BREAKING: John Lewis has died at 80 years old https://t.co/9972eliZ6a— Axios (@axios) July 18, 2020
By Chris McGreal in Porltand, OR for TheGuardian.com, July 29
Oregon’s governor says local police will guard the courthouse as the president says the pullout will not begin until the city is secure
To feed the 2.5 million pilgrims who visit Saudi Arabia during a typical hajj, the country imports more than 3 million animals. But this year, COVID-19 put the hajj on hold for many and has also led to border closures with other countries.https://t.co/ShjRIj2yOC— Foreign Policy (@ForeignPolicy) July 30, 2020
NEW — The Gang of Eight is engaged in an extremely rare, bitter partisan fight over how much info to share with the public about election interference. The in-fighting is already having collateral damage.— Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) July 29, 2020
Exclusive details, w/ @NatashaBertrand https://t.co/38NRuc7sw1
By Kate Taylor @ BusinessInsider.com, 11 hrs. ago
Stella Immanuel, a Houston pediatrician and spiritual leader of Fire Power Ministries ... believes dangerous gynecological conditions are the residue of sexual intercourse with demons...She maintains that alien DNA is a component of some therapeutic drugs and that government scientists are developing a vaccine to prevent religious faith.
You can find these and other teachings of hers on YouTube.- you can find Immanuel on President Trump’s Twitter feed, where she testifies to the power of hydroxychloroquine...
Full @JoeBiden response calling for "arsonists and anarchists" to be prosecuted for the violence/destruction occurring at some protests. Says Trump is "stoking division and chaos" because "his campaign is failing and he is looking for a political lifeline." pic.twitter.com/D3ScPq1Y9x— Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) July 28, 2020
Trump turns the Winnebago around to go back to North Carolina. Hard to say what will be there when he arrives.
This may be the hottest summer in history. Americans have to stay distanced. Nearly 30 million are unemployed. There’s a child hunger crisis. A looming eviction crisis. And now, with the GOP cutting back consumer protections, a wave of power shut-offs. https://t.co/mSnPbEG9Dw— Eric Klinenberg (@EricKlinenberg) July 28, 2020
Not much surprises me anymore but this glimpse of a way of life in Hong Kong shocked me to tears. Hong Kong is a very rich place. There's no excuse ....
A new Hong Kong ban on dining at restaurants and food stalls could complicate life for the many people in the city who depend on eating out for daily meals https://t.co/opKMajD315 pic.twitter.com/VYvFud2MS4
Coronavirus-Linked Hunger Tied To 10,000 Child Deaths Each Month https://t.co/DwyYq7QvrJ— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 28, 2020
No drama. There's a pandemic going on and some countries take that seriously, imagine that. Organisers had pressed ahead with the gathering despite the courts upholding the police ban
Australian police detained at least one person and ordered about 50 others to disperse after they gathered in Sydney to go ahead with a Black Lives Matter protest despite an official ban due to the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/Sdq0ekJl38 pic.twitter.com/jG4CNX9bEN
We obtained long-secret NYPD disciplinary records and created this searchable database of more than 12,000 complaints—including 7,636 allegations of use of force—filed against NYC police officers by the public.https://t.co/LixEevDysQ— ProPublica (@propublica) July 27, 2020
By Steve Freiss @ Newsweek.com, July 27
Squad member Rashida Tlaib is in the midst of a tough primary race to retain her House seat in Michigan 13th congressional district, running against Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones, a long-time fixture on the local Democratic Party scene. Voting on August 4 in the heavily Democratic area all but ensures the primary winner will represent the district on Capitol Hill next year.
Very interesting. Indian immigrant engineer at Cisco sues company alleging that two Indian-American managers denied him advancement because he was from low-caste Dalit backgroundhttps://t.co/VXU9kZse5x pic.twitter.com/bVMYTbnzhN— Wesley Yang (@wesyang) July 28, 2020
To ..fascism..?? "Walmart said it has banned a couple from its stores after they were seen on video wearing face coverings with swastikas as they shopped at one of its Minnesota locations.
Saturday, the same day Minnesota started requiring its citizens to wear masks in all indoir businesses, a Walmart customer captured video footage of a man and woman wearing face coverings emblazoned with the Nazi symbol at a store in Marshall, southwest of Minneapolis."
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 11:52pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 12:01am
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 12:11am
Some words of the man himself in 2013:
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 12:41am
The NYT editorial board has published an editorial with Lewis as the topic and dateline July 17. This is highly unusual! It is not the formal obituary, that is posted/published elsewhere. It is a distinctly separate honor. Here it is:
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 12:47am
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 1:16am
Obama just published his statement:
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 1:22am
tearjerker excerpt from New Yorker story:
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 2:01am
Embassy of Ireland; Mitch McConnell; VoteVets.org; NYTimes reporting on praise from around the globe
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 1:32am
Who was Edmund Pettus?
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Edmund_Pettus
I recommend changing the name to the John Lewis-Edmund Pettus Bridge ( Lewis winner in a knockout)
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 2:29am
Message for McConnell:
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 2:34pm
and for everyone else
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 2:36pm
This is awesome:
Edit to add longer video:
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 1:41am
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. retweeted his June 2020 two-minute history video:
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 1:49am
And the Supreme Court decided that extra eye on the South for voting was no longer needed. They were party right - the eye Is needed across the country now. Southern style voters repression and denial Is now nationwide. Aint that progress.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 1:58am
Thread on Lewis' compromise
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 12:29pm
The two versions of the speech side by side
https://billmoyers.com/content/two-versions-of-john-lewis-speech/
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 12:33pm
Macron:
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 9:35pm
PERFECT!
This is exactly why it's usually better to let artists, and not angry mobs, handle these issues for society.
Having a hard time not crying. And that's exactly the kind of reaction you want from a monument.
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 6:01pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/20/2020 - 8:57pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/23/2020 - 10:39pm
LeBron says:
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/24/2020 - 8:56pm
Video
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 5:33pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/27/2020 - 7:46pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/28/2020 - 7:23am
Three former presidents to attend John Lewis' funeral in Atlanta
@ USA TODAY July 29
Caption: Mourners created a memorial in front of the John Lewis mural in downtown Atlanta
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 10:36pm