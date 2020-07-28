By Steve Freiss @ Newsweek.com, July 27

Squad member Rashida Tlaib is in the midst of a tough primary race to retain her House seat in Michigan 13th congressional district, running against Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones, a long-time fixture on the local Democratic Party scene. Voting on August 4 in the heavily Democratic area all but ensures the primary winner will represent the district on Capitol Hill next year.

Sporadic polling on the race has been dizzying, with Tlaib first sharply up, then Jones zeroing in, and most recently, with the incumbent comfortably in the lead again. But with a large percentage of undecideds, an expected surge in absentee voting (which went poorly for Tlaib in 2018) and uncertainty about the impact of COVID-19 and the Black Lives Matter movement in a district that is 55 percent Black, the outcome is still too close to call, political observers say.

Shifting focus from the campaign, Tlaib took time to talk with Newsweek contributor Steve Friess about a few different topics, including the prospects for other progressive candidates, what it's like to be a member of Congress's most famous foursome and why, despite her very vocal opposition to Donald Trump, she refuses to endorse Joe Biden for president [....]