Federal Law Enforcement Use Unmarked Vehicles To Grab Protesters Off Portland Streets . News | OPB https://t.co/jlwAKl4aFB— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 17, 2020
It ain't beans: The White House is blocking US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield and other officials from the agency from testifying before a House Education and Labor Committee hearing on reopening schools next week, just as the debate over sending children back to classrooms has flared up across the US. ...
Four days after Fox News aired a particularly tone-deaf graphicconnecting the killings of Black men—including George Floyd and Martin Luther King Jr.—to stock market gains, many of the network’s Black staffers took part in a phone call with company brass to confront Fox’s increasingly racist and hostile rhetoric towards the protests against police brutality.
It did not go well.
The call on June 9 lasted more than 90 minutes and included Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott, President Jay Wallace, and HR chief Kevin Lord, people familiar with the matter told The Daily Beast. It was led by Scott, who is white, and Marsheila J. Hayes, the vice president of diversity and inclusion at Fox Corporation, who is Black.
Russell Travers detailed his concerns to the intelligence community’s watchdog. Days later he was fired.
By Betsy Woodruff Swan @ Politico.com, updated July 10
America’s intelligence agencies risk slipping back into dangerous pre-9/11 habits, a recently departed top counterterrorism official is warning in his first public remarks on the matter.
Russell Travers, former head of the U.S. government’s hub for analysis of counterterrorism intelligence, was so alarmed that he shared his concerns with the intelligence community’s top internal watchdog in his final weeks on the job.
Fewer shootings in New York City are being solved this summer than in previous years. Arrests have plummeted even as shootings have spiraled. Some officials think that police officers are staging a slowdown. But the N.Y.P.D. says it's stretched thin. https://t.co/5iw10lkRQp— NYT Metro (@NYTMetro) July 16, 2020
By Vanessa Romo @ NPR.org, July 16, 7:19 pm
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is suing the Atlanta City Council and Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms following her efforts to require face masks in public places as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to skyrocket across the nation.
The lawsuit, filed Thursday, asserts that Kemp alone "leads the State of Georgia in its fight against the worldwide novel coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic" and adds he has the power "to suspend municipal orders that are contradictory to any state law or to his executive orders."
This is astonishing in the details. I applaude @LarryHogan for telling it straight. You have to read. https://t.co/seqID0dih0— Andy Slavitt @ (@ASlavitt) July 17, 2020
Defendant Dared Homeless Man to Do a Backflip for $6, Laughed and Filmed as He Suffered Fatal Injury: Cops https://t.co/fxDdbmkfsg pic.twitter.com/EwUkv999S9— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) July 16, 2020
A day after members of the alt-right group the Proud Boys were seen openly mingling with officers outside a party following Vice President Mike Pence’s Thursday visit to Philadelphia, the head of the city’s police union said he had not invited them — though he stopped short of condemning their presence at the event.
About 10 men who identified themselves as members of the group attended the “Back the Blue” after-party Thursday evening at the 7C Lounge, a members-only bar housed at the headquarters of Lodge 5 of the Fraternal Order of Police in Northeast Philadelphia, where the vice president had addressed a crowd earlier in the evening.
President Donald Trump has called Black Lives Matter a symbol of hate. But his government has likened it to the tea party and told federal agencies that employees are free to express their support for the movement at work.
By Joe Marino, Jason Beeferman, Larry Celona & Jorge Fitz-Gibbon @ NYPost.com, July 14 with video, pics and slideshow of 9 pics of the scene
The body of a decapitated, dismembered tech CEO was found inside a Lower East Side apartment on Tuesday afternoon — sorted in plastic bags right next to a power saw, sources told The Post.
Police came upon the grisly scene shortly after 3:30 p.m., after a cousin of the dead man requested a welfare check at the man’s East Houston Street building and called police, the sources said.
Phoenix Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham is coming off what she believes to be her second case of coronavirus since March.... "They say you can only get it once, but now they're saying you can get it twice," Cunningham said. "Even when I tested positive, they said we're seeing a jump in people testing positive who have already had it.
