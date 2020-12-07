Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Coronavirus Chronicles: Survivors suffer for weeks after virus clears. pic.twitter.com/3GPN6S0VvE— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) July 11, 2020
This is astonishing in the details. I applaude @LarryHogan for telling it straight. You have to read. https://t.co/seqID0dih0— Andy Slavitt @ (@ASlavitt) July 17, 2020
Defendant Dared Homeless Man to Do a Backflip for $6, Laughed and Filmed as He Suffered Fatal Injury: Cops https://t.co/fxDdbmkfsg pic.twitter.com/EwUkv999S9— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) July 16, 2020
A day after members of the alt-right group the Proud Boys were seen openly mingling with officers outside a party following Vice President Mike Pence’s Thursday visit to Philadelphia, the head of the city’s police union said he had not invited them — though he stopped short of condemning their presence at the event.
About 10 men who identified themselves as members of the group attended the “Back the Blue” after-party Thursday evening at the 7C Lounge, a members-only bar housed at the headquarters of Lodge 5 of the Fraternal Order of Police in Northeast Philadelphia, where the vice president had addressed a crowd earlier in the evening.
President Donald Trump has called Black Lives Matter a symbol of hate. But his government has likened it to the tea party and told federal agencies that employees are free to express their support for the movement at work.
By Joe Marino, Jason Beeferman, Larry Celona & Jorge Fitz-Gibbon @ NYPost.com, July 14 with video, pics and slideshow of 9 pics of the scene
The body of a decapitated, dismembered tech CEO was found inside a Lower East Side apartment on Tuesday afternoon — sorted in plastic bags right next to a power saw, sources told The Post.
Police came upon the grisly scene shortly after 3:30 p.m., after a cousin of the dead man requested a welfare check at the man’s East Houston Street building and called police, the sources said.
Phoenix Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham is coming off what she believes to be her second case of coronavirus since March.... "They say you can only get it once, but now they're saying you can get it twice," Cunningham said. "Even when I tested positive, they said we're seeing a jump in people testing positive who have already had it.
"Recent incidents of anti-Semitic tweets and posts from sports and entertainment celebrities are a very troubling omen for the future of the Black Lives Matter movement, but so too is the shocking lack of massive indignation." - Kareem Abdul-Jabbarhttps://t.co/XZWMiBhpi3— Darren Heitner (@DarrenHeitner) July 15, 2020
So far
Tuberville 67%
Sessions. 33%
Mr. Trump added to his long record of racially inflammatory remarks during an interview with CBS News, in which he brushed off a question about Black people killed by police officers, saying that white people are killed in greater numbers.
Mr. Trump reacted angrily when asked about the issue, which has led to nationwide protests calling for major law enforcement changes.
“Why are African-Americans still dying at the hands of law enforcement in this country?” the interviewer, Catherine Herridge of CBS News, asked the president.
“What a terrible question to ask,” Mr. Trump responded. “So are white people. More white people, by the way.”
In Taiwan! They didn't fire the pandemic team, their President didn't call COVID a hoax, or say "like a miracle, it will disappear!"
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/12/2020 - 1:45am
‘I Couldn’t Do Anything’: The Virus and an E.R. Doctor’s Suicide; Dr. Lorna Breen was unflappable — until she faced a new enemy.
By Corina Knoll, Ali Watkins & Michael Rothfield @ NYTimes.com, July 11
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/12/2020 - 1:58am
Deciphering the death drop
https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2020/07/why-covid-death-rate-d...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 07/13/2020 - 1:32pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/14/2020 - 4:30pm
good new Vox piece on long-term effects:
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/16/2020 - 7:11pm