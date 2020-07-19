Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
The boogaloo are libertarians for the lost part that share the dislike of police. (they're also mainly a meme or a hashtag not an actual group... So all of this may vary.) I'd check this out. It's all quickly evolving. https://t.co/AAa5bLkqWQ— Zach D Roberts (@zdroberts) July 19, 2020
“Eight dogs from Germany’s armed forces were trained for only a week, and were able to accurately identify the #coronavirus with a 94% success rate.” https://t.co/0LnUvHkFPU— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) July 26, 2020
Man Charged With Assault for Allegedly Putting NYPD Cop in Headlock https://t.co/fZjRUAr8wA pic.twitter.com/7E5Rmc9f06— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) July 25, 2020
The late-night fire at Arizona's Democratic Party headquarters in downtown Phoenix your first thought was – arson. Politics has gotten more and more ugly over the years that Trump has been president.
Investigators now believe that the fire at Democratic headquarters was intentionally set. The damage was extensive.
For the first time in 40 years, scientists have new insight into one of the most fundamental measures of the climate's future. "We’ve ruled out ‘We’ll be fine,’ and we don’t think ‘doom’ is very likely,” one researcher told @yayitsrob: https://t.co/hBhaCyTL1k— The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) July 24, 2020
Q & A with Economist Betsey Stevenson. The economic toll of the collapse of the child system will be felt for 20-30 years, says Betsey Stevenson.
By Zack Stanton @ Politico Magazine, July 23
[....] Parents are exhausted from constant, round-the-clock care while trying to work from home; some have chosen to leave their jobs, or switch to part-time work, just to take care of their kids. And kids themselves are slipping behind academically. Now comes the bad news: We haven’t seen the worst of it yet [....]
Columbus has turned part of its convention center into an evictions court and Denver is creating designated campsites for homeless people as cities braces for a wave of evictions when federal moratorium expires tonight. https://t.co/pYuMjJOoum— Katy O'Donnell (@KatyODonnell_) July 24, 2020
Hardcore libertarians not gonna like this one:
Breaking—SCOTUS victory for public health limits on church capacity - Supreme Court just rejected a church's request to block NV state govt from enforcing a cap on religious services. Narrow 5-4 ruling, with Chief Justice Roberts joining liberals. #COVID19 https://t.co/Ez421b7v52
Investigators believe a fire that caused extensive damage to the state Democratic Party headquarters early Friday in downtown Phoenix was intentionally set.
Heavy smoke and fire were billowing from the building around 1 a.m. near Central Avenue and Thomas Road as Phoenix firefighters arrived on scene
Smart story here from @AP —> In struggle against pandemic, populist leaders fare poorly https://t.co/wb0nhGaeBI— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) July 24, 2020
Days after hundreds of Wall Street Journal staffers signed a letter calling for a clearer delineation between the outlet’s news and opinion divisions, citing concerns with the latter’s “lack of fact-checking and transparency,” the editorial board had a pointed message for its colleagues.
“These pages won’t wilt under cancel-culture pressure,” read the sub-headline on “A Note to Readers” that was published online Thursday evening.
@ NYTimes.com/Coronvirus Live Coverage, June 24
As the pandemic continues to grow around the world — new cases have risen more than 35 percent since the end of June — troubling resurgences have hit several places that were seen as models of how to respond to the virus.
Scenes from the MLB Opener - Dr. Fauci throws the Ceremonial Pitch; Everyone takes a Knee.
Note Dr. Fauci may have been captain of his High School basketball team, definitely not baseball.
Lawsuits going to fly over this one https://t.co/0KhFjbiujo— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) July 24, 2020
A big reason President Trump prevailed in 2016 was his massive margins in what are called the “Middle Suburbs,” largely blue-collar counties heavily concentrated in the industrial Midwest.
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
Karen Anneninova
https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/news/articles/woke-america-russian-novel
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 1:36pm
That was very good, thank you. Above and beyond its topic, it is simply a great example of how aficionados of great literature learn to see better.
