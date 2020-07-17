Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Fewer shootings in New York City are being solved this summer than in previous years. Arrests have plummeted even as shootings have spiraled. Some officials think that police officers are staging a slowdown. But the N.Y.P.D. says it's stretched thin. https://t.co/5iw10lkRQp— NYT Metro (@NYTMetro) July 16, 2020
Coronavirus Florida: Maskless block party in western PBC fuels talk of Glades curfew https://t.co/qg09vEzWqm— The Palm Beach Post (@pbpost) July 22, 2020
By Phil Mattingly @ CNN.com, July 23
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, after days of intraparty disputes and splits spilling into public view, will move Thursday to unify Republicans behind their initial $1 trillion coronavirus relief proposal.
A Manhattan federal judge on Thursday ordered Michael Cohen to be released from prison this week after finding that authorities “retaliated” against the former Trump lawyer for writing a tell-all book about the president.
“I cannot believe fairly that there was not a purpose to stop the exercise of First Amendment rights,” U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein stated Thursday, adding “it is retaliatory because of his efforts to exercise his First Amendment rights.”
Cohen, who was sentenced in 2018 to three years in prison after pleading guilty to lying to Congress about plans to build a Trump Tower in Moscow, was allowed in May to serve the remainder of his time behind bars in home confinement due to concerns about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The House approved the Great American Outdoors Act today, setting aside $900 million in federal oil and gas revenues for the Land and Water Conservation Fund.— Axios (@axios) July 22, 2020
The bipartisan bill has Trump's support. https://t.co/7zkhnQPFjZ
Exclusive: The Chinese consulate in San Francisco is harboring a Chinese military researcher who is wanted by the FBI.— B. Allen-Ebrahimian (@BethanyAllenEbr) July 22, 2020
"Sheltering a defendant in a criminal case by using the diplomatic immunity of a consular building, if true, is really extraordinary."https://t.co/ssf4m8aFTD
Since Covid arrived, 179,000 more Americans have died than would in a normal year. https://t.co/el2F4irjhD @DeniseDSLu @jshkatz pic.twitter.com/0wmVfSZRcM— Margot Sanger-Katz (@sangerkatz) July 22, 2020
Fact-checking the Trump campaign ad that features a photo of violence against the police, which is actually from Ukraine in 2014 and Trump has pledged to protect the Rio de Janeiro statue of Jesus from Biden supporters.
Over the weekend, two Black women from New York City were caught on camera defacing the Black Lives Matter mural that was painted on Fifth Avenue as well as murals in Brooklyn and Harlem.
@ CNN.com, Updated 3:58 AM ET, Wed July 22, 2020
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.8 struck off the coast of Alaska early Wednesday morning.
The earthquake was centered 60 miles, or 98 kilometers, south-southeast, of Perryville, Alaska, according to the US Geological Survey. The quake is considered shallow at about six miles, or 10 kilometers, deep.
By Bill Glauber & Allison Dirr @ Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, July 21
There's nothing virtual about the Milwaukee Police Department's approach to the Democratic National Convention.
This week, the agency put out a bid for a significant cache of munitions, including smoke grenades, 40mm stinger rubber balls and "riot control grenade continuous discharge." nIt's the kind of equipment law enforcement uses to quell unruly protests.
Cincinnati Enquirer reporting that in addition to Householder, those arrested include Matt Borges, the former chair of the Ohio Republican Party and longtime Kasich ally who recently helped launch a pro-Biden super PAC. https://t.co/gUEx1ylk5S— Henry J. Gomez (@HenryJGomez) July 21, 2020
By Vin Gallo @ journalenquirer.com, 11 hrs. ago
EAST HARTFORD — Local police say they are considering their enforcement options in the East River Drive area after a gathering of between 500 and 1,000 people turned violent early Monday morning, leaving three victims with non-life threatening gunshot wounds and a business parking lot littered with trash.
photo caption: Deputy Inspector Timothy Skretch, commanding officer of Brooklyn's 79th Precinct, discusses plans to fight shootings that plague Bedford-Stuyvesant.
By Rocco Paracandola @ NYDailyNews.com, July 21
Cops in Brooklyn’s 79th Precinct take guns off Bedford-Stuyvesant streets — they tweeted about one nabbed July 12 when “patrol officers observed and arrested an individual without incident” carrying a loaded pistol and four more guns they found in the week leading up to July 14.
