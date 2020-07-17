Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
BREAKING: John Lewis has died at 80 years old https://t.co/9972eliZ6a— Axios (@axios) July 18, 2020
By Ernie Suggs @ AJC.com, 20 hrs. ago
Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient known for his historic confrontation in Selma
Time magazine declared him a living saint, and for more than five decades after he was savagely beaten in a civil rights protest trying to cross the Edmund Pettus bridge into Montgomery, Alabama, Rep. John Lewis’ public service and moral conviction upheld the magazine’s appellation.
“I never became bitter or hostile, and neither can you,” he said on the 50th anniversary of the March 7, 1965 march known as Bloody Sunday, when local police attacked demonstrators, spraying tear gas, unleashing dogs, and pummeling people with billy clubs. Lewis had his skull fractured. He was 25 years old.
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg announces she is undergoing chemotherapy to treat a recurrence of cancer. She says the treatment is yielding “positive results" and she remains “fully able” to continue her work on the Supreme Court. https://t.co/Y9mcGDKvSj— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) July 17, 2020
By David Smith in Washington @ TheGuardian.com, July 17
‘The Mooch’ explains why, even after his swift dismissal from the White House, he stayed loyal, until Trump’s online bullying finally made him see the light
Learn from the ex-Senator's quick analysis before reading the story
Predictable. When cameras are called for the serving of a search warrant that’s not serious law enforcement. That’s a political photo op. https://t.co/PPC8tm5w9k— Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) July 18, 2020
It ain't beans: The White House is blocking US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield and other officials from the agency from testifying before a House Education and Labor Committee hearing on reopening schools next week, just as the debate over sending children back to classrooms has flared up across the US. ...
Four days after Fox News aired a particularly tone-deaf graphicconnecting the killings of Black men—including George Floyd and Martin Luther King Jr.—to stock market gains, many of the network’s Black staffers took part in a phone call with company brass to confront Fox’s increasingly racist and hostile rhetoric towards the protests against police brutality.
It did not go well.
The call on June 9 lasted more than 90 minutes and included Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott, President Jay Wallace, and HR chief Kevin Lord, people familiar with the matter told The Daily Beast. It was led by Scott, who is white, and Marsheila J. Hayes, the vice president of diversity and inclusion at Fox Corporation, who is Black.
Russell Travers detailed his concerns to the intelligence community’s watchdog. Days later he was fired.
By Betsy Woodruff Swan @ Politico.com, updated July 10
America’s intelligence agencies risk slipping back into dangerous pre-9/11 habits, a recently departed top counterterrorism official is warning in his first public remarks on the matter.
Russell Travers, former head of the U.S. government’s hub for analysis of counterterrorism intelligence, was so alarmed that he shared his concerns with the intelligence community’s top internal watchdog in his final weeks on the job.
Fewer shootings in New York City are being solved this summer than in previous years. Arrests have plummeted even as shootings have spiraled. Some officials think that police officers are staging a slowdown. But the N.Y.P.D. says it's stretched thin. https://t.co/5iw10lkRQp— NYT Metro (@NYTMetro) July 16, 2020
By Vanessa Romo @ NPR.org, July 16, 7:19 pm
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is suing the Atlanta City Council and Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms following her efforts to require face masks in public places as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to skyrocket across the nation.
The lawsuit, filed Thursday, asserts that Kemp alone "leads the State of Georgia in its fight against the worldwide novel coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic" and adds he has the power "to suspend municipal orders that are contradictory to any state law or to his executive orders."
Federal Law Enforcement Use Unmarked Vehicles To Grab Protesters Off Portland Streets . News | OPB https://t.co/jlwAKl4aFB— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 17, 2020
This is astonishing in the details. I applaude @LarryHogan for telling it straight. You have to read. https://t.co/seqID0dih0— Andy Slavitt @ (@ASlavitt) July 17, 2020
Defendant Dared Homeless Man to Do a Backflip for $6, Laughed and Filmed as He Suffered Fatal Injury: Cops https://t.co/fxDdbmkfsg pic.twitter.com/EwUkv999S9— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) July 16, 2020
Comments
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 11:52pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 12:01am
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 12:11am
Some words of the man himself in 2013:
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 12:41am
The NYT editorial board has published an editorial with Lewis as the topic and dateline July 17. This is highly unusual! It is not the formal obituary, that is posted/published elsewhere. It is a distinctly separate honor. Here it is:
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 12:47am
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 1:16am
Obama just published his statement:
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 1:22am
tearjerker excerpt from New Yorker story:
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 2:01am
Embassy of Ireland; Mitch McConnell; VoteVets.org; NYTimes reporting on praise from around the globe
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 1:32am
Who was Edmund Pettus?
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Edmund_Pettus
I recommend changing the name to the John Lewis-Edmund Pettus Bridge ( Lewis winner in a knockout)
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 2:29am
This is awesome:
Edit to add longer video:
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 1:41am
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. retweeted his June 2020 two-minute history video:
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 1:49am
And the Supreme Court decided that extra eye on the South for voting was no longer needed. They were party right - the eye Is needed across the country now. Southern style voters repression and denial Is now nationwide. Aint that progress.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 1:58am