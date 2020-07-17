Russell Travers detailed his concerns to the intelligence community’s watchdog. Days later he was fired.

By Betsy Woodruff Swan @ Politico.com, updated July 10

America’s intelligence agencies risk slipping back into dangerous pre-9/11 habits, a recently departed top counterterrorism official is warning in his first public remarks on the matter.

Russell Travers, former head of the U.S. government’s hub for analysis of counterterrorism intelligence, was so alarmed that he shared his concerns with the intelligence community’s top internal watchdog in his final weeks on the job.

“I think there are really important questions that need to be addressed, and I don’t think they have been thus far,” said Travers, who ran the National Counterterrorism Center until March of this year. “And that has me worried, because I do think we could very easily end up back where we were 20 years ago.”

Travers detailed his concerns, much of which remain highly classified, to the intelligence community’s inspector general. About a week later, he was summarily ousted, he says — and the Trump administration official who fired him didn’t explain why.

Travers still speaks in the earnest, wonkish argot of a career national security official. He’s coming forward now to highlight a problem he fears is worsening — one that could bring real-world consequences. The law puts significant demands on NCTC, he says, but the government isn’t giving it the resources it needs to do its job. He said he hopes national security leaders have a fulsome, open, public debate about these issues — a discussion unencumbered by bureaucratic turf wars [....]