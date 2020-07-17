Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
BREAKING: John Lewis has died at 80 years old https://t.co/9972eliZ6a— Axios (@axios) July 18, 2020
Lawsuits going to fly over this one https://t.co/0KhFjbiujo— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) July 24, 2020
A big reason President Trump prevailed in 2016 was his massive margins in what are called the “Middle Suburbs,” largely blue-collar counties heavily concentrated in the industrial Midwest.
Coronavirus Florida: Maskless block party in western PBC fuels talk of Glades curfew https://t.co/qg09vEzWqm— The Palm Beach Post (@pbpost) July 22, 2020
By Phil Mattingly @ CNN.com, July 23
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, after days of intraparty disputes and splits spilling into public view, will move Thursday to unify Republicans behind their initial $1 trillion coronavirus relief proposal.
A Manhattan federal judge on Thursday ordered Michael Cohen to be released from prison this week after finding that authorities “retaliated” against the former Trump lawyer for writing a tell-all book about the president.
“I cannot believe fairly that there was not a purpose to stop the exercise of First Amendment rights,” U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein stated Thursday, adding “it is retaliatory because of his efforts to exercise his First Amendment rights.”
Cohen, who was sentenced in 2018 to three years in prison after pleading guilty to lying to Congress about plans to build a Trump Tower in Moscow, was allowed in May to serve the remainder of his time behind bars in home confinement due to concerns about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The House approved the Great American Outdoors Act today, setting aside $900 million in federal oil and gas revenues for the Land and Water Conservation Fund.— Axios (@axios) July 22, 2020
The bipartisan bill has Trump's support. https://t.co/7zkhnQPFjZ
Exclusive: The Chinese consulate in San Francisco is harboring a Chinese military researcher who is wanted by the FBI.— B. Allen-Ebrahimian (@BethanyAllenEbr) July 22, 2020
"Sheltering a defendant in a criminal case by using the diplomatic immunity of a consular building, if true, is really extraordinary."https://t.co/ssf4m8aFTD
Since Covid arrived, 179,000 more Americans have died than would in a normal year. https://t.co/el2F4irjhD @DeniseDSLu @jshkatz pic.twitter.com/0wmVfSZRcM— Margot Sanger-Katz (@sangerkatz) July 22, 2020
Fact-checking the Trump campaign ad that features a photo of violence against the police, which is actually from Ukraine in 2014 and Trump has pledged to protect the Rio de Janeiro statue of Jesus from Biden supporters.
Over the weekend, two Black women from New York City were caught on camera defacing the Black Lives Matter mural that was painted on Fifth Avenue as well as murals in Brooklyn and Harlem.
@ CNN.com, Updated 3:58 AM ET, Wed July 22, 2020
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.8 struck off the coast of Alaska early Wednesday morning.
The earthquake was centered 60 miles, or 98 kilometers, south-southeast, of Perryville, Alaska, according to the US Geological Survey. The quake is considered shallow at about six miles, or 10 kilometers, deep.
By Bill Glauber & Allison Dirr @ Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, July 21
There's nothing virtual about the Milwaukee Police Department's approach to the Democratic National Convention.
This week, the agency put out a bid for a significant cache of munitions, including smoke grenades, 40mm stinger rubber balls and "riot control grenade continuous discharge." nIt's the kind of equipment law enforcement uses to quell unruly protests.
Cincinnati Enquirer reporting that in addition to Householder, those arrested include Matt Borges, the former chair of the Ohio Republican Party and longtime Kasich ally who recently helped launch a pro-Biden super PAC. https://t.co/gUEx1ylk5S— Henry J. Gomez (@HenryJGomez) July 21, 2020
By Vin Gallo @ journalenquirer.com, 11 hrs. ago
EAST HARTFORD — Local police say they are considering their enforcement options in the East River Drive area after a gathering of between 500 and 1,000 people turned violent early Monday morning, leaving three victims with non-life threatening gunshot wounds and a business parking lot littered with trash.
photo caption: Deputy Inspector Timothy Skretch, commanding officer of Brooklyn's 79th Precinct, discusses plans to fight shootings that plague Bedford-Stuyvesant.
By Rocco Paracandola @ NYDailyNews.com, July 21
Cops in Brooklyn’s 79th Precinct take guns off Bedford-Stuyvesant streets — they tweeted about one nabbed July 12 when “patrol officers observed and arrested an individual without incident” carrying a loaded pistol and four more guns they found in the week leading up to July 14.
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 11:52pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 12:01am
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 12:11am
Some words of the man himself in 2013:
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 12:41am
The NYT editorial board has published an editorial with Lewis as the topic and dateline July 17. This is highly unusual! It is not the formal obituary, that is posted/published elsewhere. It is a distinctly separate honor. Here it is:
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 12:47am
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 1:16am
Obama just published his statement:
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 1:22am
tearjerker excerpt from New Yorker story:
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 2:01am
Embassy of Ireland; Mitch McConnell; VoteVets.org; NYTimes reporting on praise from around the globe
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 1:32am
Who was Edmund Pettus?
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Edmund_Pettus
I recommend changing the name to the John Lewis-Edmund Pettus Bridge ( Lewis winner in a knockout)
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 2:29am
Message for McConnell:
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 2:34pm
and for everyone else
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 2:36pm
This is awesome:
Edit to add longer video:
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 1:41am
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. retweeted his June 2020 two-minute history video:
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 1:49am
And the Supreme Court decided that extra eye on the South for voting was no longer needed. They were party right - the eye Is needed across the country now. Southern style voters repression and denial Is now nationwide. Aint that progress.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 1:58am
Thread on Lewis' compromise
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 12:29pm
The two versions of the speech side by side
https://billmoyers.com/content/two-versions-of-john-lewis-speech/
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 12:33pm
Macron:
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 9:35pm
PERFECT!
This is exactly why it's usually better to let artists, and not angry mobs, handle these issues for society.
Having a hard time not crying. And that's exactly the kind of reaction you want from a monument.
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 6:01pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/20/2020 - 8:57pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/23/2020 - 10:39pm