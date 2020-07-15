Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
"Recent incidents of anti-Semitic tweets and posts from sports and entertainment celebrities are a very troubling omen for the future of the Black Lives Matter movement, but so too is the shocking lack of massive indignation." - Kareem Abdul-Jabbarhttps://t.co/XZWMiBhpi3— Darren Heitner (@DarrenHeitner) July 15, 2020
Days after hundreds of Wall Street Journal staffers signed a letter calling for a clearer delineation between the outlet’s news and opinion divisions, citing concerns with the latter’s “lack of fact-checking and transparency,” the editorial board had a pointed message for its colleagues.
“These pages won’t wilt under cancel-culture pressure,” read the sub-headline on “A Note to Readers” that was published online Thursday evening.
@ NYTimes.com/Coronvirus Live Coverage, June 24
As the pandemic continues to grow around the world — new cases have risen more than 35 percent since the end of June — troubling resurgences have hit several places that were seen as models of how to respond to the virus.
Scenes from the MLB Opener - Dr. Fauci throws the Ceremonial Pitch; Everyone takes a Knee.
Note Dr. Fauci may have been captain of his High School basketball team, definitely not baseball.
Lawsuits going to fly over this one https://t.co/0KhFjbiujo— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) July 24, 2020
A big reason President Trump prevailed in 2016 was his massive margins in what are called the “Middle Suburbs,” largely blue-collar counties heavily concentrated in the industrial Midwest.
Coronavirus Florida: Maskless block party in western PBC fuels talk of Glades curfew https://t.co/qg09vEzWqm— The Palm Beach Post (@pbpost) July 22, 2020
By Phil Mattingly @ CNN.com, July 23
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, after days of intraparty disputes and splits spilling into public view, will move Thursday to unify Republicans behind their initial $1 trillion coronavirus relief proposal.
A Manhattan federal judge on Thursday ordered Michael Cohen to be released from prison this week after finding that authorities “retaliated” against the former Trump lawyer for writing a tell-all book about the president.
“I cannot believe fairly that there was not a purpose to stop the exercise of First Amendment rights,” U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein stated Thursday, adding “it is retaliatory because of his efforts to exercise his First Amendment rights.”
Cohen, who was sentenced in 2018 to three years in prison after pleading guilty to lying to Congress about plans to build a Trump Tower in Moscow, was allowed in May to serve the remainder of his time behind bars in home confinement due to concerns about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The House approved the Great American Outdoors Act today, setting aside $900 million in federal oil and gas revenues for the Land and Water Conservation Fund.— Axios (@axios) July 22, 2020
The bipartisan bill has Trump's support. https://t.co/7zkhnQPFjZ
Exclusive: The Chinese consulate in San Francisco is harboring a Chinese military researcher who is wanted by the FBI.— B. Allen-Ebrahimian (@BethanyAllenEbr) July 22, 2020
"Sheltering a defendant in a criminal case by using the diplomatic immunity of a consular building, if true, is really extraordinary."https://t.co/ssf4m8aFTD
Since Covid arrived, 179,000 more Americans have died than would in a normal year. https://t.co/el2F4irjhD @DeniseDSLu @jshkatz pic.twitter.com/0wmVfSZRcM— Margot Sanger-Katz (@sangerkatz) July 22, 2020
Fact-checking the Trump campaign ad that features a photo of violence against the police, which is actually from Ukraine in 2014 and Trump has pledged to protect the Rio de Janeiro statue of Jesus from Biden supporters.
Over the weekend, two Black women from New York City were caught on camera defacing the Black Lives Matter mural that was painted on Fifth Avenue as well as murals in Brooklyn and Harlem.
@ CNN.com, Updated 3:58 AM ET, Wed July 22, 2020
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.8 struck off the coast of Alaska early Wednesday morning.
The earthquake was centered 60 miles, or 98 kilometers, south-southeast, of Perryville, Alaska, according to the US Geological Survey. The quake is considered shallow at about six miles, or 10 kilometers, deep.
By Bill Glauber & Allison Dirr @ Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, July 21
There's nothing virtual about the Milwaukee Police Department's approach to the Democratic National Convention.
This week, the agency put out a bid for a significant cache of munitions, including smoke grenades, 40mm stinger rubber balls and "riot control grenade continuous discharge." nIt's the kind of equipment law enforcement uses to quell unruly protests.
Comments
Let me guess a response from the younger folks: ok, boomer. sure. whatever.
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/15/2020 - 4:35pm
Nick Cannon
https://thegrapevine.theroot.com/nick-cannon-fired-by-viacomcbs-for-anti-semitic-comment-1844388373
DeSean Jackson/Stephen Jackson
"We Just Can't Afford to Stay This F***king Stupid"
https://verysmartbrothas.theroot.com/we-just-cant-afford-to-stay-this-fucking-stupid-1844308813
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/15/2020 - 5:00pm
Don Lemon had Stephen Jackson on his CNN show last week. Jackson issued a statement defending DeSean Jackson. Jackson could never explain to Lemon why the verbal defense wasn't anti-Semitic.
https://www.thedailybeast.com/stephen-jackson-apologizes-for-using-the-wrong-words-in-anti-semitic-remarks
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/15/2020 - 6:15pm
Kudos to Kareem's well-timed "Jewish Lives Matter", as do Hispanic, Gypsy, Rohingya, Uighur,...
I saw a Native American on YouTube discussing the 1849 California gold rush, where gold panners could make like 5 days wage for just 1 Indian scalp. Probably some of these were anti-slavery, pushing fór abolition, but here at the same time the US Is paying settlers and speculators to kill off the natives. There's only so much compartmentalizing thoughts and behavior - some consistency across the board Is required.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/15/2020 - 7:42pm
Kareem knows better from his Milwaukee Bucks days starting out as Lew. There wouldn't have been a Milwaukee Bucks without Marv Fishman, a real salt-of-the-earth mensch who I had the honor to know rather well.
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/15/2020 - 9:02pm
This too. I recall Kareem getting more than a bit of grief when he did the name change.
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/16/2020 - 12:10am
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/16/2020 - 12:25am
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/16/2020 - 4:44pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/16/2020 - 12:59am
Our gen's version of strangling Adolf in his crib - we cutboff his social media access - much cleaner, less brutal. And supports Sarah's Patreon.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/16/2020 - 1:08am
Nick Cannon proved that he was an idiot. He lost employment just like a white supremacist would lose their job.
Stephen Jackson built up a lot of good Will in his advocacy for George Floyd. Now he is doing an apology tour. You can tell he doesn't understand the impact of his words if you listen to the interview with Don Lemon
Everything that Louis Farrakhan touches dies.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 07/16/2020 - 7:25am
Charles chimes in:
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 1:56am
More anti-Jewish rap outburst
https://www.theguardian.com/music/2020/jul/24/wiley-jewish-community-twe...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/24/2020 - 8:45am
A UK rapper who quotes the Black Hebrew Israelites. That speaks volumes.
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/newslondon/wiley-godfather-of-grime-launches-shocking-anti-semitic-twitter-rant/ar-BB178PVR#image=1
Also from the Guardian article:
The UK rapper also criticizes Drake.
His manager is Jewish. We will see where this goes
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 07/24/2020 - 9:12am
Berlin: anti-Jewish vegans
https://m.dw.com/en/berlin-bans-rally-by-vegan-chef-and-conspiracy-theor...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/24/2020 - 9:29am