    Son of Return of More Stuff

    By PeraclesPlease on Mon, 07/20/2020 - 12:09pm |

    The Terrible Tabula Rasa

    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 07/20/2020 - 12:09pm

    me too! I am not going to bother even trying to interact with people if they can't see my facial expressions for maybe a whole year, I have quickly learned what a handicap wearing a mask is.

    One could add a mask in crowds, keep it hanging around neck. But with a group of just a few people at safe distance you can drop the mask so you can communicate like humans used to.


    by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 12:43am


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 8:21am


    by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 2:58pm

    Twitter cracking down on QAnon:


    by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 8:50pm

    Tammy Duckworth just askin':


    by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 9:25pm

