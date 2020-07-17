Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Fewer shootings in New York City are being solved this summer than in previous years. Arrests have plummeted even as shootings have spiraled. Some officials think that police officers are staging a slowdown. But the N.Y.P.D. says it's stretched thin. https://t.co/5iw10lkRQp— NYT Metro (@NYTMetro) July 16, 2020
The boogaloo are libertarians for the lost part that share the dislike of police. (they're also mainly a meme or a hashtag not an actual group... So all of this may vary.) I'd check this out. It's all quickly evolving. https://t.co/AAa5bLkqWQ— Zach D Roberts (@zdroberts) July 19, 2020
White Democrats express a desire for racial equality and inclusiveness but don't always support policies aimed at achieving those goals.
The illiberal left is a lot less threatening than the right. That doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist.
Michelle Goldberg: "a climate of punitive heretic-hunting... has set in, enforced, in some cases, through workplace discipline... It’s the involvement of HR in compelling adherence w/ rapidly changing new norms of speech & debate that worries me most" https://t.co/sddXAaK8rZ
Including McConnell, Graham and Rubio!
GOP senators sound alarm as coronavirus surges in home states https://t.co/BYACqheG5E— J. W. (@wolfjon4) July 18, 2020
Dozens of fiercely loyal members of the ruling Sandinista National Liberation Front party — mayors, judges, police officials, council members and government bureaucrats — have died over the past two months.
All are thought to be victims of the coronavirus, though few have been acknowledged as such, as is the case with most virus fatalities in Nicaragua. Many are officially attributed to “atypical pneumonia.”
BREAKING: John Lewis has died at 80 years old https://t.co/9972eliZ6a— Axios (@axios) July 18, 2020
Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient known for his historic confrontation in Selma
Time magazine declared him a living saint, and for more than five decades after he was savagely beaten in a civil rights protest trying to cross the Edmund Pettus bridge into Montgomery, Alabama, Rep. John Lewis’ public service and moral conviction upheld the magazine’s appellation.
“I never became bitter or hostile, and neither can you,” he said on the 50th anniversary of the March 7, 1965 march known as Bloody Sunday, when local police attacked demonstrators, spraying tear gas, unleashing dogs, and pummeling people with billy clubs. Lewis had his skull fractured. He was 25 years old.
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg announces she is undergoing chemotherapy to treat a recurrence of cancer. She says the treatment is yielding “positive results" and she remains “fully able” to continue her work on the Supreme Court. https://t.co/Y9mcGDKvSj— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) July 17, 2020
By David Smith in Washington @ TheGuardian.com, July 17
‘The Mooch’ explains why, even after his swift dismissal from the White House, he stayed loyal, until Trump’s online bullying finally made him see the light
Learn from the ex-Senator's quick analysis before reading the story
Predictable. When cameras are called for the serving of a search warrant that’s not serious law enforcement. That’s a political photo op. https://t.co/PPC8tm5w9k— Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) July 18, 2020
It ain't beans: The White House is blocking US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield and other officials from the agency from testifying before a House Education and Labor Committee hearing on reopening schools next week, just as the debate over sending children back to classrooms has flared up across the US. ...
Four days after Fox News aired a particularly tone-deaf graphicconnecting the killings of Black men—including George Floyd and Martin Luther King Jr.—to stock market gains, many of the network’s Black staffers took part in a phone call with company brass to confront Fox’s increasingly racist and hostile rhetoric towards the protests against police brutality.
It did not go well.
The call on June 9 lasted more than 90 minutes and included Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott, President Jay Wallace, and HR chief Kevin Lord, people familiar with the matter told The Daily Beast. It was led by Scott, who is white, and Marsheila J. Hayes, the vice president of diversity and inclusion at Fox Corporation, who is Black.
Russell Travers detailed his concerns to the intelligence community’s watchdog. Days later he was fired.
By Betsy Woodruff Swan @ Politico.com, updated July 10
America’s intelligence agencies risk slipping back into dangerous pre-9/11 habits, a recently departed top counterterrorism official is warning in his first public remarks on the matter.
Russell Travers, former head of the U.S. government’s hub for analysis of counterterrorism intelligence, was so alarmed that he shared his concerns with the intelligence community’s top internal watchdog in his final weeks on the job.
