    By PeraclesPlease on Mon, 07/20/2020 - 12:09pm

    The Terrible Tabula Rasa

    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 07/20/2020 - 12:09pm

    me too! I am not going to bother even trying to interact with people if they can't see my facial expressions for maybe a whole year, I have quickly learned what a handicap wearing a mask is.

    One could add a mask in crowds, keep it hanging around neck. But with a group of just a few people at safe distance you can drop the mask so you can communicate like humans used to.


    by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 12:43am


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 8:21am


    by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 2:58pm

    Twitter cracking down on QAnon:


    by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 8:50pm

    Tammy Duckworth just askin':


    by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 9:25pm

    what you said about immigrants on another thread someplace recently here

    https://americancompass.org/immigrants-and-the-american-dream/


    by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 3:29am

    Yes, for many this America now Is still a better choice. 

    Also, Gladwell speaks to the "best college" mirage with a story about a girl who loved science -animal biology specifically - from early on, who got into Brown as a Dream come true, and failed miserably competing with the best and the brightest - especially in organic chemistry (what my roommate's ať the "best" pre-med school in the country called "an easy C"). If she'd picked a school where she'd easily be among the best, "I'd still be in science", even if not Ivy League. If you have to take care of a relative, you pick the options that work best with that reality. Those Koreans and Indians running shops for 30 years see their kids grow up to opportunity (if not burned down). They compare themselves to the other immigrants, not Bill Gates. Maybe their kid could run Microsoft one day like CEO Satya Nadella - that's a good dream to hold onto. But daily life is daily life.


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 3:43am

    Story attracted me because I have heard this exact same thing from my sister-in-law:

    “No matter who is in the White House, you just have to work really hard. I kept working hard and eventually I got myself promoted. That couldn’t happen in Kenya.”

    except she has a twist: that that especially couldn't happen in Kenya to a woman. Heck, she basically thought former Yugoslavia offered better opportunity than Kenya, she ran away from home with an NGO she met to there first. To this day she goes on and on how awful her life would have been in Kenya, and she was from middle class there, her parents could afford to send her to a parochial school (which she describes as horrible too for women, like in 1940's Ireland or something.)


    by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 4:00am

    and here ya go, just ran across it-2nd gen:


    by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 4:56am

    And with thw "Doctor" title, almost no one will ever pay attention to what school she went to, what grades she got, etc. All our status-fucking in choosing schools Is a waste of time and a bonanza for unscrupulous grifters the whole industry round. Sure, at some level researching vaccines and cures it makes a difference. And Diploma Mills Are dangerous in this realm. But for the normal treatment most doctors do, more years familiarizing and continuously updating on the standard suites of ills and treatments is more useful than deepdives into arcane medicine.


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 6:59am


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 10:10am

    Holy shit. I am starting to think the plan is to push everyone over 50 into home imprisonment until death, preferably sooner rather than later from coronavirus as that will eat up less Social Security.


    by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 7:05pm

    Boris is still trying to compete with the Donald: who be the bestest?


    by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 7:08pm


    by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 7:31pm

    did someone mention property damage on another thread?


    by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 7:36pm

