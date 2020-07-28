Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Stella Immanuel, a Houston pediatrician and spiritual leader of Fire Power Ministries ... believes dangerous gynecological conditions are the residue of sexual intercourse with demons...She maintains that alien DNA is a component of some therapeutic drugs and that government scientists are developing a vaccine to prevent religious faith.
You can find these and other teachings of hers on YouTube.- you can find Immanuel on President Trump’s Twitter feed, where she testifies to the power of hydroxychloroquine...
Edit to add: I especially liked Jake Tapper's tweet about how she wanted urine samples from them all
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/28/2020 - 8:06pm
Why do all the hucksters, the Bagwhans, the cultists the kooks come here to fleece Americans?
Or just do it online from Macedonia or Nigeria. We are a country replete with idiots, suckers and nutcases.
by NCD on Tue, 07/28/2020 - 8:29pm