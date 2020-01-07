Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Yeah, everyone needs an overflow room, things that kinda fit, (maybe when you lose a few pounds?), So we'll just pít em over here.
Read this girl's thread. She's Indonésan So you dont.
There are 4 types of activities in the classroom.... pic.twitter.com/dGsXSuVrYL— Marlia Puteri (@MdPuput) June 3, 2020
New pod— Galen Druke (@galendruke) July 17, 2020
White Democrats express a desire for racial equality and inclusiveness but don't always support policies aimed at achieving those goals.
w/ @perrybaconjr and @sidney_b https://t.co/k00j9XQMrB
The illiberal left is a lot less threatening than the right. That doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist.
Michelle Goldberg: "a climate of punitive heretic-hunting... has set in, enforced, in some cases, through workplace discipline... It’s the involvement of HR in compelling adherence w/ rapidly changing new norms of speech & debate that worries me most" https://t.co/sddXAaK8rZ
Including McConnell, Graham and Rubio!
GOP senators sound alarm as coronavirus surges in home states https://t.co/BYACqheG5E— J. W. (@wolfjon4) July 18, 2020
@ NYTimes.com/Coronavirus Live Updates, July 18
Dozens of fiercely loyal members of the ruling Sandinista National Liberation Front party — mayors, judges, police officials, council members and government bureaucrats — have died over the past two months.
All are thought to be victims of the coronavirus, though few have been acknowledged as such, as is the case with most virus fatalities in Nicaragua. Many are officially attributed to “atypical pneumonia.”
BREAKING: John Lewis has died at 80 years old https://t.co/9972eliZ6a— Axios (@axios) July 18, 2020
By Ernie Suggs @ AJC.com, 20 hrs. ago
Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient known for his historic confrontation in Selma
Time magazine declared him a living saint, and for more than five decades after he was savagely beaten in a civil rights protest trying to cross the Edmund Pettus bridge into Montgomery, Alabama, Rep. John Lewis’ public service and moral conviction upheld the magazine’s appellation.
“I never became bitter or hostile, and neither can you,” he said on the 50th anniversary of the March 7, 1965 march known as Bloody Sunday, when local police attacked demonstrators, spraying tear gas, unleashing dogs, and pummeling people with billy clubs. Lewis had his skull fractured. He was 25 years old.
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg announces she is undergoing chemotherapy to treat a recurrence of cancer. She says the treatment is yielding “positive results" and she remains “fully able” to continue her work on the Supreme Court. https://t.co/Y9mcGDKvSj— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) July 17, 2020
By David Smith in Washington @ TheGuardian.com, July 17
‘The Mooch’ explains why, even after his swift dismissal from the White House, he stayed loyal, until Trump’s online bullying finally made him see the light
Learn from the ex-Senator's quick analysis before reading the story
Predictable. When cameras are called for the serving of a search warrant that’s not serious law enforcement. That’s a political photo op. https://t.co/PPC8tm5w9k— Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) July 18, 2020
It ain't beans: The White House is blocking US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield and other officials from the agency from testifying before a House Education and Labor Committee hearing on reopening schools next week, just as the debate over sending children back to classrooms has flared up across the US. ...
Four days after Fox News aired a particularly tone-deaf graphicconnecting the killings of Black men—including George Floyd and Martin Luther King Jr.—to stock market gains, many of the network’s Black staffers took part in a phone call with company brass to confront Fox’s increasingly racist and hostile rhetoric towards the protests against police brutality.
It did not go well.
The call on June 9 lasted more than 90 minutes and included Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott, President Jay Wallace, and HR chief Kevin Lord, people familiar with the matter told The Daily Beast. It was led by Scott, who is white, and Marsheila J. Hayes, the vice president of diversity and inclusion at Fox Corporation, who is Black.
Russell Travers detailed his concerns to the intelligence community’s watchdog. Days later he was fired.
