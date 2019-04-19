Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
First, ICYMI in the news feed, hack Dem mayor doing the Boss Tweed thing:
Subway Chief May Quit Over Tensions With Cuomo, Colleagues Fear
By Emma G. Fitzsimmons @ NYTimes.com, 2 hrs ago
[....] The two men did not speak between January and April, even as Mr. Byford was seeking to move forward on a sweeping $40 billion plan to overhaul the subway in the next decade [....]
Mr. Byford’s colleagues said he was troubled that he did not have the support that he believes he needs from Mr. Cuomo to carry out ambitious plans for the system.
Mr. Cuomo, a Democrat, in turn has felt that Mr. Byford has been reluctant to embrace new technology and needed to understand the governor’s role as the elected official most responsible for the performance of the subways [....]
Mr. Byford is president of New York City Transit, an arm of the authority that runs the subway and buses. Mr. Cuomo, who controls the authority, interviewed Mr. Byford and helped hire him for the job. Only a year ago, the pair were photographed on the subway tracks together showcasing a new “magnetic wand” that removes steel dust from the tracks.
Mr. Byford, who is British, had received accolades for leading the Toronto transit system, where he won an award for transit system of the year from the American Public Transportation Association. He has also worked on both London and Sydney’s transit networks [....]
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/21/2019 - 5:48pm
Dare I say things look so Trumpian?
MAYOR DE BLASIO’S DEFUNCT FUNDRAISING GROUP FACES ONGOING STATE ETHICS PROBE
By Greg B. Smith & Yoav Gonen @ TheCity.nyc, April 19
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/21/2019 - 5:55pm
By The Editorial Board @ NYTimes.com, April 21, including "like President Trump..."
Who’s Running New York City? Good Question. Key city roles sit vacant as Mayor de Blasio hits the campaign trail.
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/21/2019 - 9:47pm
"Tens of millions". Enough to like: fix a subway section or two or three?
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/20/2019 - 10:53pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/25/2019 - 8:43pm
Chirlane spent $560 million and here are her results:
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/27/2019 - 4:44pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/28/2019 - 6:50pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/30/2019 - 2:13pm
It's a simple fact that as long as we continue repairing roads and constructing new ones we'll never have good quality mass transportation. That's why I belong to a group protesting repairing or constructing roads. We're more powerful than most suspect. I doubt that there's any road construction project in the US without at least one of our protest signs. Here's a typical example of one of our protest signs.
by ocean-kat on Thu, 05/30/2019 - 2:43pm
Except here, no matter which the powers that be choose to tend to, mass transit or roads, a lot of the money always gets grifted away and the project takes eons and causes much misery to the users (and the slow walk of the project is usually part of the grift, all sides collect money for as long as possible while as little as possible gets done).
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/30/2019 - 9:47pm
The crooked Dem machine endures in the judicial system:
Brooklyn lawyers deciding Democratic ballot line for judicial seats get guardian, referee jobs from judges they review, records show
By Michael Gartland @ NYDailyNews.com, June 10
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/11/2019 - 2:35am
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/11/2019 - 9:12pm
Because something like this is considered a feature and not a bug:
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/30/2019 - 5:09pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/15/2019 - 6:27am
ok now that he's done with interim of being partly responsible for the deaths of many New Yorkers and devastation of its economy, I come back to this thread. Because we have a situation sort of back to status quo where taxpayers pay a lot of money for workers who don't produce anything anyone in power uses:
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 1:11am