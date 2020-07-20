Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
By Fran Spielman & Mitch Dudek @ Chicago Sun Times, updated July 20
While insisting she supports peaceful protests, she said on Friday, “what we saw … is a group of vigilantes” who formed a “phalanx,” then began “pummeling police with projectiles Frozen water bottles, cans, other projectiles.”
This article has a nice picture of the mess they left behind after being stopped from pulling the huge statue down, an action that probably would have killed a few people:
Will Columbus Statue Come Down After All? Mayor Says City Will ‘Examine’ All City Monuments
Can someone anyone explain to me what good it is to do this to peoples' parks especially while they still have few places to go outside their home? To me, they're the new "elitist pigs." They don't give a shit about "the people".
On the same page, as long as the chant is "no justice, no peace", how about some for her, she's been waiting for 25 years and all she gets is more death:
Mother’s 3rd child a victim of Chicago violence: ‘He was my last baby. I want justice’
In 1995, it touched Patricia Pearson’s daughter, who lived with bullets lodged in her shoulder until her death. It claimed the life of a second child in 1999. And last weekend, it claimed the life of Pearson’s last child.
By Maudlyne Ihejirika Jul 20, 2020, 6:00am CDT
Why is a fucking Columbus statue a priority? How did we get here? Where tearing down statues as "neo-colonial" is some kind of magic juju that's gonna fix things? Causing their own dypstopia is what they are doing!
Repeating Keisha Lance Bottoms for the umpteenth time: burning police cars and defacing CNN's building is not protest. GO HOME, GO HOME AND VOTE, LEARN TO VOTE. Real protesters fought for you to be able to vote.
