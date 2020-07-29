Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
We know how King would respond to our current mean season of political unrest, racial division and state-sanctioned violence. He understood much more than the fact that “riots were the language of the unheard.” He eloquently argued that the racial upheaval gripping the country during the 1960s was the direct result of white supremacy’s uncanny hold on every aspect of American life, from public schools, housing and health care to criminal justice, employment and domestic and foreign policy.
What would Martin Luther King Jr. do in our time? King would not denounce the looters, but focus on the economic, social, and political conditions that produced mass protests contoured by bursts of violence. He would find our age of racial division, white denial and spreading wealth inequality and violence an all too familiar artifact of his own time. His response, then, would be to speak on behalf of the indigent, to help feed the poor and to organize for the revolutionary policy changes that will finally make the kind of uprisings we are now experiencing a thing of the past.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2020/06/01/what-would-martin-luther-king-jr-say-about-current-civil-unrest/
King wrapped his arms around the radical Stokely Carmichael
Comments
From the article
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 1:08pm
It is one thing to observe that certain conditions lead to a breakdown of civil order and another to see non-violent resistance as a path to political leverage.
The writing of MLK Jr. goes into both of those ideas.
by moat on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 9:50pm
Yes, and furthermore, I didn't read actual support for rioting or looting into Peniel Joseph's interpretation either!
What he's saying is that it was that MLK Jr. was ruing the circumstances that make people do it. It was to speak to what needed to be fixed to stop it from happening. That what he still always supported is nonviolence theory.
Matters not in the end because we see what we want to in see in old texts (i.e., the Bible as well.) And rmrd seems bound and determined to find old text that *proves* what MLK Jr. would support today. As if one really could do that and not just suppose.
For example, Peniel Joseph conveniently leaves out trying to predict what MLK Jr. would say about white kids rioting against black police chiefs, black mayors, etc. and one of his main assistants becoming a highly honored and respected congressperson and being laid in state in the capitol with worldwide accolades, and a two-term half-black president of the United States for that matter. A lot of things he was fighting for happened, he would have moved on.
He might have revised his thoughts on Stokley Carmichael, for example. Maybe he'd like his ideas even more, who knows.
I would say take a look at how Al Sharpton has changed. He was with him and he's still with us.
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 10:23pm