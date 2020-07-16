Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Federal Law Enforcement Use Unmarked Vehicles To Grab Protesters Off Portland Streets . News | OPB
The boogaloo are libertarians for the lost part that share the dislike of police. (they're also mainly a meme or a hashtag not an actual group... So all of this may vary.) I'd check this out. It's all quickly evolving. https://t.co/AAa5bLkqWQ— Zach D Roberts (@zdroberts) July 19, 2020
New pod
White Democrats express a desire for racial equality and inclusiveness but don't always support policies aimed at achieving those goals.
w/ @perrybaconjr and @sidney_b
The illiberal left is a lot less threatening than the right. That doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist.
Michelle Goldberg: "a climate of punitive heretic-hunting... has set in, enforced, in some cases, through workplace discipline... It’s the involvement of HR in compelling adherence w/ rapidly changing new norms of speech & debate that worries me most" https://t.co/sddXAaK8rZ
Including McConnell, Graham and Rubio!
GOP senators sound alarm as coronavirus surges in home states https://t.co/BYACqheG5E— J. W. (@wolfjon4) July 18, 2020
@ NYTimes.com/Coronavirus Live Updates, July 18
Dozens of fiercely loyal members of the ruling Sandinista National Liberation Front party — mayors, judges, police officials, council members and government bureaucrats — have died over the past two months.
All are thought to be victims of the coronavirus, though few have been acknowledged as such, as is the case with most virus fatalities in Nicaragua. Many are officially attributed to “atypical pneumonia.”
BREAKING: John Lewis has died at 80 years old https://t.co/9972eliZ6a— Axios (@axios) July 18, 2020
By Ernie Suggs @ AJC.com, 20 hrs. ago
Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient known for his historic confrontation in Selma
Time magazine declared him a living saint, and for more than five decades after he was savagely beaten in a civil rights protest trying to cross the Edmund Pettus bridge into Montgomery, Alabama, Rep. John Lewis’ public service and moral conviction upheld the magazine’s appellation.
“I never became bitter or hostile, and neither can you,” he said on the 50th anniversary of the March 7, 1965 march known as Bloody Sunday, when local police attacked demonstrators, spraying tear gas, unleashing dogs, and pummeling people with billy clubs. Lewis had his skull fractured. He was 25 years old.
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg announces she is undergoing chemotherapy to treat a recurrence of cancer. She says the treatment is yielding “positive results" and she remains “fully able” to continue her work on the Supreme Court. https://t.co/Y9mcGDKvSj— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) July 17, 2020
By David Smith in Washington @ TheGuardian.com, July 17
‘The Mooch’ explains why, even after his swift dismissal from the White House, he stayed loyal, until Trump’s online bullying finally made him see the light
Learn from the ex-Senator's quick analysis before reading the story
Predictable. When cameras are called for the serving of a search warrant that’s not serious law enforcement. That’s a political photo op. https://t.co/PPC8tm5w9k— Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) July 18, 2020
It ain't beans: The White House is blocking US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield and other officials from the agency from testifying before a House Education and Labor Committee hearing on reopening schools next week, just as the debate over sending children back to classrooms has flared up across the US. ...
Four days after Fox News aired a particularly tone-deaf graphicconnecting the killings of Black men—including George Floyd and Martin Luther King Jr.—to stock market gains, many of the network’s Black staffers took part in a phone call with company brass to confront Fox’s increasingly racist and hostile rhetoric towards the protests against police brutality.
It did not go well.
The call on June 9 lasted more than 90 minutes and included Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott, President Jay Wallace, and HR chief Kevin Lord, people familiar with the matter told The Daily Beast. It was led by Scott, who is white, and Marsheila J. Hayes, the vice president of diversity and inclusion at Fox Corporation, who is Black.
Russell Travers detailed his concerns to the intelligence community’s watchdog. Days later he was fired.
By Betsy Woodruff Swan @ Politico.com, updated July 10
America’s intelligence agencies risk slipping back into dangerous pre-9/11 habits, a recently departed top counterterrorism official is warning in his first public remarks on the matter.
Russell Travers, former head of the U.S. government’s hub for analysis of counterterrorism intelligence, was so alarmed that he shared his concerns with the intelligence community’s top internal watchdog in his final weeks on the job.
