Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
We obtained long-secret NYPD disciplinary records and created this searchable database of more than 12,000 complaints—including 7,636 allegations of use of force—filed against NYC police officers by the public.https://t.co/LixEevDysQ— ProPublica (@propublica) July 27, 2020
By Kate Taylor @ BusinessInsider.com, 11 hrs. ago
Stella Immanuel, a Houston pediatrician and spiritual leader of Fire Power Ministries ... believes dangerous gynecological conditions are the residue of sexual intercourse with demons...She maintains that alien DNA is a component of some therapeutic drugs and that government scientists are developing a vaccine to prevent religious faith.
You can find these and other teachings of hers on YouTube.- you can find Immanuel on President Trump’s Twitter feed, where she testifies to the power of hydroxychloroquine...
Full @JoeBiden response calling for "arsonists and anarchists" to be prosecuted for the violence/destruction occurring at some protests. Says Trump is "stoking division and chaos" because "his campaign is failing and he is looking for a political lifeline." pic.twitter.com/D3ScPq1Y9x— Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) July 28, 2020
Trump turns the Winnebago around to go back to North Carolina. Hard to say what will be there when he arrives.
This may be the hottest summer in history. Americans have to stay distanced. Nearly 30 million are unemployed. There’s a child hunger crisis. A looming eviction crisis. And now, with the GOP cutting back consumer protections, a wave of power shut-offs. https://t.co/mSnPbEG9Dw— Eric Klinenberg (@EricKlinenberg) July 28, 2020
Not much surprises me anymore but this glimpse of a way of life in Hong Kong shocked me to tears. Hong Kong is a very rich place. There's no excuse ....
A new Hong Kong ban on dining at restaurants and food stalls could complicate life for the many people in the city who depend on eating out for daily meals https://t.co/opKMajD315 pic.twitter.com/VYvFud2MS4
Coronavirus-Linked Hunger Tied To 10,000 Child Deaths Each Month https://t.co/DwyYq7QvrJ— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 28, 2020
No drama. There's a pandemic going on and some countries take that seriously, imagine that. Organisers had pressed ahead with the gathering despite the courts upholding the police ban
Australian police detained at least one person and ordered about 50 others to disperse after they gathered in Sydney to go ahead with a Black Lives Matter protest despite an official ban due to the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/Sdq0ekJl38 pic.twitter.com/jG4CNX9bEN
We obtained long-secret NYPD disciplinary records and created this searchable database of more than 12,000 complaints—including 7,636 allegations of use of force—filed against NYC police officers by the public.https://t.co/LixEevDysQ— ProPublica (@propublica) July 27, 2020
By Steve Freiss @ Newsweek.com, July 27
Squad member Rashida Tlaib is in the midst of a tough primary race to retain her House seat in Michigan 13th congressional district, running against Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones, a long-time fixture on the local Democratic Party scene. Voting on August 4 in the heavily Democratic area all but ensures the primary winner will represent the district on Capitol Hill next year.
Very interesting. Indian immigrant engineer at Cisco sues company alleging that two Indian-American managers denied him advancement because he was from low-caste Dalit backgroundhttps://t.co/VXU9kZse5x pic.twitter.com/bVMYTbnzhN— Wesley Yang (@wesyang) July 28, 2020
To ..fascism..?? "Walmart said it has banned a couple from its stores after they were seen on video wearing face coverings with swastikas as they shopped at one of its Minnesota locations.
Saturday, the same day Minnesota started requiring its citizens to wear masks in all indoir businesses, a Walmart customer captured video footage of a man and woman wearing face coverings emblazoned with the Nazi symbol at a store in Marshall, southwest of Minneapolis."
A majority of Americans are currently willing to eat at a restaurant (54%), stay in a hotel (51%), go to work (78%), go grocery shopping (94%), get a haircut (67%), attend church (51%), and go to a shopping mall (51%), per latest @ABC News/Ipsos poll.— Mike Walker (@New_Narrative) July 27, 2020
https://t.co/0X7rfyrZ49
This is one of the best, most informative, most comprehensive, and most authoritative articles I've read on #coronavirus. Good work @UCSFHospitals! Please spread widely. https://t.co/UwVpjmlOyB— Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) July 26, 2020
The city council approves its first permanent cuts to the police budget; crime has surged in the past two months
This will happen in more communities if police departments are defunded and crime rises. https://t.co/YHt558Q26c
This will happen in more communities if police departments are defunded and crime rises. https://t.co/YHt558Q26c— Conor Friedersdorf (@conor64) July 27, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/28/2020 - 9:54pm
NYPD issues statement after viral video shows officers pulling protester into unmarked van
from the above
this was an interesting sidelight to the video going viral, it seems Chris Hayes does not avail himself of network news resources before tweeting about videos on the internet
The NYPD tweeted on it as well.
This is a NYC Councilwoman about the arrested woman:
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 3:24am
Protesters feeding the homeless, saving kittens, praying for peace. I'm sure that "transgender woman" was a critical piece to the story (except means she can fight like a dude).
The initial descriptions makes it seem like an unmarked vehicle at night pulls up to a sidewalk, bags a walkerby into the back seat with muffled sound, shades of Argentina '75. Hard to imagine all police work gets done in well-marked cars so criminals can easily tell when to stop and move to a new location.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 3:41am
The video was alarming. But on second thought after reading the whole story, there was the whole reminder that all detectives wear plainclothes and Dick Tracy was once considered a heeero.
Then I remembered a personal incident it was like 1987 (crack epidemic still quite the thing, pre cell phone days) I was driving north on I-87 at like 1 am and I had a flat tire right under the George Washington Bridge. That was quite scary and lonesome territory under an overpass and next to a very steep hill strewn with weeds and litter and bigger trash. I didn't know what I was going to do. Suddenly I see three guys coming down the hill from Riverside Drive, towards me, my heart started pounding, I thought oh shit my life is over. When they got close I saw they had gold shields on chains around their neck. They were detectives on a stake out and they helped me change the tire because they were on a stake out and they just wanted me the fuck out of there! Hah. NYPD regulars are probably not allowed to help anyone that way. Detectives everywhere do have more flexibility on what they can do, it's just a reality. Can they be nasty? Well yeah, that too has been shown on the teevee shows forever...
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 4:36am
Even feed the homeless? Save kittens?
The Feds wouldn't even let local police know they were there - total violation of Constitution.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 5:16am