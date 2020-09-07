Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Which makes the offer of the SEC position all the more scandalous.— emptywheel (@emptywheel) July 9, 2020
The clear message was Berman could spend 5 months failing to regulate corporations that Berman could cash in on after Trump loses. pic.twitter.com/TX01JD6VT7
Stella Immanuel, a Houston pediatrician and spiritual leader of Fire Power Ministries ... believes dangerous gynecological conditions are the residue of sexual intercourse with demons...She maintains that alien DNA is a component of some therapeutic drugs and that government scientists are developing a vaccine to prevent religious faith.
You can find these and other teachings of hers on YouTube.- you can find Immanuel on President Trump’s Twitter feed, where she testifies to the power of hydroxychloroquine...
Full @JoeBiden response calling for "arsonists and anarchists" to be prosecuted for the violence/destruction occurring at some protests. Says Trump is "stoking division and chaos" because "his campaign is failing and he is looking for a political lifeline." pic.twitter.com/D3ScPq1Y9x— Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) July 28, 2020
Trump turns the Winnebago around to go back to North Carolina. Hard to say what will be there when he arrives.
This may be the hottest summer in history. Americans have to stay distanced. Nearly 30 million are unemployed. There’s a child hunger crisis. A looming eviction crisis. And now, with the GOP cutting back consumer protections, a wave of power shut-offs. https://t.co/mSnPbEG9Dw— Eric Klinenberg (@EricKlinenberg) July 28, 2020
Not much surprises me anymore but this glimpse of a way of life in Hong Kong shocked me to tears. Hong Kong is a very rich place. There's no excuse ....
A new Hong Kong ban on dining at restaurants and food stalls could complicate life for the many people in the city who depend on eating out for daily meals https://t.co/opKMajD315 pic.twitter.com/VYvFud2MS4
Coronavirus-Linked Hunger Tied To 10,000 Child Deaths Each Month https://t.co/DwyYq7QvrJ— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 28, 2020
No drama. There's a pandemic going on and some countries take that seriously, imagine that. Organisers had pressed ahead with the gathering despite the courts upholding the police ban
Australian police detained at least one person and ordered about 50 others to disperse after they gathered in Sydney to go ahead with a Black Lives Matter protest despite an official ban due to the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/Sdq0ekJl38 pic.twitter.com/jG4CNX9bEN
We obtained long-secret NYPD disciplinary records and created this searchable database of more than 12,000 complaints—including 7,636 allegations of use of force—filed against NYC police officers by the public.https://t.co/LixEevDysQ— ProPublica (@propublica) July 27, 2020
By Steve Freiss @ Newsweek.com, July 27
Squad member Rashida Tlaib is in the midst of a tough primary race to retain her House seat in Michigan 13th congressional district, running against Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones, a long-time fixture on the local Democratic Party scene. Voting on August 4 in the heavily Democratic area all but ensures the primary winner will represent the district on Capitol Hill next year.
Very interesting. Indian immigrant engineer at Cisco sues company alleging that two Indian-American managers denied him advancement because he was from low-caste Dalit backgroundhttps://t.co/VXU9kZse5x pic.twitter.com/bVMYTbnzhN— Wesley Yang (@wesyang) July 28, 2020
To ..fascism..?? "Walmart said it has banned a couple from its stores after they were seen on video wearing face coverings with swastikas as they shopped at one of its Minnesota locations.
Saturday, the same day Minnesota started requiring its citizens to wear masks in all indoir businesses, a Walmart customer captured video footage of a man and woman wearing face coverings emblazoned with the Nazi symbol at a store in Marshall, southwest of Minneapolis."
A majority of Americans are currently willing to eat at a restaurant (54%), stay in a hotel (51%), go to work (78%), go grocery shopping (94%), get a haircut (67%), attend church (51%), and go to a shopping mall (51%), per latest @ABC News/Ipsos poll.— Mike Walker (@New_Narrative) July 27, 2020
https://t.co/0X7rfyrZ49
This is one of the best, most informative, most comprehensive, and most authoritative articles I've read on #coronavirus. Good work @UCSFHospitals! Please spread widely. https://t.co/UwVpjmlOyB— Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) July 26, 2020
The city council approves its first permanent cuts to the police budget; crime has surged in the past two months
This will happen in more communities if police departments are defunded and crime rises. https://t.co/YHt558Q26c
Comments
DoJ tries to muzzle Cohen?
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/amphtml/salvadorhernandez/michael-cohen-bac...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/09/2020 - 6:45pm
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/10/2020 - 9:26am
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/10/2020 - 9:31am
Barr pushed unqualified DA (HuffPost):
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/10/2020 - 5:03am
Pardoning Stone is a crime
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/10/2020 - 8:43pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 2:59pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 5:37pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 5:42pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 9:19pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 9:21pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 2:57pm
Edit to add update:
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 4:08pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 6:23pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 6:45pm
David Ignatis on the Mueller op-ed:
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 7:11pm
(Never Trumper Charlie Sykes re-tweeted)
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 7:17pm
& why was he so meek when it counted? He should have kicked "his friend" Barr in the balls for the shitty hatchet job He did misconstruing his reports. I dont get the faux decorum - it hurt the country. We're still playing catchup, And Mueller's job was to put the pieces together for us. How many of his investigations got shoved in a blind alley? Mueller should have been whistle blower #1.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 7:30pm
Bolton and Mueller let the country down.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 8:13pm
Stone threatened Congressional witness
(Cilizza notes convicted of threats on Randy Credico, Now that we've turned out attentions to Gauci)
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/07/13/politics/roger-stone-donald-trump/ind...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/14/2020 - 1:00am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/14/2020 - 3:40am
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 2:19am
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 07/20/2020 - 12:48pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/20/2020 - 5:26pm
Audit: emoluments meet SCOTUS
https://talkingpointsmemo.com/edblog/folks-the-executive-branch-needs-an...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/23/2020 - 2:21am
Trump skimming campaign funds
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/23/2020 - 9:06am
For a guy who could not pass a G.E.D. today, he does alright.
Chess may not be his game but he is playing U.S. Taxpayers like a drugstore banjo.
by moat on Thu, 07/23/2020 - 4:47pm
This is money from GOP coffers and Trump campaign donors. I guess Forbes is pointing out to GOP donors to send their anti-Democrat money elsewhere as Trsump is a losing bet.
It's better anyway if Trump spends on himself. Too bad he didn't pocket the Wall money before a swath 50 yards wide for it vandalized the Organ Pipe Cactus Biosphere Reserve.
For Trump, too much, is never enough.
by NCD on Thu, 07/23/2020 - 6:30pm
Right, Forbes is not Mother Jones. The report shows the money what to avoid.
But I think they are also fascinated by the bald faced grab on a professional level.
Kids, don't try this at home.
by moat on Thu, 07/23/2020 - 6:53pm
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/24/2020 - 10:25am
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/25/2020 - 4:58am
Abramson retweeted this:
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/27/2020 - 1:21am
Professional liar - what do we want/expect out of this?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 07/27/2020 - 3:46am
it's a surprisingly simple suggestion:
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/28/2020 - 8:46pm