Related press release from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security
Acting Secretary Wolf Condemns The Rampant Long-Lasting Violence In Portland
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 2:50am
Homeland Security's pussies these days - afraid of graffiti, fireworks and a few broken windows.
Give these guys a dictionary for "violent" and "anarchist". It's not the same as "protesters", and if these federal schmucks are so shitty at their jobs And can't distinguish grafitti from deadly shootings, maybe they should just retire to Covid, Florida and find new cops who can police in modern times.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 3:32am
I am aghast that someone sent in this unmarked goon force to a locality to protect Federal Property, I am hoping that some court action takes care of this pronto.
That said, I have looked at several videos of those being "arrested" by these goons in the dark.
They are wearing black ninja outfits and are out "protesting" all on their lonesome. And I just want to know what exactly they are protesting?
Cause it looks to me like they are protesting for the right to deface federal buildings with graffiti, late at night when people aren't around.
So that in the morning the poor essential workers charged with upkeep of the Federal Buildings we all pay for with our taxes will have to spend time cleaning the graffitti off.
I really don't like my tax money spent to clean up after the entertainment of young people who are bored and have got interested in playing "revolution" and want to play ninja warrior against "the man".
CAN WE PUHLEEZ STOP THE BULLSHIT LEFTY KID KABUKI SHOW? Go home! Agitate online! Quit with the fucking graffitti, none of you seem to have Keith Haring's talent. In this way, you will not furnish the Trump administration with opportunity to play Kabuki back but force them to get back to ,splaining their own incompetence with real issues of import.
None of the graffitti is helping "the people", and it is hurting essential workers and taxpayers.
Go home, go home, go home, enough of the "play street fighting man" bullshit, making fools of the movement that lucked into having broad support is all you are doing.
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 6:46pm
Evidence those taken into vans committed crimes? None pulled off the streets were charged. Unidentified agents have also violated city law on the use of chemical agents, and the use of projectiles which have blinded 3 protesters by hitting them in the face, these "nonlethal" rounds are specifically intended and officials are trained to not fire them at the head.
BTW your taxes are paying billions for 200 miles of The Wall, a Trump campaign gimmick.
Nothing the Trump administration does is helping any "people" but Trump, and his lackeys. He is known to seek and create chaos, anywhere and everywhere. The biggest most perverse Kabuki Show is in the White House.
by NCD on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 7:31pm
Graffiti vs. Secret Government Police grabbing people.
THE SECRET POLICE ARE THE GREATER EVIL.
Authoritarian Government versus graffiti
AUTHORITARIAN GOVERNMENT IS THE PROBLEM
The Governor did not authorize these goons.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 8:04pm
Regarding going home
The Governor wants the government goons to go home
The Mayor of Portland wants these goons to come home
The Congressional delegation wants the goons to go home.
Graffiti is a local police matter.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 8:08pm
Nothing I disagree with there.
Except that the goofball idiot children on the streets (who seem to have little to do with BLM) give an opportunity for the goons to be there in the first place.
Why even do that?
Why bother the local police with that stupid shit as well?
What is the purpose of being there?
Why do you and NCD automatically take sides when both sides are shitheads?
Why feed the idea that this is a war. It's not. It's idiots playing culture wars to no end and for no good purpose.
The fake antifa types just love it that this is making them heeeroes to the far left side of the culture wars and the Trump admin goons just love it that so they can be heeeroes on Laura Ingraham.
And the rest of us pay for these games in all kinds of ways. None of them good. Wasted time effort and money while there are serious problems with people dying.
IT'S ALL KABUKI BULLSHIT AND DISTRACTION and just raises expensive legal cases that don't really need to be litigated right now, are not priority if these parties weren't distracting to make them so.
I am so sick of smart people falling for this shit!
Biden himself should tell all parties, the kids and the goons: GO FUCKING HOME and deal with reality.
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 8:51pm
Kids do childish things, see graffiti
Authoritarians use armed secret police. There is a world of difference in the level of seriousness
This is not Kabuki
This is a Constitutional crisis
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 9:17pm
And rmrd is a drama queen on the internet.
