    Obama recommends on police reform

    the other three after the jump

    I posted the next one as the starter of a long News thread so you may have read it

    That's interesting, the so called freedom loving libertarian leaning west tends to have more cops


    “In Milwaukee, homicides are up 37% so far this year, on pace to break the record of 167 in 1991, which included 16 murders by convicted serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.”https://t.co/KPCgN1P9Ev

    — Jason Willick (@jawillick) July 13, 2020

    And social workers can't really help with this kind of thing, guess one has to depend on Twitter:

     


    "Quotas", always a problem:


    Interesting that the NYPost is headlining this story of a black cop beating up a white guy on the subway:

    Note that it was a pretty outrageous situation as the DA believed the cop totally and charged the victim with assault! Didn't bother to ask to see the body cam footage?

    There's lots of lefty anti-police posting of it on Twitter, and calls from NYC for the cops to be fired.

    But that NYPost has decided to highlight a "cops are thugs" story is something new!


    Things aren't looking good for the NYPD becoming open to acting more humanely towards strangers::

    I don't see no de-escalation or non-violent theory here. I see tribal hatreds.


    ^A "must watch". Intelligent cop with history degree with his own earnest grievances about adolescent "BLM" protesters.


