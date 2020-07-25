Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
The late-night fire at Arizona's Democratic Party headquarters in downtown Phoenix your first thought was – arson. Politics has gotten more and more ugly over the years that Trump has been president.
Investigators now believe that the fire at Democratic headquarters was intentionally set. The damage was extensive.
Comments
Has a tangy brownshirt flavor.
I hope this is not a precursor to political violence. With mass evictions leading to extensive regions of homeless people coming soon, civil unrest may go well beyond looting commodities and orgiastic vandalism.
by moat on Sat, 07/25/2020 - 1:09pm