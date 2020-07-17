Time magazine declared him a living saint, and for more than five decades after he was savagely beaten in a civil rights protest trying to cross the Edmund Pettus bridge into Montgomery, Alabama, Rep. John Lewis’ public service and moral conviction upheld the magazine’s appellation.

“I never became bitter or hostile, and neither can you,” he said on the 50th anniversary of the March 7, 1965 march known as Bloody Sunday, when local police attacked demonstrators, spraying tear gas, unleashing dogs, and pummeling people with billy clubs. Lewis had his skull fractured. He was 25 years old.

“I gave a little blood on that bridge in Selma... I almost died. Some of my best friends were murdered in Mississippi and other places,” he said at a rally in 2018 for Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams. “I’m not asking any of you to give any blood. I’m just asking you to go and vote like you never voted before.”

Voting rights was the central cause for Lewis throughout his life. The horrific nature of the assaults on peaceful protesters on that bloody March Sunday prompted President Lyndon Johnson to call a joint session of Congress the following week, on March 15, where he told lawmakers, “Our mission is at once the oldest and most basic of this country: to right wrong, to do justice, to serve man.” He closed his speech with, “We Shall Overcome,” the anthem of the civil rights movement, and later that year, on Aug. 6, he signed into law the Voting Rights Act of 1965.