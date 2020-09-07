Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Which makes the offer of the SEC position all the more scandalous.— emptywheel (@emptywheel) July 9, 2020
The clear message was Berman could spend 5 months failing to regulate corporations that Berman could cash in on after Trump loses. pic.twitter.com/TX01JD6VT7
A big reason President Trump prevailed in 2016 was his massive margins in what are called the “Middle Suburbs,” largely blue-collar counties heavily concentrated in the industrial Midwest.
Coronavirus Florida: Maskless block party in western PBC fuels talk of Glades curfew https://t.co/qg09vEzWqm— The Palm Beach Post (@pbpost) July 22, 2020
By Phil Mattingly @ CNN.com, July 23
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, after days of intraparty disputes and splits spilling into public view, will move Thursday to unify Republicans behind their initial $1 trillion coronavirus relief proposal.
A Manhattan federal judge on Thursday ordered Michael Cohen to be released from prison this week after finding that authorities “retaliated” against the former Trump lawyer for writing a tell-all book about the president.
“I cannot believe fairly that there was not a purpose to stop the exercise of First Amendment rights,” U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein stated Thursday, adding “it is retaliatory because of his efforts to exercise his First Amendment rights.”
Cohen, who was sentenced in 2018 to three years in prison after pleading guilty to lying to Congress about plans to build a Trump Tower in Moscow, was allowed in May to serve the remainder of his time behind bars in home confinement due to concerns about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The House approved the Great American Outdoors Act today, setting aside $900 million in federal oil and gas revenues for the Land and Water Conservation Fund.— Axios (@axios) July 22, 2020
The bipartisan bill has Trump's support. https://t.co/7zkhnQPFjZ
Exclusive: The Chinese consulate in San Francisco is harboring a Chinese military researcher who is wanted by the FBI.— B. Allen-Ebrahimian (@BethanyAllenEbr) July 22, 2020
"Sheltering a defendant in a criminal case by using the diplomatic immunity of a consular building, if true, is really extraordinary."https://t.co/ssf4m8aFTD
Since Covid arrived, 179,000 more Americans have died than would in a normal year. https://t.co/el2F4irjhD @DeniseDSLu @jshkatz pic.twitter.com/0wmVfSZRcM— Margot Sanger-Katz (@sangerkatz) July 22, 2020
Fact-checking the Trump campaign ad that features a photo of violence against the police, which is actually from Ukraine in 2014 and Trump has pledged to protect the Rio de Janeiro statue of Jesus from Biden supporters.
Over the weekend, two Black women from New York City were caught on camera defacing the Black Lives Matter mural that was painted on Fifth Avenue as well as murals in Brooklyn and Harlem.
@ CNN.com, Updated 3:58 AM ET, Wed July 22, 2020
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.8 struck off the coast of Alaska early Wednesday morning.
The earthquake was centered 60 miles, or 98 kilometers, south-southeast, of Perryville, Alaska, according to the US Geological Survey. The quake is considered shallow at about six miles, or 10 kilometers, deep.
By Bill Glauber & Allison Dirr @ Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, July 21
There's nothing virtual about the Milwaukee Police Department's approach to the Democratic National Convention.
This week, the agency put out a bid for a significant cache of munitions, including smoke grenades, 40mm stinger rubber balls and "riot control grenade continuous discharge." nIt's the kind of equipment law enforcement uses to quell unruly protests.
Cincinnati Enquirer reporting that in addition to Householder, those arrested include Matt Borges, the former chair of the Ohio Republican Party and longtime Kasich ally who recently helped launch a pro-Biden super PAC. https://t.co/gUEx1ylk5S— Henry J. Gomez (@HenryJGomez) July 21, 2020
By Vin Gallo @ journalenquirer.com, 11 hrs. ago
EAST HARTFORD — Local police say they are considering their enforcement options in the East River Drive area after a gathering of between 500 and 1,000 people turned violent early Monday morning, leaving three victims with non-life threatening gunshot wounds and a business parking lot littered with trash.
photo caption: Deputy Inspector Timothy Skretch, commanding officer of Brooklyn's 79th Precinct, discusses plans to fight shootings that plague Bedford-Stuyvesant.
By Rocco Paracandola @ NYDailyNews.com, July 21
Cops in Brooklyn’s 79th Precinct take guns off Bedford-Stuyvesant streets — they tweeted about one nabbed July 12 when “patrol officers observed and arrested an individual without incident” carrying a loaded pistol and four more guns they found in the week leading up to July 14.
A woman who resisted arrest after being told to leave a hospital for not wearing a mask is believed to be the woman who shot two SWAT officers Tuesday.https://t.co/0YkXBJxtuV— JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) July 21, 2020
Comments
DoJ tries to muzzle Cohen?
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/amphtml/salvadorhernandez/michael-cohen-bac...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/09/2020 - 6:45pm
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/10/2020 - 9:26am
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/10/2020 - 9:31am
Barr pushed unqualified DA (HuffPost):
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/10/2020 - 5:03am
Pardoning Stone is a crime
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/10/2020 - 8:43pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 2:59pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 5:37pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 5:42pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 9:19pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 9:21pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 2:57pm
Edit to add update:
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 4:08pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 6:23pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 6:45pm
David Ignatis on the Mueller op-ed:
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 7:11pm
(Never Trumper Charlie Sykes re-tweeted)
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 7:17pm
& why was he so meek when it counted? He should have kicked "his friend" Barr in the balls for the shitty hatchet job He did misconstruing his reports. I dont get the faux decorum - it hurt the country. We're still playing catchup, And Mueller's job was to put the pieces together for us. How many of his investigations got shoved in a blind alley? Mueller should have been whistle blower #1.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 7:30pm
Bolton and Mueller let the country down.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 8:13pm
Stone threatened Congressional witness
(Cilizza notes convicted of threats on Randy Credico, Now that we've turned out attentions to Gauci)
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/07/13/politics/roger-stone-donald-trump/ind...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/14/2020 - 1:00am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/14/2020 - 3:40am
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 2:19am
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 07/20/2020 - 12:48pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/20/2020 - 5:26pm
Audit: emoluments meet SCOTUS
https://talkingpointsmemo.com/edblog/folks-the-executive-branch-needs-an...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/23/2020 - 2:21am
Trump skimming campaign funds
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/23/2020 - 9:06am
For a guy who could not pass a G.E.D. today, he does alright.
Chess may not be his game but he is playing U.S. Taxpayers like a drugstore banjo.
by moat on Thu, 07/23/2020 - 4:47pm
This is money from GOP coffers and Trump campaign donors. I guess Forbes is pointing out to GOP donors to send their anti-Democrat money elsewhere as Trsump is a losing bet.
It's better anyway if Trump spends on himself. Too bad he didn't pocket the Wall money before a swath 50 yards wide for it vandalized the Organ Pipe Cactus Biosphere Reserve.
For Trump, too much, is never enough.
by NCD on Thu, 07/23/2020 - 6:30pm
Right, Forbes is not Mother Jones. The report shows the money what to avoid.
But I think they are also fascinated by the bald faced grab on a professional level.
Kids, don't try this at home.
by moat on Thu, 07/23/2020 - 6:53pm