Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
"Recent incidents of anti-Semitic tweets and posts from sports and entertainment celebrities are a very troubling omen for the future of the Black Lives Matter movement, but so too is the shocking lack of massive indignation." - Kareem Abdul-Jabbarhttps://t.co/XZWMiBhpi3— Darren Heitner (@DarrenHeitner) July 15, 2020
By Joe Marino, Jason Beeferman, Larry Celona & Jorge Fitz-Gibbon @ NYPost.com, July 14 with video, pics and slideshow of 9 pics of the scene
The body of a decapitated, dismembered tech CEO was found inside a Lower East Side apartment on Tuesday afternoon — sorted in plastic bags right next to a power saw, sources told The Post.
Police came upon the grisly scene shortly after 3:30 p.m., after a cousin of the dead man requested a welfare check at the man’s East Houston Street building and called police, the sources said.
Phoenix Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham is coming off what she believes to be her second case of coronavirus since March.... "They say you can only get it once, but now they're saying you can get it twice," Cunningham said. "Even when I tested positive, they said we're seeing a jump in people testing positive who have already had it.
"Recent incidents of anti-Semitic tweets and posts from sports and entertainment celebrities are a very troubling omen for the future of the Black Lives Matter movement, but so too is the shocking lack of massive indignation." - Kareem Abdul-Jabbarhttps://t.co/XZWMiBhpi3— Darren Heitner (@DarrenHeitner) July 15, 2020
So far
Tuberville 67%
Sessions. 33%
Mr. Trump added to his long record of racially inflammatory remarks during an interview with CBS News, in which he brushed off a question about Black people killed by police officers, saying that white people are killed in greater numbers.
Mr. Trump reacted angrily when asked about the issue, which has led to nationwide protests calling for major law enforcement changes.
“Why are African-Americans still dying at the hands of law enforcement in this country?” the interviewer, Catherine Herridge of CBS News, asked the president.
“What a terrible question to ask,” Mr. Trump responded. “So are white people. More white people, by the way.”
In Taiwan! They didn't fire the pandemic team, their President didn't call COVID a hoax, or say "like a miracle, it will disappear!"
Good police work by @MtLebanonPolice’s Thomas Rutowski https://t.co/V8oQakQBIJ— Michael Kenney (@DrMichaelKenney) July 12, 2020
A white California couple has been charged with a hate crime after they were seen on video defacing a Black Lives Matter mural, according to a statement from the Contra Costa District Attorney's office.
Two people, identified by the district attorney as Nicole Anderson, 42, and David Nelson, 53, were seen on July 4 painting over the B and L in the word "Black," which had been painted in yellow, with black paint.
In the video, the man identified as Nelson can be heard saying, "There is no racism. It's a leftist lie," and, "No one wants Black Lives Matter here."
Archived blog tracking how marketers, media companies and agencies took a stand against racism in the period to June 30, 2020.
For the current live blog, covering July 1, 2020 to the present day, see “A regularly updated blog tracking brands' responses to racial injustice”
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
Let me guess a response from the younger folks: ok, boomer. sure. whatever.
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/15/2020 - 4:35pm
Nick Cannon
https://thegrapevine.theroot.com/nick-cannon-fired-by-viacomcbs-for-anti-semitic-comment-1844388373
DeSean Jackson/Stephen Jackson
"We Just Can't Afford to Stay This F***king Stupid"
https://verysmartbrothas.theroot.com/we-just-cant-afford-to-stay-this-fucking-stupid-1844308813
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/15/2020 - 5:00pm
Don Lemon had Stephen Jackson on his CNN show last week. Jackson issued a statement defending DeSean Jackson. Jackson could never explain to Lemon why the verbal defense wasn't anti-Semitic.
https://www.thedailybeast.com/stephen-jackson-apologizes-for-using-the-wrong-words-in-anti-semitic-remarks
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/15/2020 - 6:15pm
Kudos to Kareem's well-timed "Jewish Lives Matter", as do Hispanic, Gypsy, Rohingya, Uighur,...
I saw a Native American on YouTube discussing the 1849 California gold rush, where gold panners could make like 5 days wage for just 1 Indian scalp. Probably some of these were anti-slavery, pushing fór abolition, but here at the same time the US Is paying settlers and speculators to kill off the natives. There's only so much compartmentalizing thoughts and behavior - some consistency across the board Is required.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/15/2020 - 7:42pm
Kareem knows better from his Milwaukee Bucks days starting out as Lew. There wouldn't have been a Milwaukee Bucks without Marv Fishman, a real salt-of-the-earth mensch who I had the honor to know rather well.
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/15/2020 - 9:02pm
This too. I recall Kareem getting more than a bit of grief when he did the name change.
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/16/2020 - 12:10am
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/16/2020 - 12:25am
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/16/2020 - 12:59am
Our gen's version of strangling Adolf in his crib - we cutboff his social media access - much cleaner, less brutal. And supports Sarah's Patreon.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/16/2020 - 1:08am
Nick Cannon proved that he was an idiot. He lost employment just like a white supremacist would lose their job.
Stephen Jackson built up a lot of good Will in his advocacy for George Floyd. Now he is doing an apology tour. You can tell he doesn't understand the impact of his words if you listen to the interview with Don Lemon
Everything that Louis Farrakhan touches dies.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 07/16/2020 - 7:25am