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 4:39pm
I'm curious why woke America is considered the danger. I realize the Right is discussed, but the Left is always the focus of the concern
A President sends troops into cities and suppresses vote. The solution is not to confront Presidential. The problem is protest. The federal troops are not an issue.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 07/25/2020 - 12:32pm
We are 55 years from Bloody Sunday
Government law enforcement gassed and clubbed
There are protests in Portland and other cities
In Portland, protestors are being clubbed and gassed
Emmett Till's open casket funeral was a turning point
George Floyd's death on video seems to be another turning point.
I don't see woke culture as the threat that stares us in the face.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 07/25/2020 - 3:52pm
Why do you write as if for the reading impaired?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/25/2020 - 5:54pm
I must say I think you pegged a major problem here. I read the comment and was going to respond something like "well, you need to start with reading George Orwell..." BUT THEN I thought no, no, no don't do that you will just be dragged into high school history and English 101 debates again. Which is exactly NOT why I continue to use Dagblog. I use Dagblog because there are a few grownups here who take things to at least undergrad course level 104. Where one does not have to deal with lowest common denominator small democracy. Elitism, if you like. Life is short and in the remaining time I have I want to move beyond course Level 101. And along those lines your link was exactly the level I am at! So thanks again.
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/25/2020 - 6:13pm
PowerPoint style
Starting the conversation with arguments about cancel culture or the state of wokeness miss the point. Trump is transforming the country. I find those discussions to be the 101 class. Trump wanted England to have a golf tournament played on his property. Trump sends troops to American cities.
I agree with Masha Gessen (This was regarding the Harper's Letter)
https://www.washingtonpost.com/lifestyle/style/the-harpers-letter-cancel-culture-and-the-summer-that-drove-a-lot-of-smart-people-mad/2020/07/23/9df5d6e4-c84c-11ea-b037-f9711f89ee46_story.html
I find your arguments in the face of an attempted authoritarian government to be useless. Our government had to be told that shooting projectiles at reporters and legal observers was a no-no. The clear and present danger is not the Woke.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 07/25/2020 - 7:23pm
More from Gessen
https://www.newstatesman.com/international/places/2020/07/masha-gessen-why-revolutionary-moment-american-democracy
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 07/25/2020 - 7:35pm
I'm not surprised that you dismiss the connection between Edmund Pettus and Portland, but others understand
https://www.vogue.com/article/john-lewis-portland-protests
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 07/25/2020 - 8:11pm
This is a typical argument, that one can not consider or discuss problem A if it's possible to find a problem B which is worse than problem A. The end result of this is a progression of increasingly horrible situations only ending with the genocide of the Jews in Nazi Germany being the only topic we can discuss.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 07/25/2020 - 7:36pm
I responded to the question about my writing style.
Edit to add:
The sequence
I asked a question
PP asked a question
I responded to PP's question, then gave details on my position.
Edit to add:
The post about the Woke dealt with how it related to Russian literature. Gessen is Russian so I thought her view on cancel culture and the protests was interesting. Her daughter went to a BLM protest.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 07/25/2020 - 10:48pm
Yeah, i actually was going to say "powerpoint*", except a properly Done PowerPoint builds. Yours just splatters. You dont put hearings on your sludea, And you dont make sure the bullets contribute to the pointm. So instead, Its trans of pedantic Bullets with no real destination, just repetition. And then yourl reuse sludea from last week's PowerPointu, So anyone show's stood one of your lectures knows all the points in whatever order.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/25/2020 - 11:19pm
Clean up on Aisle 7
Edit to add
All I see is repetitive posts about so-called cancel culture the evil "Woke"
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 07/25/2020 - 11:32pm
from an expert in extremist groups:
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 12:11am
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/25/2020 - 12:18am
Are extremist groups blossoming like mushrooms?
Crazy president effect?
Is a known side effect of pandemics in history, that's for sure.
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/25/2020 - 6:42pm
History repeats itself, first as tragedy, second as farce.
Karl Marx
by ocean-kat on Sat, 07/25/2020 - 6:43pm
Interesting that Der Spiegel sees a "Fire Devil"
https://adage.com/article/media/germanys-leading-newsweekly-decries-trumps-incendiary-approach/2261056
They are as subject to a pandemic as we are, and everyone else on the planet.
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/25/2020 - 7:03pm
good illustration of how suburbia in general isn't that friendly to radical extremism of any kind, that's a big reason people chose to live there
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/25/2020 - 9:52pm