A woman who resisted arrest after being told to leave a hospital for not wearing a mask is believed to be the woman who shot two SWAT officers Tuesday.https://t.co/0YkXBJxtuV— JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) July 21, 2020
Tip led to search, months after building was set ablaze during riots.
So yeah, the arsonists who burned down a Minneapolis pawn shop two months ago burned a guy to death.— Wesley Yang (@wesyang) July 22, 2020
They found his charred body in the wreckage yesterday. https://t.co/gbQ0U3jUbb
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
Shootings in Boston Are Up 20% This Year; Mayor Decries Recent Violence
"We've too many homicides this summer, we've seen too many shootings this summer," Mayor Marty Walsh said
By Asher Klein and Mary Markos • Published July 16, 2020 • Updated 3 hours ago @ NBCBoston.com WITH VIDEOS including on the most recent shooting to death of a young Bangladeshi store clerk during a robbery
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 2:59am
Six shootings in six days: No arrests made as Roanoke police continue investigation
'That is a big concern, obviously, anytime we see, not just an uptick in gun violence, but in any crime'
By Lindsay Kennet @ WSLS.com, July 16, with VIDEO
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 3:03am
5 People Shot In 3 Separate Shootings Across Baltimore (ON THURSDAY NITE), Police Say
@ WCBS.com, July 16, 2020 at 11:40 pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 3:07am
Families broken by recent string of shootings in New Haven rally to end gun violence. 'Your enemy is not the people you’re shooting your guns at'
by Amber Diaz @ WTNH.com. Updated: Jul 16, 2020 / 11:03 PM EDT WITH VIDEO OF THOSE AT RALLY
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 3:17am
I caught site of this other story while at WTNH.com Body found in shallow grave behind Branford restaurant identified as missing East Haven mother from July 15.
She's already dead, so I guess this is the type of thing we will let the social workers handle in the new wonderful world of defunded police where little violence will happen and mostly everyone gets along?
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 3:21am
I could go on and on, an epidemic of gun violence is sweeping the country resulting in many many many more deaths and maimings than those caused by abusive police!!!
Why o why are Dem national politicians silent on this? It's the stupid!
This is as much an epidemic as Covid-19! It is NOT the same old same old because GUN VIOLENCE IS SKYROCKETING. In NYC we've lost all the gains on reducing the crime rate for two decades!!! That's absurd!
I am sure it is the same elsewhere.
Why don't these deaths count to hardly anyone on the left, it's cool and awesome to do a Geo. Floyd protest but they don't wanna talk about civilians killing other civilians? Dead is dead.
Heads in the sand. Ignore it and it will go away.
Well my family in Wisconsin and LA and FL for one is not ignoring it. I fear who they wlll vote for in Nov. if it continues. They might just say one thing for public consumption like pollsters but do a totally different thing when entering the privacy of the voting booth.
Anyone thinks we are going to have a Dem Senate with this going on--fat chance!
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 3:31am
Bonus story--15 minutes in Chicago: 10 shot, 2 fatally, Wednesday in Chicago
Four people were wounded in three different shootings between 12:30 a.m. and 12:45 a.m.
By Sun-Times Wire Jul 16, 2020, 3:32am CDT
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 3:35am
Trump's main argument is"only I can handle it. If only Trump were President, none of this would be happening. Oh wait, .....he is President.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 8:11am
Trump is employing secret police in Portland.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2020/07/17/portland-protests-federal-arrests/
The big threat is not cancel culture, cultural appropriation, BLM, etc., the real threat is Trump and the GOP. Secret troops is not the answer to crime.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 9:18am
Your "family" in LA, FL and Wisconsin will vote Trump no matter what, let's face it.
Deaths from guns, virus, suicides, drugs, hopelessness...sinking economy, refrigeration morgue trucks filled with bodies, food lines miles long, evictions, homelessness... Trump will not be held responsible for any of it by Fox News. Zero. The 'lawless cities' is the top right wing distraction for a diseased leaderless nation coming apart at the seams.
Fox News top stories right now: the Steele dossier, Biden staffer 'pigs' meme on cops, Russia (of course,Trump's best bud-) denies hacking vaccine research, Rep. Collins on violence in cites, Gowdy hits AOC on NYC crime wave, National Association of Police supports Trump, Hannity - Portland rejects fed help with lawlessness....Missing? - virus death and case totals exploding, morgues overflowing, hospitals in crisis, unemployment numbers... supplement ending soon... etc
by NCD on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 3:32pm
This is predictable. People are unemployed. There is a COVID pandemic. There is police abuse documented on video. People are on edge. Crime goes up.
