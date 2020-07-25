Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
This shit is hilarious-— concretejungle (@NYCjungle2016) July 26, 2020
.. the Trump cartel is refusing to let the RNC provide any real money for House Republican reelection campaigns, even though House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is begging for money.
parent tweet after the jump
Oh, that is a shame.— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) July 26, 2020
I mean, what could happen if someone tossed a boat anchor to some of their drowning candidates?
I mean, just pour encourager les autres?
I wonder.https://t.co/VuAMnLLkb3
Trump turns the Winnebago around to go back to North Carolina. Hard to say what will be there when he arrives.
This may be the hottest summer in history. Americans have to stay distanced. Nearly 30 million are unemployed. There’s a child hunger crisis. A looming eviction crisis. And now, with the GOP cutting back consumer protections, a wave of power shut-offs. https://t.co/mSnPbEG9Dw— Eric Klinenberg (@EricKlinenberg) July 28, 2020
Not much surprises me anymore but this glimpse of a way of life in Hong Kong shocked me to tears. Hong Kong is a very rich place. There's no excuse ....
A new Hong Kong ban on dining at restaurants and food stalls could complicate life for the many people in the city who depend on eating out for daily meals https://t.co/opKMajD315 pic.twitter.com/VYvFud2MS4
Coronavirus-Linked Hunger Tied To 10,000 Child Deaths Each Month https://t.co/DwyYq7QvrJ— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 28, 2020
No drama. There's a pandemic going on and some countries take that seriously, imagine that. Organisers had pressed ahead with the gathering despite the courts upholding the police ban
Australian police detained at least one person and ordered about 50 others to disperse after they gathered in Sydney to go ahead with a Black Lives Matter protest despite an official ban due to the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/Sdq0ekJl38 pic.twitter.com/jG4CNX9bEN
We obtained long-secret NYPD disciplinary records and created this searchable database of more than 12,000 complaints—including 7,636 allegations of use of force—filed against NYC police officers by the public.https://t.co/LixEevDysQ— ProPublica (@propublica) July 27, 2020
By Steve Freiss @ Newsweek.com, July 27
Squad member Rashida Tlaib is in the midst of a tough primary race to retain her House seat in Michigan 13th congressional district, running against Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones, a long-time fixture on the local Democratic Party scene. Voting on August 4 in the heavily Democratic area all but ensures the primary winner will represent the district on Capitol Hill next year.
Very interesting. Indian immigrant engineer at Cisco sues company alleging that two Indian-American managers denied him advancement because he was from low-caste Dalit backgroundhttps://t.co/VXU9kZse5x pic.twitter.com/bVMYTbnzhN— Wesley Yang (@wesyang) July 28, 2020
To ..fascism..?? "Walmart said it has banned a couple from its stores after they were seen on video wearing face coverings with swastikas as they shopped at one of its Minnesota locations.
Saturday, the same day Minnesota started requiring its citizens to wear masks in all indoir businesses, a Walmart customer captured video footage of a man and woman wearing face coverings emblazoned with the Nazi symbol at a store in Marshall, southwest of Minneapolis."
A majority of Americans are currently willing to eat at a restaurant (54%), stay in a hotel (51%), go to work (78%), go grocery shopping (94%), get a haircut (67%), attend church (51%), and go to a shopping mall (51%), per latest @ABC News/Ipsos poll.— Mike Walker (@New_Narrative) July 27, 2020
https://t.co/0X7rfyrZ49
This is one of the best, most informative, most comprehensive, and most authoritative articles I've read on #coronavirus. Good work @UCSFHospitals! Please spread widely. https://t.co/UwVpjmlOyB— Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) July 26, 2020
The city council approves its first permanent cuts to the police budget; crime has surged in the past two months
This will happen in more communities if police departments are defunded and crime rises. https://t.co/YHt558Q26c
This will happen in more communities if police departments are defunded and crime rises. https://t.co/YHt558Q26c— Conor Friedersdorf (@conor64) July 27, 2020
The N.F.L. is attempting to survive the protest movements and the coronavirus pandemic in the way it always has: by banking on the devaluation of Black life.https://t.co/y0QI91JlXj— The New Yorker (@NewYorker) July 24, 2020
The Coronavirus Turns Midtown Into a Ghost Town, Causing an Economic Crisis | It’s not just NYC, either. https://t.co/XEV0wG2qMC— Diogenes (@WallStCynic) July 26, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 3:52pm
Trump scandals in 1 tweet
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 3:53pm
yes, a reminder that John McCain continues to roll in grave. On that same front, ran across this Jennifer Rubin column from five days ago How to avoid a repeat of 2016 and the Ukraine extortion plot
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 5:47pm
Mr. Painter and the Reagan Foundation chimes in:
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 8:52pm
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/28/2020 - 4:45pm
Neato.
Another thing--reminds me of how much his vocal delivery has changed. He used to be so confident and relaxed (the more to fool us New Yorkers that as obnoxious as his acts might be, he seemed to have it all together.)
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/28/2020 - 6:01pm