    By artappraiser on Tue, 07/14/2020 - 9:18pm |

    I've seen this played on commercial breaks on CNN three times now in a couple hours (both Anderson Cooper and Chris Cuomo shows; I'm in NYC  market):

     

    Meantime, I think Trump doesn't pay much attention to what his campaign is doing and thinks he should stress. He goes with his gut. Stable genius politically and every other way. Today it was all about water pressure being reduced by water saving devices, that will turn some votes fur sure...doesn't everyone consider that issure when they vote for president?

    Trump: So shower heads, you take a shower, the water doesn’t come out. You wanna wash your hands, the water doesn’t come out... Dishwashers you didn’t have any water... In most places of the country, water is not a problem. They don’t know what do with it. It’s called rain pic.twitter.com/rx96mCFsae

    — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) July 16, 2020

     


    by artappraiser on Thu, 07/16/2020 - 7:19pm

     I was wrong above, he's on campaign message today, as best he can

     

    Trump says Biden wants to defund the police, pointing to his “charter” with Sanders.

    Chris Wallace points out the Sanders-Biden task force doesn’t mention defunding police.

    Trump, lying: “Oh, really? It says abolish, it says...” To aide: “Let’s go. Get me the charter, please.” https://t.co/WFRIDKmQxL

    — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) July 17, 2020

     

    The campaign knows it's a sure thing for Republicans when the crime rate is up. Remember Willie Horton.

    It may not help Trump as he has few answers and handles messaging poorly. But it will hurt downticket if the rising crime rate conflicting with a lot of BLM protesters' opinions continues to be ignored, because everyone knows it as a problem that is mostly being experienced in place where Democrats are in charge.

    DLC candidates in the past won against Reagenites during periods of high crime rate by stressing more cops on the street, not less.

    I'm sorry, but if this crime continues I think Dem candidates in districts that are not lefty cannot be silent about it all like Biden has done so far, they will need to do Sister Souljah moments with some of the more radical BLM movement. And have a plan to deal with the crime that includes murmurs about reforming policing


    by artappraiser on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 6:05pm

    This kind of thing is childish if not infantile role play "great warriors for justice", very easy to ridicule, so counter-productive to cause, wastes law enforcement's time (no wonder they get pissed, I find myself getting angry at it)

    I don't see why any Dem politician can't make a Sister Souljah moment out of this type of thing along the lines of Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms or our won Flavius: GO HOME! THIS IS NOT HOW YOU PROTEST!

    How would it hurt them? Lose votes? Not! At lot of these people are going to write in Green candidates if they show up to vote at all.


    by artappraiser on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 6:29pm

    #TrumpIsALaughingStock

    trending 10K+ tweets

    Heckuva lot more effective than nightly graffiti raids on Federal buildings in Portland. Easier, too, everybody can contribute, not just college kids looking to burn off some testosterone running from goons.


    by artappraiser on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 9:17pm


    by artappraiser on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 9:30pm

    busily feeding the boss' narcissism:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 12:25am

    But even the 1691 Project recognizes we spend too little time on the giant Heroes of yesteryear - everyone knows these 2 dudes, Mr. Monica and the Iraq Whisperer - isn't it about time D.W. Griffith and Simon Legree decorate the front foyer a while, remind America of the historic qualities our nation was built on? I dont know if this went out with the bailoutz checks, but Simon at his best:

    "Didn't I pay twelve hundred dollars for you - ain't you mine, body and soul?"

    Time our youth remember the value and power of money - they think everything's handed to them, rather than the other way around.


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 1:47am

    Yglesias points out that it's ooking like there's a "faster better stronger" GOP meme going on. The above little event was meant to follow along with that:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 9:17pm

    He doesn't wanna do coronavirus.


    by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 3:26pm

    Krugman a week ago on the same topic, The deadly delusions of mad king Donald--it's his NYTimes column but via the Baltimore Sun.

    He just won't deal with it, doesn't want it to be there, wills it away.

    This was a good point on Krugman's part began his presidency with a lurid, fact-challenged rant about “American carnage,” in that it made me think about how one shouldn't presume his mental illness is simplistic. It's not that he's just plain incapable of getting upset about maiming and death. I think of his fantasies about that bad hombres do. Also how he has so often come out "anti-stupid-war" in his lifetime.  It's the disease and illness thing he doesn't want to deal with. Like: we don't even get visuals of him visiting vets at hospitals?...Is like this magical thinking: if you believe strongly enough that it will go away, it will happen...he's basically said it aloud for public consumption...don't think about it and it will eventually just disappear.


    by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 4:21pm

    From: Norman Vincent Peale's 

    The Power of Positive Thinking - Synopsis

    Peale begins by stating ten rules for “overcoming inadequacy attitudes and learning to practice faith”. The rules include the following:

    1. Picture yourself succeeding.
    2. Think a positive thought to drown out a negative thought.
    3. Minimize obstacles.
    4. Do not attempt to copy others.
    5. Repeat “If God be for us, who can be against us?” ten times every day.
    6. Work with a counselor.
    7. Repeat “I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me” ten times every day.
    8. Develop a strong self-respect.
    9. Affirm that you are in God's hands.
    10. Believe that you receive power from God.

