Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Scenes from the MLB Opener - Dr. Fauci throws the Ceremonial Pitch; Everyone takes a Knee.
Note Dr. Fauci may have been captain of his High School basketball team, definitely not baseball.
Lawsuits going to fly over this one https://t.co/0KhFjbiujo— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) July 24, 2020
A big reason President Trump prevailed in 2016 was his massive margins in what are called the “Middle Suburbs,” largely blue-collar counties heavily concentrated in the industrial Midwest.
Coronavirus Florida: Maskless block party in western PBC fuels talk of Glades curfew https://t.co/qg09vEzWqm— The Palm Beach Post (@pbpost) July 22, 2020
By Phil Mattingly @ CNN.com, July 23
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, after days of intraparty disputes and splits spilling into public view, will move Thursday to unify Republicans behind their initial $1 trillion coronavirus relief proposal.
A Manhattan federal judge on Thursday ordered Michael Cohen to be released from prison this week after finding that authorities “retaliated” against the former Trump lawyer for writing a tell-all book about the president.
“I cannot believe fairly that there was not a purpose to stop the exercise of First Amendment rights,” U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein stated Thursday, adding “it is retaliatory because of his efforts to exercise his First Amendment rights.”
Cohen, who was sentenced in 2018 to three years in prison after pleading guilty to lying to Congress about plans to build a Trump Tower in Moscow, was allowed in May to serve the remainder of his time behind bars in home confinement due to concerns about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The House approved the Great American Outdoors Act today, setting aside $900 million in federal oil and gas revenues for the Land and Water Conservation Fund.— Axios (@axios) July 22, 2020
The bipartisan bill has Trump's support. https://t.co/7zkhnQPFjZ
Exclusive: The Chinese consulate in San Francisco is harboring a Chinese military researcher who is wanted by the FBI.— B. Allen-Ebrahimian (@BethanyAllenEbr) July 22, 2020
"Sheltering a defendant in a criminal case by using the diplomatic immunity of a consular building, if true, is really extraordinary."https://t.co/ssf4m8aFTD
Since Covid arrived, 179,000 more Americans have died than would in a normal year. https://t.co/el2F4irjhD @DeniseDSLu @jshkatz pic.twitter.com/0wmVfSZRcM— Margot Sanger-Katz (@sangerkatz) July 22, 2020
Fact-checking the Trump campaign ad that features a photo of violence against the police, which is actually from Ukraine in 2014 and Trump has pledged to protect the Rio de Janeiro statue of Jesus from Biden supporters.
Over the weekend, two Black women from New York City were caught on camera defacing the Black Lives Matter mural that was painted on Fifth Avenue as well as murals in Brooklyn and Harlem.
@ CNN.com, Updated 3:58 AM ET, Wed July 22, 2020
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.8 struck off the coast of Alaska early Wednesday morning.
The earthquake was centered 60 miles, or 98 kilometers, south-southeast, of Perryville, Alaska, according to the US Geological Survey. The quake is considered shallow at about six miles, or 10 kilometers, deep.
By Bill Glauber & Allison Dirr @ Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, July 21
There's nothing virtual about the Milwaukee Police Department's approach to the Democratic National Convention.
This week, the agency put out a bid for a significant cache of munitions, including smoke grenades, 40mm stinger rubber balls and "riot control grenade continuous discharge." nIt's the kind of equipment law enforcement uses to quell unruly protests.
Cincinnati Enquirer reporting that in addition to Householder, those arrested include Matt Borges, the former chair of the Ohio Republican Party and longtime Kasich ally who recently helped launch a pro-Biden super PAC. https://t.co/gUEx1ylk5S— Henry J. Gomez (@HenryJGomez) July 21, 2020
By Vin Gallo @ journalenquirer.com, 11 hrs. ago
EAST HARTFORD — Local police say they are considering their enforcement options in the East River Drive area after a gathering of between 500 and 1,000 people turned violent early Monday morning, leaving three victims with non-life threatening gunshot wounds and a business parking lot littered with trash.
Comments
Michigan School Fires Popular Teacher For Saying ‘Trump Is Our President’
By Chrissy Clark @ FreeBeacon.com, July 21
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 11:50pm
Do you think the "Free Beacon" is a fair and balanced news source?
BTW, schools are cutting budgets all over, and there is no confirmation as to why the coach was let go.
Lead Washington Free Beacon' stories now:
Get the Truth..!!! Surprise, another right wing propaganda site!
Please have a little discrimination in what you post, you seem to scour right wing sites that attack Democrats and toe the Republican line.
by NCD on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 11:01am
I would add, any "news" site that claims "Get the Truth. Every Day. (from us!)" is a obvious tip off they are a propaganda/conspiracy theory like crackpot site.
by NCD on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 11:19am
Are these isolated incidents, or part of an organized effort?
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 10:22am
kind of funny how Taibbi and Greenwald apparently are getting a lot of grief from their woke-lefty fans for coming down on this side of the liberal intellectual divide:
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 8:03pm
extra added zinger from Jilani on that:
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 8:06pm
Taibbi's death rattle?
http://pando.com/2014/11/02/everybody-sucks-except-matt-taibbi/
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/23/2020 - 12:40am
On media monetizing cancel culture:
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/24/2020 - 12:06am
So after Matt threw his horse semen pie, what else did he come up with to keep his audience happy?
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/24/2020 - 2:06am