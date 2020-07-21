Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Tip led to search, months after building was set ablaze during riots.
So yeah, the arsonists who burned down a Minneapolis pawn shop two months ago burned a guy to death.— Wesley Yang (@wesyang) July 22, 2020
They found his charred body in the wreckage yesterday. https://t.co/gbQ0U3jUbb
Cincinnati Enquirer reporting that in addition to Householder, those arrested include Matt Borges, the former chair of the Ohio Republican Party and longtime Kasich ally who recently helped launch a pro-Biden super PAC. https://t.co/gUEx1ylk5S— Henry J. Gomez (@HenryJGomez) July 21, 2020
By Vin Gallo @ journalenquirer.com, 11 hrs. ago
EAST HARTFORD — Local police say they are considering their enforcement options in the East River Drive area after a gathering of between 500 and 1,000 people turned violent early Monday morning, leaving three victims with non-life threatening gunshot wounds and a business parking lot littered with trash.
photo caption: Deputy Inspector Timothy Skretch, commanding officer of Brooklyn's 79th Precinct, discusses plans to fight shootings that plague Bedford-Stuyvesant.
By Rocco Paracandola @ NYDailyNews.com, July 21
Cops in Brooklyn’s 79th Precinct take guns off Bedford-Stuyvesant streets — they tweeted about one nabbed July 12 when “patrol officers observed and arrested an individual without incident” carrying a loaded pistol and four more guns they found in the week leading up to July 14.
A woman who resisted arrest after being told to leave a hospital for not wearing a mask is believed to be the woman who shot two SWAT officers Tuesday.https://t.co/0YkXBJxtuV— JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) July 21, 2020
John Yoo should read my op-ed with @COFinkelstein— Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) July 20, 2020
before giving any more advice to presidents that they are above the law.
Let's just call this "back to school week" for torture memo lawyers.https://t.co/UbOi7TRD70
Spun gold as print https://t.co/JZQPC2uoji— John McWhorter (@JohnHMcWhorter) July 21, 2020
By Colin Kalmbacher @ LawandCrime.com, July 21
A woman in Virginia who was arrested on charges of assaulting a police officer allegedly also had a decomposing baby in her shopping bag, according to officials. She is now being investigated for murder.
Roanoke County Police say that 34-year-old Mandy Lavonne Lacy was acting “erratically” and “weird” when she was reported to local authorities by a mall security guard earlier this week.
Once police arrived on the scene, however, Lacy allegedly acted out and struck an officer who is said to have sustained a minor injury.
Employment recovery going backward in states hit hard by virus, small business data shows https://t.co/4u7IzDzaxP— J. W. (@wolfjon4) July 21, 2020
Minnesota lawmakers pass sweeping package of police accountability measures. Note: this was bipartisan. https://t.co/alolKzGU3e— Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) July 21, 2020
Democratic mayors in Seattle, Atlanta, Chicago, Portland, Kansas City, Mo. and D.C. are condemning federal agents dispersing protesters.— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 21, 2020
"Deployment of federal forces in the streets of our communities has not been requested nor is it acceptable." https://t.co/dIpqagfbRG
By Fran Spielman & Mitch Dudek @ Chicago Sun Times, updated July 20
While insisting she supports peaceful protests, she said on Friday, “what we saw … is a group of vigilantes” who formed a “phalanx,” then began “pummeling police with projectiles Frozen water bottles, cans, other projectiles.”
July 21, 2020
By Sydney Pereira @ Gothamist.com, July 19
An 18-year-old woman has been arrested for the murder of a man found dead on the roof of a McDonald's last week, the NYPD said on Saturday.
Ayame Stamoulis, of East Flatbush, was arrested and charged with the murder of a man found wrapped in a plastic bag on the roof of McDonald's in the South Bronx on East 149th Street near Morris Avenue about 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to an NYPD release. A maintenance worker reportedly found the body.
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 12:24am
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 12:17am