    by EmmaZahn on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 4:47pm

    Also from The Power of Positive Thinking - Wikipedia

    President Donald Trump has called Peale “his pastor” and “one of the greatest speakers” he had ever seen.[16] Fred and Mary Trump, President Trump's parents, traveled to the Marble Collegiate Church in Manhattan with their children to hear Peale's sermons. Trump grew up hearing Peale's teachings from his parents, and Peale officiated his first wedding.[17] Trump credits his survival in 1990 after bankruptcy to Peale's positive thinking teachings.


    by EmmaZahn on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 5:03pm

    laugh Spot on to think of that here. And boy whenever he read it, which I am sure he did, he took #8 to heart and especially excels at it.


    by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 5:07pm

    Important-even though he refuses to think about it, and won't let staff emphasize it publicly, nor let the public know things, there are some in the Admin working on things, they are just censored! So the boss and his fans, true believers in the Peale method won't hear it?

    ....The outbreak is so widespread that 18 states have been placed in a so-called red zone because they have more than 100 new cases per 100,000 people per week, according to an unpublished report distributed this week by the White House coronavirus task force, which urged many states to take stricter steps to contain the spread....

    from NYTimes Coronavirus Updates, July 18 

    So there's like a dividing line at the White House--the Coronavirus Task Force lives in a little Zone Reality, and the rest of the White House lives in Campaign Zone of Believe It and It Will Be True?

    This method also conveniently passes the buck to Governors, they get the blame for failures.


    by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 5:32pm

    WHEREAS JUST THE OPPOSITE IS GOING ON WITH "POLICING" enlightened

    He wants to seen as taking over from governors and mayors, painting their efforts as failed. He wants to be able to brag about sending in the federal goons. The narrative is he/they are rescuing blue localities that have failed to protect their citizens and federal property.  He wants that label. Scream about it all ya want, he no doubt loves every minute of it, will keep his forces wherever as long as he possibly can, then remove them just in time before it causes too much court trouble. Just like he did in D.C. Then he can crow about how he tried to rescue the suffering decent ordinary people from violent criminals in the inner cities and from Antifa radicals tearing things down, but the liberals stopped him.


    by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 5:41pm

    horrifingly blatant pandering to mental illness for access to power:


    by artappraiser on Mon, 07/20/2020 - 2:14am

    and here's the snark which drew me to that link:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 11:41pm

    Excerpt from 2nd half of article:

    [....] The advisers seized on a July 8 joint policy statement by the Biden campaign and senior advisers to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) to claim that Biden is abandoning his moderate record to become a tool for the left. They have also focused on a July 8 interview by Biden, where he said that surplus military supplies going to local police departments had the ill effect of making them “become the enemy” for communities they protect and said he supported redirecting some police funding.

    Since then, the Trump campaign has earned the ire of fact-checkers by claiming that Biden wants to defund the police or that he considers police “the enemy,” neither of which is true. The Trump campaign has nonetheless spent nearly $14 million since July 2, according to a Democratic ad tracker, to air a television spot that suggests police departments won’t respond to 911 calls if Biden is elected.

    Trump has occasionally struggled to deliver the new message. In an interview set to air on Fox News Sunday, the president claims that the Biden and Sanders statement included plans to “defund the police.” It does not, but Trump nonetheless called for a temporary stop to the interview to check the document.

    “You won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America. Your family won’t be safe, your job won’t be safe and even your words and ideas won’t be safe,” one recent Jason Miller internal email read.

    The sharpened talking points have given the Trump campaign a more unified argument, after months of struggling with how to respond to the viral pandemic, the economic crisis and the nationwide protests against police brutality.

    For much of June, Trump moved, often confusingly, between praising and condemning protests over racial injustice. His campaign’s television advertising praised his response to the viral pandemic, even as he prevaricated on wearing masks to prevent transmission and urged the country to reopen among rising infection rates in many states.

    The talking points document distributed by Stephen Miller lays out a direct message on the coronavirus: “Our strategy is to shelter the vulnerable while allowing the young and healthy to return to work.”

    and the ending of it

    The Stephen Miller document adds to several platforms that echo the negative case Trump is trying to make against Biden, including defense of police and keeping borders secure.

    Among the Trump visions for the future, the document lists this one: “Defend our noble history and the American way of life.”


    by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 11:57pm

    Bush Made Willie Horton an Issue in 1988, and the Racial Scars Are Still Fresh

    By Peter Baker @ NYTimes.com, Dec. 3, 2018 on the occasion of G.H.W. Bush's death

    [...] Mr. Horton was an African-American prisoner in Massachusetts who, while released on a furlough program, raped a white Maryland woman and bound and stabbed her boyfriend. Mr. Bush’s campaign and supporters cited the case as evidence that his Democratic opponent, Gov. Michael S. Dukakis of Massachusetts, was insufficiently tough on crime.

    To many African-American people, the scars from that campaign attack remain fresh. Whatever Mr. Bush’s intentions, they said, the campaign encouraged more race-based politics and put Democrats on the defensive, forcing them to prove themselves on crime at the expense of a generation of African-American men and women who were locked up under tougher sentencing laws championed by President Bill Clinton, among others [....]

     

    by artappraiser on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 12:05am

    So rampant crime in the 80's was no big deal?


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 1:49am

    Heavy duty wack fantasizing off-message today Maybe someone made him feel a little guilt about coronavirus?

     


    by artappraiser on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 7:34pm

