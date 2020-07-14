    Trump campaign TV ad with "defund the police" topic

    By artappraiser on Tue, 07/14/2020 - 9:18pm |

    I've seen this played on commercial breaks on CNN three times now in a couple hours (both Anderson Cooper and Chris Cuomo shows; I'm in NYC  market):

     

    Meantime, I think Trump doesn't pay much attention to what his campaign is doing and thinks he should stress. He goes with his gut. Stable genius politically and every other way. Today it was all about water pressure being reduced by water saving devices, that will turn some votes fur sure...doesn't everyone consider that issure when they vote for president?

    Trump: So shower heads, you take a shower, the water doesn’t come out. You wanna wash your hands, the water doesn’t come out... Dishwashers you didn’t have any water... In most places of the country, water is not a problem. They don’t know what do with it. It’s called rain pic.twitter.com/rx96mCFsae

    — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) July 16, 2020

     


    by artappraiser on Thu, 07/16/2020 - 7:19pm

