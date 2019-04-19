Part III is here.

First , ICYMI in the news feed, hack Dem mayor doing the Boss Tweed thing:

EXCLUSIVE: @NYCMayor violated conflict of interest rules after being warned repeatedly not to solicit donations from individuals actively seeking favors from his administration, says a DOI report obtained by @THECITYNY ’s @Gregbsmithnyc . https://t.co/JSTK1IPctK

Next:

Subway Chief May Quit Over Tensions With Cuomo, Colleagues Fear

By Emma G. Fitzsimmons @ NYTimes.com, 2 hrs ago

[....] The two men did not speak between January and April, even as Mr. Byford was seeking to move forward on a sweeping $40 billion plan to overhaul the subway in the next decade [....]

Mr. Byford’s colleagues said he was troubled that he did not have the support that he believes he needs from Mr. Cuomo to carry out ambitious plans for the system.

Mr. Cuomo, a Democrat, in turn has felt that Mr. Byford has been reluctant to embrace new technology and needed to understand the governor’s role as the elected official most responsible for the performance of the subways [....]

Mr. Byford is president of New York City Transit, an arm of the authority that runs the subway and buses. Mr. Cuomo, who controls the authority, interviewed Mr. Byford and helped hire him for the job. Only a year ago, the pair were photographed on the subway tracks together showcasing a new “magnetic wand” that removes steel dust from the tracks.

Mr. Byford, who is British, had received accolades for leading the Toronto transit system, where he won an award for transit system of the year from the American Public Transportation Association. He has also worked on both London and Sydney’s transit networks [....]