Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
BREAKING: John Lewis has died at 80 years old https://t.co/9972eliZ6a— Axios (@axios) July 18, 2020
In 2019 the U.S. was ranked as the country best prepared for a pandemic.
Cain commented on a July 4 celebration at Mt. Rushmore, tweeting: "Masks will not be mandatory for the event, which will be attended by President Trump. PEOPLE ARE FED UP!"
BREAKING: Police discovered explosives, smoke bombs and other weapons in a van parked at the weekend protests in Seattle that saw violent clashes between police and protesters. https://t.co/2H4FI6HivF— The Seattle Times (@seattletimes) July 30, 2020
These Are the Changes Community Leaders Say They Need
By Josiah Bates @ Time.com, July 27
[....] Pastor Price and community activists in cities across America that are currently facing high levels of gun violence say the issue has been ignored — and stigmatized — for too long. Buoyed by the groundswell of support for some high-profile victims of police violence, and for larger societal reforms, they say now is the time for action.
“This should be a wake-up call. We’ve been pressing the snooze button on this issue for too long and we’re at the point where we can’t press it anymore,” Pastor Price says. “We should have a handle on this by now.”
Sept. 27 debut, just in time for the election!
Watch the trailer for #TheComeyRule, Hollywood's first drama about the Trump administration.
Brendan Gleeson as Trump. Jeff Daniels as James Comey.
Read V.F.'s inside story of the making of the series Trump is going to hate: https://t.co/HvMCGLDS2i pic.twitter.com/CbKiqmEqVU
(what a surprise NOT)
By Chris McGreal in Porltand, OR for TheGuardian.com, July 29
Oregon’s governor says local police will guard the courthouse as the president says the pullout will not begin until the city is secure
To feed the 2.5 million pilgrims who visit Saudi Arabia during a typical hajj, the country imports more than 3 million animals. But this year, COVID-19 put the hajj on hold for many and has also led to border closures with other countries.https://t.co/ShjRIj2yOC— Foreign Policy (@ForeignPolicy) July 30, 2020
NEW — The Gang of Eight is engaged in an extremely rare, bitter partisan fight over how much info to share with the public about election interference. The in-fighting is already having collateral damage.— Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) July 29, 2020
Exclusive details, w/ @NatashaBertrand https://t.co/38NRuc7sw1
By Kate Taylor @ BusinessInsider.com, 11 hrs. ago
Stella Immanuel, a Houston pediatrician and spiritual leader of Fire Power Ministries ... believes dangerous gynecological conditions are the residue of sexual intercourse with demons...She maintains that alien DNA is a component of some therapeutic drugs and that government scientists are developing a vaccine to prevent religious faith.
You can find these and other teachings of hers on YouTube.- you can find Immanuel on President Trump’s Twitter feed, where she testifies to the power of hydroxychloroquine...
Full @JoeBiden response calling for "arsonists and anarchists" to be prosecuted for the violence/destruction occurring at some protests. Says Trump is "stoking division and chaos" because "his campaign is failing and he is looking for a political lifeline." pic.twitter.com/D3ScPq1Y9x— Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) July 28, 2020
Trump turns the Winnebago around to go back to North Carolina. Hard to say what will be there when he arrives.
This may be the hottest summer in history. Americans have to stay distanced. Nearly 30 million are unemployed. There’s a child hunger crisis. A looming eviction crisis. And now, with the GOP cutting back consumer protections, a wave of power shut-offs. https://t.co/mSnPbEG9Dw— Eric Klinenberg (@EricKlinenberg) July 28, 2020
Not much surprises me anymore but this glimpse of a way of life in Hong Kong shocked me to tears. Hong Kong is a very rich place. There's no excuse ....
A new Hong Kong ban on dining at restaurants and food stalls could complicate life for the many people in the city who depend on eating out for daily meals https://t.co/opKMajD315 pic.twitter.com/VYvFud2MS4
Comments
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 11:52pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 12:01am
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 12:11am
Some words of the man himself in 2013:
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 12:41am
The NYT editorial board has published an editorial with Lewis as the topic and dateline July 17. This is highly unusual! It is not the formal obituary, that is posted/published elsewhere. It is a distinctly separate honor. Here it is:
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 12:47am
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 1:16am
Obama just published his statement:
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 1:22am
tearjerker excerpt from New Yorker story:
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 2:01am
Embassy of Ireland; Mitch McConnell; VoteVets.org; NYTimes reporting on praise from around the globe
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 1:32am
Who was Edmund Pettus?
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Edmund_Pettus
I recommend changing the name to the John Lewis-Edmund Pettus Bridge ( Lewis winner in a knockout)
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 2:29am
Message for McConnell:
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 2:34pm
and for everyone else
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 2:36pm
This is awesome:
Edit to add longer video:
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 1:41am
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. retweeted his June 2020 two-minute history video:
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 1:49am
And the Supreme Court decided that extra eye on the South for voting was no longer needed. They were party right - the eye Is needed across the country now. Southern style voters repression and denial Is now nationwide. Aint that progress.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 1:58am
Thread on Lewis' compromise
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 12:29pm
The two versions of the speech side by side
https://billmoyers.com/content/two-versions-of-john-lewis-speech/
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 12:33pm
Macron:
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 9:35pm
PERFECT!
This is exactly why it's usually better to let artists, and not angry mobs, handle these issues for society.
Having a hard time not crying. And that's exactly the kind of reaction you want from a monument.
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 6:01pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/20/2020 - 8:57pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/23/2020 - 10:39pm
LeBron says:
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/24/2020 - 8:56pm
Video
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 5:33pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/27/2020 - 7:46pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/28/2020 - 7:23am
Three former presidents to attend John Lewis' funeral in Atlanta
@ USA TODAY July 29
Caption: Mourners created a memorial in front of the John Lewis mural in downtown Atlanta
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 10:36pm
Obama's eulogy in writing @ medium.com, and Lewis' posthumously published NYTimes op-ed:
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/30/2020 - 9:37pm