Me, I'll wait Obama (Constitutional lawyer as well as ex-Pres.) Biden and Hillary and Bill and the Supreme Court get their knickers all in a twist over the Trump admin goon force in Portland, crying "Constitutional Crisis". Rather than waiting for the Constitutional system to rectify the situation.
Actually a real Constitutional Crisis (not an rmrd drama queen one) is in the making right now with governor of Georgia suing the mayor of Atlanta over a U.S. public health measures and no leadership on the issue coming from a higher up executive....not to mention the C.D.C. basically giving up its authority concering these matters..
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 9:47pm
Putting secret police in a city against the wishes of the Governor, Congressional delegation, and Mayor is a crisis.
While you remain on the sidelines as citizens are grabbed off the streets by secret police, I will go with the outrage of the following people:
Oregon Governor
Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley
Oregon Senator Ron Wyden
Portland Mayor
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/07/17/george-floyd-federal-authorities-grab-portland-protesters.html
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 10:08pm
Listen to him:
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 9:48pm
Fuck him
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 10:08pm
Ok trying again.PRIORITIES. Famous for "no drama". Not known for running around like chicken with head cut off crying "constitutional crisis":
I like to remind you that there was a similar "constitutional crisis" only a few weeks ago with unmarked thugs hired by the Feds running around Washington D.C. All gone now. Was bascially kabuki.
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 10:16pm
PRIORITIES
https://katu.com/news/local/justice-department-investigates-as-portland-protester-shot-in-head-with-less-lethal-round
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 10:30pm
The secret police have no identifiers
The Proud Boys, Boogaloos, etc can feel free to play dress up and abuse citizens
This is a time for concern, not a time for calm
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 10:58pm
Fractured skull
No big deal
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 11:00pm
Kids do childish things, see graffiti
For some reason I get the idea that you just wouldn't feel the same way about Proud Boys putting White Power symbols allover Fed buildings for many nights in the row.
Luckily it will be the ACLU that will be a major part of litigating these issues and not rmrd, tribal drama queen on the internet.
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 11:25pm
The police would be called upon to combat graffiti
From the drama queens of the ACLU
https://www.aclu.org/press-releases/aclu-sues-federal-agents-portland
A fight to save our democracy
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 3:34am
We spank kids, we punish them, we keep them off the streets, we give them other activities to grow properly.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 1:17am
We don't send in secret government police
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 3:34am
So say what you fucking would do, rather than acting like all this Is nothing. How would you deal with boogaloos and Proud Boys, or there you would use secret police? You say "the police would be called", yet you seem to be calling fór the police to stand down. Should they hop on one leg? Only come in to give hugs?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 6:31am
Graffiti is a police matter
Secret police. Is done by authoritarian governments
The Governor doesn't want secret police
The two U.S.Senators don't ant secret police
The Mayor doesn't want secret police
Indo think police need to be reformed and that police unions have too much power.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 9:27am
I repeat the facts above because the facts are straightforward
Secret police are not acceptable
John Lewis and C.T. Vivian would not sanction the tactics used by the secret police
Edit to add:
Do you agree with secret police as the solution to a local problem!
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 10:42am
Coming for the Marxists
https://www.nationalreview.com/2020/07/the-revolution-is-winning/
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 10:07am
Peruse the National Review site, they are hardly removed from QAnon or Infowars. Russian trolls are more rational.
Recent example cited at 1619 blog, against "safetyism" and pro-COVID, "H.G. Wells and the Partnership between Viruses and Humans".
"virus partnership"? i- "immune systems and genetic variations, and other evolutionary adaptations, have lived in vain." masks a "lust for power" and "infinitely cruel."
by NCD on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 11:04am
ACLU is taking care of this! Let them. Let them do the job they specialize in. Move on to other things.
Meantime while they are working on those already confronted by the goons, kids who want to protest the Federal government in Portland on Federal property would be wise to do it peacefully in the daytime and not attack property that belongs to us all and will belong to us when another administration comes in. One that is not looking to take advantage of every fucking stupid thing lefty protesters do.
A warning, though, this may end up with a legal special force designated by Congress to protect Federal property. All cause of childish addiction to graffitti by a few.