Comments
Shootings in Boston Are Up 20% This Year; Mayor Decries Recent Violence
"We've too many homicides this summer, we've seen too many shootings this summer," Mayor Marty Walsh said
By Asher Klein and Mary Markos • Published July 16, 2020 • Updated 3 hours ago @ NBCBoston.com WITH VIDEOS including on the most recent shooting to death of a young Bangladeshi store clerk during a robbery
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 2:59am
Six shootings in six days: No arrests made as Roanoke police continue investigation
'That is a big concern, obviously, anytime we see, not just an uptick in gun violence, but in any crime'
By Lindsay Kennet @ WSLS.com, July 16, with VIDEO
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 3:03am
5 People Shot In 3 Separate Shootings Across Baltimore (ON THURSDAY NITE), Police Say
@ WCBS.com, July 16, 2020 at 11:40 pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 3:07am
Families broken by recent string of shootings in New Haven rally to end gun violence. 'Your enemy is not the people you’re shooting your guns at'
by Amber Diaz @ WTNH.com. Updated: Jul 16, 2020 / 11:03 PM EDT WITH VIDEO OF THOSE AT RALLY
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 3:17am
I caught site of this other story while at WTNH.com Body found in shallow grave behind Branford restaurant identified as missing East Haven mother from July 15.
She's already dead, so I guess this is the type of thing we will let the social workers handle in the new wonderful world of defunded police where little violence will happen and mostly everyone gets along?
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 3:21am
I could go on and on, an epidemic of gun violence is sweeping the country resulting in many many many more deaths and maimings than those caused by abusive police!!!
Why o why are Dem national politicians silent on this? It's the stupid!
This is as much an epidemic as Covid-19! It is NOT the same old same old because GUN VIOLENCE IS SKYROCKETING. In NYC we've lost all the gains on reducing the crime rate for two decades!!! That's absurd!
I am sure it is the same elsewhere.
Why don't these deaths count to hardly anyone on the left, it's cool and awesome to do a Geo. Floyd protest but they don't wanna talk about civilians killing other civilians? Dead is dead.
Heads in the sand. Ignore it and it will go away.
Well my family in Wisconsin and LA and FL for one is not ignoring it. I fear who they wlll vote for in Nov. if it continues. They might just say one thing for public consumption like pollsters but do a totally different thing when entering the privacy of the voting booth.
Anyone thinks we are going to have a Dem Senate with this going on--fat chance!
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 3:31am
Bonus story--15 minutes in Chicago: 10 shot, 2 fatally, Wednesday in Chicago
Four people were wounded in three different shootings between 12:30 a.m. and 12:45 a.m.
By Sun-Times Wire Jul 16, 2020, 3:32am CDT
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 3:35am
Trump's main argument is"only I can handle it. If only Trump were President, none of this would be happening. Oh wait, .....he is President.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 8:11am
Trump is employing secret police in Portland.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2020/07/17/portland-protests-federal-arrests/
The big threat is not cancel culture, cultural appropriation, BLM, etc., the real threat is Trump and the GOP. Secret troops is not the answer to crime.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 9:18am
Your "family" in LA, FL and Wisconsin will vote Trump no matter what, let's face it.
Deaths from guns, virus, suicides, drugs, hopelessness...sinking economy, refrigeration morgue trucks filled with bodies, food lines miles long, evictions, homelessness... Trump will not be held responsible for any of it by Fox News. Zero. The 'lawless cities' is the top right wing distraction for a diseased leaderless nation coming apart at the seams.
Fox News top stories right now: the Steele dossier, Biden staffer 'pigs' meme on cops, Russia (of course,Trump's best bud-) denies hacking vaccine research, Rep. Collins on violence in cites, Gowdy hits AOC on NYC crime wave, National Association of Police supports Trump, Hannity - Portland rejects fed help with lawlessness....Missing? - virus death and case totals exploding, morgues overflowing, hospitals in crisis, unemployment numbers... supplement ending soon... etc
by NCD on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 3:32pm
This is predictable. People are unemployed. There is a COVID pandemic. There is police abuse documented on video. People are on edge. Crime goes up.
Trump adds fuel to the fire. We get apologists who tell us that the number of police homicides of unarmed people are not high enough to raise concern. Point out that Trump has no solution to crime but race-baiting and sending a secret police force into Portland, and you are told that you don't care about the deaths of children. Everything is the fault of the Liberals. The Liberals are ignoring COVID? I hear the same crap rationale that you hear. The Liberals need to be better behaved, that will solve everything.
If Trump wins, or the GOP holds on to the Senate, the country is over. At least with Democrats we can start making baby-steps back to normal. The country is in so deep it will take over a decade to pull out.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 4:19pm
I do notice right wingers are actively seeking out special videos of the things going on in the big blue cities:
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 4:20am
Chicago:
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 1:23am
quote Every institution in Chicago is failing right now. Show me one that's not. from an experienced reporter
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 1:26am
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 1:30am
Protesters gather near Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's house Saturday night
Published 3 hours ago FOX 32 Chicago to accompany VIDEO REPORT @ LINK
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 1:38am
a few hours earlier:Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Issues Statement After Violent Clashes Between Police, Demonstrators
Published July 18, 2020 • Updated on July 18, 2020 at 2:16 pm @ NBCChicago.com
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 1:42am