"Recent incidents of anti-Semitic tweets and posts from sports and entertainment celebrities are a very troubling omen for the future of the Black Lives Matter movement, but so too is the shocking lack of massive indignation." - Kareem Abdul-Jabbarhttps://t.co/XZWMiBhpi3— Darren Heitner (@DarrenHeitner) July 15, 2020
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 2:50am
Homeland Security's pussies these days - afraid of graffiti, fireworks and a few broken windows.
Give these guys a dictionary for "violent" and "anarchist". It's not the same as "protesters", and if these federal schmucks are so shitty at their jobs And can't distinguish grafitti from deadly shootings, maybe they should just retire to Covid, Florida and find new cops who can police in modern times.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 3:32am
I am aghast that someone sent in this unmarked goon force to a locality to protect Federal Property, I am hoping that some court action takes care of this pronto.
That said, I have looked at several videos of those being "arrested" by these goons in the dark.
They are wearing black ninja outfits and are out "protesting" all on their lonesome. And I just want to know what exactly they are protesting?
Cause it looks to me like they are protesting for the right to deface federal buildings with graffiti, late at night when people aren't around.
So that in the morning the poor essential workers charged with upkeep of the Federal Buildings we all pay for with our taxes will have to spend time cleaning the graffitti off.
I really don't like my tax money spent to clean up after the entertainment of young people who are bored and have got interested in playing "revolution" and want to play ninja warrior against "the man".
CAN WE PUHLEEZ STOP THE BULLSHIT LEFTY KID KABUKI SHOW? Go home! Agitate online! Quit with the fucking graffitti, none of you seem to have Keith Haring's talent. In this way, you will not furnish the Trump administration with opportunity to play Kabuki back but force them to get back to ,splaining their own incompetence with real issues of import.
None of the graffitti is helping "the people", and it is hurting essential workers and taxpayers.
Go home, go home, go home, enough of the "play street fighting man" bullshit, making fools of the movement that lucked into having broad support is all you are doing.
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 6:46pm
Evidence those taken into vans committed crimes? None pulled off the streets were charged. Unidentified agents have also violated city law on the use of chemical agents, and the use of projectiles which have blinded 3 protesters by hitting them in the face, these "nonlethal" rounds are specifically intended and officials are trained to not fire them at the head.
BTW your taxes are paying billions for 200 miles of The Wall, a Trump campaign gimmick.
Nothing the Trump administration does is helping any "people" but Trump, and his lackeys. He is known to seek and create chaos, anywhere and everywhere. The biggest most perverse Kabuki Show is in the White House.
by NCD on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 7:31pm
Graffiti vs. Secret Government Police grabbing people.
THE SECRET POLICE ARE THE GREATER EVIL.
Authoritarian Government versus graffiti
AUTHORITARIAN GOVERNMENT IS THE PROBLEM
The Governor did not authorize these goons.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 8:04pm
Regarding going home
The Governor wants the government goons to go home
The Mayor of Portland wants these goons to come home
The Congressional delegation wants the goons to go home.
Graffiti is a local police matter.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 8:08pm
Nothing I disagree with there.
Except that the goofball idiot children on the streets (who seem to have little to do with BLM) give an opportunity for the goons to be there in the first place.
Why even do that?
Why bother the local police with that stupid shit as well?
What is the purpose of being there?
Why do you and NCD automatically take sides when both sides are shitheads?
Why feed the idea that this is a war. It's not. It's idiots playing culture wars to no end and for no good purpose.
The fake antifa types just love it that this is making them heeeroes to the far left side of the culture wars and the Trump admin goons just love it that so they can be heeeroes on Laura Ingraham.
And the rest of us pay for these games in all kinds of ways. None of them good. Wasted time effort and money while there are serious problems with people dying.
IT'S ALL KABUKI BULLSHIT AND DISTRACTION and just raises expensive legal cases that don't really need to be litigated right now, are not priority if these parties weren't distracting to make them so.
I am so sick of smart people falling for this shit!
Biden himself should tell all parties, the kids and the goons: GO FUCKING HOME and deal with reality.
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/17/2020 - 8:51pm