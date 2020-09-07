Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Which makes the offer of the SEC position all the more scandalous.— emptywheel (@emptywheel) July 9, 2020
A majority of Americans are currently willing to eat at a restaurant (54%), stay in a hotel (51%), go to work (78%), go grocery shopping (94%), get a haircut (67%), attend church (51%), and go to a shopping mall (51%), per latest @ABC News/Ipsos poll.— Mike Walker (@New_Narrative) July 27, 2020
This is one of the best, most informative, most comprehensive, and most authoritative articles I've read on #coronavirus. Good work @UCSFHospitals! Please spread widely. https://t.co/UwVpjmlOyB— Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) July 26, 2020
The city council approves its first permanent cuts to the police budget; crime has surged in the past two months
This will happen in more communities if police departments are defunded and crime rises. https://t.co/YHt558Q26c
This will happen in more communities if police departments are defunded and crime rises. https://t.co/YHt558Q26c— Conor Friedersdorf (@conor64) July 27, 2020
The N.F.L. is attempting to survive the protest movements and the coronavirus pandemic in the way it always has: by banking on the devaluation of Black life.https://t.co/y0QI91JlXj— The New Yorker (@NewYorker) July 24, 2020
The Coronavirus Turns Midtown Into a Ghost Town, Causing an Economic Crisis | It’s not just NYC, either. https://t.co/XEV0wG2qMC— Diogenes (@WallStCynic) July 26, 2020
Isaac Chotiner spoke by phone with Carrie Cordero, a senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security and a CNN contributor, who specializes in homeland-security law.
Trump’s Dangerous Attempt to Create a Federal Police https://t.co/drl6MrJN0U via @NewYorker— J. W. (@wolfjon4) July 26, 2020
My latest Dispatch from Portland: A tarot card-reading liberal arts major, a Sudanese immigrant, and a former hotel worker explain why they are out protesting in Portland. https://t.co/Ve1lGG4SNa via @reason— Nancy Rommelmann (@NancyRomm) July 25, 2020
“Eight dogs from Germany’s armed forces were trained for only a week, and were able to accurately identify the #coronavirus with a 94% success rate.” https://t.co/0LnUvHkFPU— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) July 26, 2020
Man Charged With Assault for Allegedly Putting NYPD Cop in Headlock https://t.co/fZjRUAr8wA pic.twitter.com/7E5Rmc9f06— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) July 25, 2020
The late-night fire at Arizona's Democratic Party headquarters in downtown Phoenix your first thought was – arson. Politics has gotten more and more ugly over the years that Trump has been president.
Investigators now believe that the fire at Democratic headquarters was intentionally set. The damage was extensive.
For the first time in 40 years, scientists have new insight into one of the most fundamental measures of the climate's future. "We’ve ruled out ‘We’ll be fine,’ and we don’t think ‘doom’ is very likely,” one researcher told @yayitsrob: https://t.co/hBhaCyTL1k— The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) July 24, 2020
Q & A with Economist Betsey Stevenson. The economic toll of the collapse of the child system will be felt for 20-30 years, says Betsey Stevenson.
By Zack Stanton @ Politico Magazine, July 23
[....] Parents are exhausted from constant, round-the-clock care while trying to work from home; some have chosen to leave their jobs, or switch to part-time work, just to take care of their kids. And kids themselves are slipping behind academically. Now comes the bad news: We haven’t seen the worst of it yet [....]
Columbus has turned part of its convention center into an evictions court and Denver is creating designated campsites for homeless people as cities braces for a wave of evictions when federal moratorium expires tonight. https://t.co/pYuMjJOoum— Katy O'Donnell (@KatyODonnell_) July 24, 2020
Hardcore libertarians not gonna like this one:
Breaking—SCOTUS victory for public health limits on church capacity - Supreme Court just rejected a church's request to block NV state govt from enforcing a cap on religious services. Narrow 5-4 ruling, with Chief Justice Roberts joining liberals. #COVID19 https://t.co/Ez421b7v52
Comments
DoJ tries to muzzle Cohen?
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/amphtml/salvadorhernandez/michael-cohen-bac...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/09/2020 - 6:45pm
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/10/2020 - 9:26am
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/10/2020 - 9:31am
Barr pushed unqualified DA (HuffPost):
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/10/2020 - 5:03am
Pardoning Stone is a crime
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/10/2020 - 8:43pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 2:59pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 5:37pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 5:42pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 9:19pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 9:21pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 2:57pm
Edit to add update:
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 4:08pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 6:23pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 6:45pm
David Ignatis on the Mueller op-ed:
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 7:11pm
(Never Trumper Charlie Sykes re-tweeted)
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 7:17pm
& why was he so meek when it counted? He should have kicked "his friend" Barr in the balls for the shitty hatchet job He did misconstruing his reports. I dont get the faux decorum - it hurt the country. We're still playing catchup, And Mueller's job was to put the pieces together for us. How many of his investigations got shoved in a blind alley? Mueller should have been whistle blower #1.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 7:30pm
Bolton and Mueller let the country down.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 8:13pm
Stone threatened Congressional witness
(Cilizza notes convicted of threats on Randy Credico, Now that we've turned out attentions to Gauci)
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/07/13/politics/roger-stone-donald-trump/ind...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/14/2020 - 1:00am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/14/2020 - 3:40am
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 2:19am
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 07/20/2020 - 12:48pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/20/2020 - 5:26pm
Audit: emoluments meet SCOTUS
https://talkingpointsmemo.com/edblog/folks-the-executive-branch-needs-an...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/23/2020 - 2:21am
Trump skimming campaign funds
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/23/2020 - 9:06am
For a guy who could not pass a G.E.D. today, he does alright.
Chess may not be his game but he is playing U.S. Taxpayers like a drugstore banjo.
by moat on Thu, 07/23/2020 - 4:47pm
This is money from GOP coffers and Trump campaign donors. I guess Forbes is pointing out to GOP donors to send their anti-Democrat money elsewhere as Trsump is a losing bet.
It's better anyway if Trump spends on himself. Too bad he didn't pocket the Wall money before a swath 50 yards wide for it vandalized the Organ Pipe Cactus Biosphere Reserve.
For Trump, too much, is never enough.
by NCD on Thu, 07/23/2020 - 6:30pm
Right, Forbes is not Mother Jones. The report shows the money what to avoid.
But I think they are also fascinated by the bald faced grab on a professional level.
Kids, don't try this at home.
by moat on Thu, 07/23/2020 - 6:53pm
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/24/2020 - 10:25am
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/25/2020 - 4:58am
Abramson retweeted this:
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/27/2020 - 1:21am
Professional liar - what do we want/expect out of this?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 07/27/2020 - 3:46am