Trump adds fuel to the fire. We get apologists who tell us that the number of police homicides of unarmed people are not high enough to raise concern. Point out that Trump has no solution to crime but race-baiting and sending a secret police force into Portland, and you are told that you don't care about the deaths of children. Everything is the fault of the Liberals. The Liberals are ignoring COVID? I hear the same crap rationale that you hear. The Liberals need to be better behaved, that will solve everything.
If Trump wins, or the GOP holds on to the Senate, the country is over. At least with Democrats we can start making baby-steps back to normal. The country is in so deep it will take over a decade to pull out.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 4:19pm
I do notice right wingers are actively seeking out special videos of the things going on in the big blue cities:
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 4:20am
Chicago:
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 1:23am
quote Every institution in Chicago is failing right now. Show me one that's not. from an experienced reporter
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 1:26am
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 1:30am
Protesters gather near Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's house Saturday night
Published 3 hours ago FOX 32 Chicago to accompany VIDEO REPORT @ LINK
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 1:38am
a few hours earlier:Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Issues Statement After Violent Clashes Between Police, Demonstrators
Published July 18, 2020 • Updated on July 18, 2020 at 2:16 pm @ NBCChicago.com
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 1:42am
I fucking give up, the whole Dem party, they are all as stupid as DeBlasio. And this country is lost to chaos and death. I swear.
All these idiot lefties are back out on the streets of Chicago after they decided Fri. nite that taking down the statue of Christopher Columbus was of the utmost urgency, hence peaceful turned to 18 police officers and 4 protestors injured. The Afro-American female Dem mayor formerly splains, on Sat., sort of like the Afro-American female Dem mayor of Atlanta, how this is not how you protest, please let's be grownups And now what happens tonite a whole bunch of them gathered a block from her house, the police bring a tank to protect her, the laid off Trib reporter says Chicago is not functioning is doomed SO GUESS WHAT NO SURPRISE KIDDIES, YOU WANT FED GOONS TO FIGHT WITH, IS THAT WHAT YOU WANT, YOU GOT IT oh joy what fun
Chicago FOP Leader Drafts Letter to President Trump, Asking for Federal Help to Combat Violence
Published 6 hours ago • Updated 5 hours ago NBC News Chicago
It's not just right wingers that are idiots, NCD, I'm sorry. Most of the protestors out there at this late date are equal idiots in every way. They could have supported their mayor but noooooo, looking for a little romance and revolution barricade action. Tearing down a fucking statue is not worth a single knocked out tooth much less a life. Much less they give a SHIT about 40 lives lost on their streets in one night. A statue, however, is something to get out and protest about. And they DARE to use the nomiker "lives matter". I'M SORRY, anyone who can see can SEE PEOPLE WHO CARE MORE ABOUT STATUES and exciting street fighting THAN LIVES.
GO HOME AND STAY HOME!
If they don't, Trump wins, Trump wins, can't they see that. He'll have all the black small business owners voting for him before long. It is so fucking stupid I can't believe it. If these stupid protesters don't start staying home and organizing on the internet politicallly and trying to fix the rising crime rate in their hood, all blue cities are doomed-anyone with money is going to leave, the crime will continue to skyrocket, there will be no aid nor decent medical care for the poor left there, and Trump wins for being "tough on crime."
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 2:49am
I mean really, that reporter sounds correct, it really looks like civil society has broken down there, there's lots of news like this, too
Chicago Ridge Mall Closed for Remainder of Saturday After Food Court Fight
Published July 18, 2020 • Updated on July 18, 2020 at 5:08 pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 2:54am
At first glance one might think no big deal but this is a real bad little story because it means no cops responded to major looting of a luxury store on the "Magnificent Mile" they were busy over at the Columbus statue fighting with protesters trying to tear it down
Chicago's going down down down. No rich tourists, no nice places to visit, empty luxury apts. in skyscrapers, all those people out to the burbs. It will be dirtier, grungier and poorer than in decades. The Magnificient Mile will now have every store trying to get the fuck out of their lease and if it's lucky, it will probably have a Walmart on the Magnficient Mile to replace the looted Macy's, just like the once grand Main Street of the once swank White Plains NY now has..
Ok Saturday night, where did all the cops go? Out to try to prevent another night of 40 shootings? Nope, here they are encircling the block where the Mayor lives, standing shoulder to shoulder, trying to protect her from protesters (mad because she was upset that 18 cops got injured trying to prevent a huge mob which unexpectedly went to try pull down a major huge statue of Columbus at the Fri. protest--oh and by the way the event was supposed to be about #DecolonizeZhigaagoong, whatever that means. Not George Floyd and not BLM.)