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 10:27pm
This will definitely not wind up with a "legal special force designated by Congress to protect Federal government property". This is typical Trump cowardice. Unleash overwhelming unnecessary force on the weak, the defenceless and the desperate. It's kids in cages Act Two, a fascist show for his bloodthirsty base.
These officers are not on federal property they are roaming over the city. They are not communicating or coordinating with local police or city officials, who in fact want, and have demanded, that they leave.
by NCD on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 11:02pm
AA's point is we give the government cover to be shitheads, and It's already grown so dangerous in this regard, the last 20 years, the faction of US voters who just want a law-and-order Daddy to make the world behave.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 1:33am
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 2:17am
Very encouraging to know the Senator gets it, what's really going on here, means most of his colleagues do too:
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 3:49am
The current state of the Constitutional crisis
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/07/18/us/portland-protests.html?action=click&module=Top%20Stories&pgtype=Homepage
Edit to add:
More on secret government troops adding to chaos
https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/portland-officials-decry-aggressive-tactics-of-federal-agents-in-their-city/2020/07/17/ae5dbf18-c871-11ea-8ffe-372be8d82298_story.html?hpid=hp_hp-top-table-high_portlandpolice-855pm%3Ahomepage%2Fstory-ans
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 12:28pm
This is legal. But also stupid. Because it helps Trump get support to do what he is doing. The tape is going viral with the right wingers:
She is for real, not from the imagination of a Russian troll and not altered video. Here is an interview with here with PortlandMercury.com's Blogtown Section from June 15:
Q&A: Portland Protest Organizer Lilith Sinclair on Activism and Pride
by Blair Stenvick • Jun 15, 2020 at 11:45 am
These types are the types I think Joe Biden needs to do a Sister Souljah moment with. They are mainly the ones continuing the with the hard core night after night protesting and other operations. He just needs to make it clear that he's not for, and the Democratic cities are not for, totally abolishing police and neither are they for abolishing the United States of America.
No one at the rally is doing that, and it's probably being played on Fox multitudinous times already.
He's quite capable of doing this, done it many times before. The Uncle Joe thing: c'mon people, we're not for that, that's ridiculous.
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 7:54pm
Here is how Steve Schmidt of Lincoln Project is handling it Note what he puts as the first sentence, You first must disavow the "rioting anarchists", to rule out any suggestion you are on their side.In addition, pointing out that Trump is being as lawless as the anarchists is a nice touch.
(note the use of "American citizens who pose no threat". Plus the mention of the "Homeland Security" name which always bothered some Tea Partier and Libertarian types)
(note how he supports legitimate local "peace officers". If you don't, you're basically with the violent anarchists, because you're for nobody stopping them)
Also, you cannot be for totally defunding police. It's a non-sequiter. You are for totally defunding police, you are for not doing anything about rioting anarchists. It's a real problem with a lot of the radical talk from demonstrators about abolishing most police. One has to object to that or one is basically enabling support for Federal intervention. In that situation, it is no different from Einsenhower sending troops to enforce desegregation of the schools.
Like I said, if the constant vandalism of Federal buildings keeps going on and on and one and the local authorities do nothing substantial about it, don't be surprised if Congress enables a permanent legal force to protect Federal property across the country.
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 8:46pm
It is clear that Trump is insane
It is clear that he has no plan to address COVID
According to Trump, things are fine
The wingnuts feed off of Trump's insanity
Theyf feel that wearing masks is giving up freedom
According to them, Biden is a socialist.
Trump will feed red meat to his followers.
To prevent Trump's re-election, we née to energize the rest of the country
The message is to restore sanity and help those in need
We cannot stop every anarchist from finding a microphone
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 8:44pm
No you can't stop her from talking on a microphone.
BUT you can support local police stopping them from vandalizing Federal buildings owned by all the citizens of the country. I get the impression rmrd doesn't like that, he thinks they can do nothing right.
As for others: you don't applaud that they are vandalizing, you don't think it's cool and awesome. You think it is against the law and they should be arrested and charged. Just like you think Trump should be charged, that he is getting away with stuff against the law. You're either for enforcing the laws enacted by the people or you're not.
That the forces you hire to do this aren't working out so well, that's another matter to discuss.
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 8:53pm
Is yelling from a microphone vandalism?
