    By artappraiser on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 12:38am |

    I don't watch much tv and can think of no characters that I 'love' who would vote for Trump but there are some characters that I think are very entertaining who would. Oh, boy. Answering this requires guilty pleasure reveals.

    Wth.

    A couple from Supernatural: Crossroads demon, later King of Hell Crowley and Head leviathan, Dick Roman. 

    Possibles,  

    Fusco from Person of Interest. Also, Control and Hersch.

    From NCIS's Leroy Jethro Gibbs's ex-wife Diane and friend Tobias.

    Okay, that's more than enough about my quarantine viewing habits.

     

    NEXT....

     


    by EmmaZahn on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 11:04am

    Well I need to admit that not only do I not recognize any of your characters, I don't recognize many on the Twitter thread either. surprise

    I still think it's a great idea. Our comics need to be treasured for their ability to make us laugh at the "outrage" about the other.


    by artappraiser on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 6:23pm

    Gives me hope, kids just saying no to tribal partisanship:


    by artappraiser on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 6:27pm

