Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
The Terrible Tabula Rasa
By Colin Kalmbacher @ LawandCrime.com, July 21
A woman in Virginia who was arrested on charges of assaulting a police officer allegedly also had a decomposing baby in her shopping bag, according to officials. She is now being investigated for murder.
Roanoke County Police say that 34-year-old Mandy Lavonne Lacy was acting “erratically” and “weird” when she was reported to local authorities by a mall security guard earlier this week.
Once police arrived on the scene, however, Lacy allegedly acted out and struck an officer who is said to have sustained a minor injury.
Employment recovery going backward in states hit hard by virus, small business data shows https://t.co/4u7IzDzaxP— J. W. (@wolfjon4) July 21, 2020
Minnesota lawmakers pass sweeping package of police accountability measures. Note: this was bipartisan. https://t.co/alolKzGU3e— Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) July 21, 2020
Democratic mayors in Seattle, Atlanta, Chicago, Portland, Kansas City, Mo. and D.C. are condemning federal agents dispersing protesters.— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 21, 2020
"Deployment of federal forces in the streets of our communities has not been requested nor is it acceptable." https://t.co/dIpqagfbRG
By Fran Spielman & Mitch Dudek @ Chicago Sun Times, updated July 20
While insisting she supports peaceful protests, she said on Friday, “what we saw … is a group of vigilantes” who formed a “phalanx,” then began “pummeling police with projectiles Frozen water bottles, cans, other projectiles.”
July 21, 2020
By Sydney Pereira @ Gothamist.com, July 19
An 18-year-old woman has been arrested for the murder of a man found dead on the roof of a McDonald's last week, the NYPD said on Saturday.
Ayame Stamoulis, of East Flatbush, was arrested and charged with the murder of a man found wrapped in a plastic bag on the roof of McDonald's in the South Bronx on East 149th Street near Morris Avenue about 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to an NYPD release. A maintenance worker reportedly found the body.
UPDATE: The suspect was identified as Roy Den Hollander, an “anti-feminist” lawyer who brought a lawsuit before Judge Salas that challenged the male-only military draft.https://t.co/YYPlokd629— Cliff Levy (@cliffordlevy) July 20, 2020
This is going to happen everywhere. https://t.co/mDMlovaxaz— ProfEmilyOster (@ProfEmilyOster) July 20, 2020
+ OTHER VACCINE AND TREATMENT NEWS IN COMMENTS.
NEW—UK’s #COVID19 vaccine is safe and induces an immune reaction, according to preliminary results https://t.co/rDPlB9fDKr pic.twitter.com/z2t9Aubjim— The Lancet (@TheLancet) July 20, 2020
New this morning: 34 national security leaders — including Madeline Albright, Chuck Hagel, Susan Rice, John Kerry, Leon Panetta & James Clapper — sent a letter to congressional leaders on need for federal funding in next stimulus to keep elections safehttps://t.co/Rdv0g91ga7— Amanda Golden (@amandawgolden) July 20, 2020
It's dangerous if young people are brainwashed into thinking that their country is inherently racist, that systems are constructed to make them fail, and that the police are out to kill them, writes @NickBuckleyMBE https://t.co/J0OIF7Hmn5— The Critic (@TheCriticMag) July 20, 2020
Kanye West at his campaign rally in South Carolina:— Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) July 19, 2020
“Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other white people.”pic.twitter.com/CMMYs4VDNy
DEVELOPING: Thirteen people were shot during a large gathering in Peoria, Illinois, early Sunday morning, police said. The incident is being investigated. https://t.co/IVn5ExgQWO— ABC News (@ABC) July 19, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 07/20/2020 - 12:09pm
me too! I am not going to bother even trying to interact with people if they can't see my facial expressions for maybe a whole year, I have quickly learned what a handicap wearing a mask is.
One could add a mask in crowds, keep it hanging around neck. But with a group of just a few people at safe distance you can drop the mask so you can communicate like humans used to.
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 12:43am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 8:21am
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 2:58pm
Twitter cracking down on QAnon:
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 8:50pm
Tammy Duckworth just askin':
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 9:25pm