By Betsy Woodruff Swan @ Politico.com, updated July 10
America’s intelligence agencies risk slipping back into dangerous pre-9/11 habits, a recently departed top counterterrorism official is warning in his first public remarks on the matter.
Russell Travers, former head of the U.S. government’s hub for analysis of counterterrorism intelligence, was so alarmed that he shared his concerns with the intelligence community’s top internal watchdog in his final weeks on the job.
Fewer shootings in New York City are being solved this summer than in previous years. Arrests have plummeted even as shootings have spiraled. Some officials think that police officers are staging a slowdown. But the N.Y.P.D. says it's stretched thin. https://t.co/5iw10lkRQp— NYT Metro (@NYTMetro) July 16, 2020
Comments
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 12:51am
my understanding this is why there's so many flaming sunset photos on social media...
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 1:37am
Nope.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 2:35am
Ok, whatever you say, it's your stuff. Here, you've been mentioning T-shirts lately, maybe you can use this
Walmart will stop selling ‘All Lives Matter’ shirts, but keep ‘Blue Lives Matter’ merchandise
Posted Jun 30, 2020 @ NJ.com
I think the corporate reasoning therein will amuse, because they want to make it clear that they nonetheless fundamentally believe all lives do matter.
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 5:37am
Hmmm, thot u'd like laser sunsets - no accounting 4 taste
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 1:26pm
Hmm, did u get her banned just cuz you no like laser sunsets? Cancel culture dee-lux.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 4:40pm
ever think it might be a curse where everywhere you go gets banned?
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 4:42pm
I think they're out there, watching. Lost one on Facebook too. When youre too close to the truth it gets dangerous.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 5:14pm
oh that reminds me did you see how a bunch of big corporate Facebook advertisers have ganged up hard on Zuckerberg's ass about getting tougher on "hate speech"?
It's an interesting problem that human moderators that aren't idjits would have to be paid better than the social media sites are used to. A.I. doesn't cut it--myself I don't think it ever will be able to do something like that well, but even if it's possible to do nearly as well as a smart empathetic human it won't be for a long time.
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 5:26pm
It's hard to get a man to do something when his paycheck depends on him doing the opposite.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 8:57pm
Downside to the math fans, they can be blunt and a real bummer sometimes:
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 9:57pm
you should go try to talk to it, tell it how you wore a mask early on...
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 11:44pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 11:49pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 3:58pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 4:01pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 4:03pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 4:10pm
Hypocrite
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 4:14pm
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 5:36pm
gawd, makes me just wanna cry
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 5:50pm
New Lincoln Project ad?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 1:42am
Teacher in bizarre student love case dies, student/ex-husband with her to end.
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/07/07/us/mary-kay-letourneau-death/index.html
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 7:44am
roger that:
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 4:08pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 11:33pm
Poison Ivy - Drew Barrymore's fat pas - not enough to acknowledge fat - have to embrace it.
https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_5f05fe39c5b67a80bc01ca00
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/09/2020 - 6:45am
perhaps you might like the "Animals Being Jerks" account:
since Paul Bronks (was that his name) disappeared
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 4:30pm
He's back!!!
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 4:57pm
oh thanks
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 6:02pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 10:06pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/12/2020 - 6:00am
Highlighting Animal perversity as well
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/12/2020 - 6:23am
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 8:20pm
Amazing how quickly and easily court cases and charges got carried out against Trump's Enemy #1 at the time. How liberalas embraced the rightness of Nokia, their typical conglomerate ally. (a bit of cash to Kap, all's cool)
Maybe Avenatti did all they say he did, but for a year he was the only hardball opponent to Trump, took down Trump's lawyer for making payoffs for Trump, who now Is getting a publishing gag order. They murdered Epstein to keep him from talking - AG Barr showed up at the jail a day or two before the "suicide", cell partner transferred, 2 security cameras miraculously turned off, 2nd "suiciding" in weeks took place.
Some wicked people at work here - makes the Bush years seem quite regular.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 8:50pm