of the virus:
"...the media’s never-ending crusade against the president ....The atmosphere was electric, and the president’s words were inspiring. He presented a vision for uniting the country, overcoming the remaining effects of the pandemic and reinvigorating an economy he had going strong ...."
by NCD on Thu, 07/30/2020 - 11:49pm
I especially like hearing this from him because I like seeing epidemiologists express feelings for individual death and suffering. Sometimes I do wonder whether some of them are just such cold scientists that they only see numbers and then at times in certain situations might be too willing to sacrifice small numbers for the good of bigger numbers.
They have had to deal with anti-vaxxers for quite some time, though, so it's probably different for them dealing with denial by people of what they say has to be done. Not just here, but like with the troubles getting conservative tribes around the world to get children vaccinated for polio. They are used to/learn about the psychology of denial of what they do.
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 12:40am
WaPo and NYTimes obituaries:
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 12:52am