Oh and who are the bullies in this picture preventing the rest of the people in Chicago from using their park?
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 6:12am
"Saturday, in the park - I think it was 18th of July
Saturday, in the park - I think it was 18th of July
People trashing, people prancing
A man selling milk jugs
Chanting left wing slogans
Will it help them change the world?
Can you grok it (sure, I can -
See they've been waiting such a long time
For paint spray)
A bronze man de-stanned can't tell stories his own way
Listen children all's not Costco, all's not Costco, oh no, no"
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 6:21am
yeah you get me. I fully admit I did it in '72 in Madison and recognize the 1972 me in a lot of what I am seeing. I never had the fun of attending a bonfire of a statue, but I did get a little tear gas in my eyes and was asked by a roommate whether we should go to the riots tonight or go see the Godard film at the union. My infatuation lasted only as long as freshman year, though, then it got tiresome and I wanted to be with the grownups at the gay discos in the big city. And to make some money. The problem this time:there's a pandemic going on for one and probably a world depression resulting from it. And they don't see any reason to have to make some money. Their parents paid for everything so far and once they die, "the billionaires" will be picking up the tab.
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 5:04pm
p.s. the idea that just popped into my head writing that: childish radical play doesn't really do much damage on college campuses and in college towns, it's almost expected! It's when it goes big time in large cities that it makes everything turn to shit, just doesn't belong there, tears at the civil fabric holding everything together (cities and "solidarity" are a contradicting mix). See The Chicago 7 for example, "the horror" of the national Dem party becoming the enemy.
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 5:16pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 7:30am
yeah, did you catch that that guy is basically very much a pro? nominated for an Oscar this year
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bryan_Buckley
I doubt there was any goal beyond expressing himself, furthering his brand and providing amusement to passersby. As I would think minds in D.C. are all pretty much made up on the topics he's addressing. It's basically entertainment, which is fine, causing no harm.
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 4:01pm
The protest statues around the city depict Trump,as the villain. How would casting a vote for Trump calm things down. The FOP would be given even more freedom to abuse the sons and daughters of black business owners.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 10:54am
You need to go argue with the President of the Chicago FOP and tell him why he's wrong that he doesn't need help from Trump. I don't think he is lurking on Dagblog.
How does having protests against the local governments made up of Democratic politicians and their police, in blue cities where violent crime rates are skyrocketing, sell the idea that Democratic politicians know how to satisfy citizens?
How does that work: I make you unhappy to the point of wanting to riot and attack my house, so vote for me again?
Isn't the point of many of these protesters to express unhappiness with their current local governments which have had little to do with Trump as of yet?
How do these protests help sell the capabilities of the Democratic party at this point in time? Aren't they hurting its image of being able to run a city capably?
I think: most of these protesters give a shit about your goals of installing a Democratic president and more Democratic politicians. They know they are hurting that, they don't care. They imagine chaos of a year zero followed by Green party type leaders. To the idea of calling in Fed goons: they wish, bring it on. More years of Trump mean sooner revolution to them.
They are not the friends of Democratic politicians, far from it.
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 4:21pm
This for example, is not a pro-Democratic rally, you realize that, right? They are not happy with their Democratic mayor:
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 4:24pm
Your statement
I responded
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 4:47pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 8:28pm
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 07/20/2020 - 10:03am
well, he really IS just like a super-hero in being able to take punishment and they are all extremely popular. Methinks he probably has all kind of endorsement offers already more than most athletes.
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/20/2020 - 10:07am
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 07/20/2020 - 10:10am
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/23/2020 - 10:11am
Navy veteran beaten by feds in Portland fears that Trump's deployment will lead to copy cats in combat fatigues
https://www.businessinsider.com/christopher-david-navy-veteran-beaten-by-feds-speaks-out-2020-7
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 07/23/2020 - 10:30am
Hard for me to figure how Navy veteran's story and his concerns are related to the story of astronomically rising gun violence rate in major cities.
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/23/2020 - 1:06pm
But as long as you brought it up, would like to say that what he said reminded me of my news thread that showed an incredible amount of support from a lot of brass in the military for the BLM movement. Lots of conundrums to ponder there about military ethos in general. Including about winners and losers (including Confederates) and discipline with weapons and honor and pride and oaths and all that.
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/23/2020 - 1:14pm