Vandals are caught and charged. People were arrested and initially charged with a felony for protested at the home of the attorney attorney general. None of police officers involved in the homicide of Breonna Taylor face charges.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/07/17/us/breonna-taylor-louisville-protests.html?action=click&module=Latest&pgtype=Homepage
People were arrested for setting fire to a statue of Robert E. Lee in Richmond.
https://www.cnn.com/2020/06/27/us/robert-e-lee-statue-richmond-arrests/index.html
I am not willing to give up a little liberty for a little freedom when it comes to letting secret attack a kid spraying graffiti
That gets us into Tom Cotton territory
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/03/opinion/tom-cotton-protests-military.html
Arrests are being made, except for the murderers of Breonna Taylor.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 9:39pm
Ok now we start with the strawman thing .I said yelling in a microphone was not against the law. I point out the Cottone thing. You don't know what to say to continue a grownup conversattion, so you are going off on a rant tangeant arguing with strawman.
So goodbye.
Did it ever occur to you that when you want to argue with a strawman you should just take it over to a blog entry of your own? Instead of pretending it's one of us. It's extremely irritating and depressing to have it happen hundreds of times.
People don't like having wrong words put in their mouth. Would be so nice for everyone if you used the blog function to make yourself the imaginary enemy you want to argue with.
At the very least don't make it a reply to someone else's comments.
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 9:56pm
You stayed with the microphone
I pointed out that vandals are being arrested. A direct response to your strawman attack.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 10:36pm
Who are they going to arrest for Breonna Taylor, and how? Which officer committed a crime outside of their no-knock search warrant, And how would a DA make that charge stick? Legal systems are not just random sets of TV-like busts. What happened in the trial of the cop who killed Mike Brown? What happened with George Zimmerman? Making show arrests to then see people acquitted doesnt inspire anyone. Fixing flaws in the surveillance and arrest protocols may. Too much symbolic bullshit that changes nothing.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 4:58am
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 9:37pm
The letter from Senators Merkley & Wyden, Reps. Bonamici & Blumenauer to Atty. Gen. Barr & Acting Sec. Wolf:
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 1:06am
gosh what brave and glorious heroes to the revolution, while their colleagues were fighting the Federal goons they did extra duty above and beyond the call, this is really going to accomplish something great!
US news 44 minutes ago
Riot declared at Portland Police Association headquarters as people set union office on fire
Portland Police declared a riot as people broke into the Portland Police Association headquarters in North Portland and set it ablaze. The fire was later put out as protesters were told to move east. Another protest took place at the Justice Center in downtown, where, according to multiple reports, tear gas was used to disperse the crowd of protesters. This comes as Black Lives Matter protests continue in the city.
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 3:51am
This pre-school teacher, obviously on furlough, decided that it might be an interesting experience to report on twitter from the Portland protests around the Federal buildings for the last 50 days
https://twitter.com/LindseyPSmith7/status/1284716069140049926
She's got it all here on her feed, picture by picture, description by description, explanation by explanation. BASICALLY THIS IS BOGUS BULLSHIT BUNCH OF BORED WHITE KIDS PLAYING GAMES because the niteclubs are all shut down I guess blowing bubbles, throwing projectiles at cops, building and taking down barricades, doing graffitti, making sculptures and starting them on fire, a few Black Bloc directing them into substantial protest now and then
WHY ARE THEY EVEN ALLOWED TO BE THERE all the time? Because the cops let go. She writes how they love it when the cops don't come around, then they can play. I wouldn't want them there if it were my city, I would be against giving them a permit to be there and would want it enforced that they go elsewhere and stop the destructive activity.
WHAT ARE THEY ACCOMPLISHING? Making a fucking mess of the downtown, that's what. That's it.
I bet the moms were there tonight because: they don't want these spoiled bored brats coming back home.
The whole fucking thing is absurd. MAKE THEM GO HOME AND GROW UP.
This is not serious protest it is just juvenile delinquent activity and occupation of a public space, similar to anarchist takeover of Occupy Wall Street BUT THEY WERE PEACEFUL NOT VANDALIZING.
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 4:29am
Channeling righteous anger
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2020/jul/19/ive-been-tempted-b...
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 5:37am