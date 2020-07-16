President Donald Trump has called Black Lives Matter a symbol of hate. But his government has likened it to the tea party and told federal agencies that employees are free to express their support for the movement at work.

The Office of Special Counsel, an independent federal watchdog, informed fellow agencies that supporting Black Lives Matter is not a political activity because the Black Lives Matter Global Network is not a partisan political group. That means federal employees can wear or display BLM paraphernalia in the workplace — and even invite others to a BLM fundraiser — without violating the Hatch Act, which bars federal employees from participating in certain partisan political activity.

“BLM is a ‘hot-button’ issue and both politically and culturally salient,” OSC said in a memo. “But BLM terminology is issue-based, not a campaign slogan. Therefore, using BLM terminology, without more, is not political activity. … [A]nd employees are not prohibited from wearing or displaying BLMGN paraphernalia in the workplace.”

In the guidance issued late last week and reissued again this week, OSC said “numerous” federal employees had asked in the wake of George Floyd’s killing whether supporting BLM while on the job would raise concerns about the Hatch Act. Floyd, a Black man, was killed by a white Minneapolis police officer on Memorial Day, sparking a wave of protests against systemic racism and police brutality across the globe.