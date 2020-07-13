Phoenix Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham is coming off what she believes to be her second case of coronavirus since March.... "They say you can only get it once, but now they're saying you can get it twice," Cunningham said. "Even when I tested positive, they said we're seeing a jump in people testing positive who have already had it.
"Recent incidents of anti-Semitic tweets and posts from sports and entertainment celebrities are a very troubling omen for the future of the Black Lives Matter movement, but so too is the shocking lack of massive indignation." - Kareem Abdul-Jabbarhttps://t.co/XZWMiBhpi3
Mr. Trump added to his long record of racially inflammatory remarks during an interview with CBS News, in which he brushed off a question about Black people killed by police officers, saying that white people are killed in greater numbers.
Mr. Trump reacted angrily when asked about the issue, which has led to nationwide protests calling for major law enforcement changes.
“Why are African-Americans still dying at the hands of law enforcement in this country?” the interviewer, Catherine Herridge of CBS News, asked the president.
“What a terrible question to ask,” Mr. Trump responded. “So are white people. More white people, by the way.”
A white California couple has been charged with a hate crime after they were seen on video defacing a Black Lives Matter mural, according to a statement from the Contra Costa District Attorney's office.
Two people, identified by the district attorney as Nicole Anderson, 42, and David Nelson, 53, were seen on July 4 painting over the B and L in the word "Black," which had been painted in yellow, with black paint.
In the video, the man identified as Nelson can be heard saying, "There is no racism. It's a leftist lie," and, "No one wants Black Lives Matter here."
He's pretty selfish and sleezy but the article doesn't make the accusation that he used his power to coerce any of the women into doing something they didn't want. One woman knew he was cheating on his wife and thought she was keeping it quiet to help him hide his adultery from his wife and is only upset because he was cheating on her too. It's hard to decide who is the most sleezy in that situation. Lots of women want to have sex with their heroes. Rock stars have sex with a different women in town after town. Taking advantage of hero worship is dishonorable but it doesn't fit within what I think the Me Too movement is all about.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 07/14/2020 - 1:36pm
Is it even "dishonorable"? Or just a bit unusual and 21st century
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/14/2020 - 2:40pm
Where do nymphomaniacs and female groupies fit in this scheme of things?
I met a psychologist a couple years back who was thinking of starting a Meetup group for women who chose to live in the role of "the other woman" and liked it that way. She was one of them. She herself liked relatively short relationships but not one night stands. She talked to me about the difference between recent widowers and recently separated and divorced men. A fifty-something, divorced herself. Not super attractive physically, but quite open to men of all ages, one at a time.
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/14/2020 - 3:17pm
And what qualifies for "nympho", "groupie" and "slut" in 2020? Is it still different between sexes? Whats the label for a "normally" active woman not in a relationship? Or how do we reconcile pickup or short-term culture without the one-sided labeling? And what specifically did this guy owe the women beyond any Tinder date/hookup? The traditional way to "know you're in a relationship" is to not give out on the first date, male or female, but that's not quite the point of a pickup, so what exactly Is going wrong here except people being to clever and "open" for their own good? How do we communicate in good faith when we're not really working with good faith or voicing alternate expectations (which can exist, but if a tree falls in the woods...)
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/14/2020 - 3:44pm
And in the Art World today...
https://reason.com/2020/07/14/gary-garrels-san-francisco-museum-modern-a...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/15/2020 - 12:49pm
wasn't really today, was in the art world news 3/4 days ago, it's just that mass media is starting to pick up on the story because he's a somewhat major figure
I am prone to agree with this guy, I suspect he said fuck this millennial shit I am too old to put up with working this way, let them have all the closed museums without any operating funds. Yeah 300 signing a letter is nothing, the red guard is terrorizing museums allover the world as if these institutions (mostly charities) were part and parcel with rich white privilege and colonialism, while the institutions have no idea how they are going to pay any salaries at all going forward. It's rampant, I think more than any other field. The kids think the taxpayers are going to pick up the bill for unionized jobs and professional level salaries for art handlers and guards in order to spew anti-colonial agitprop.
As if money grew on trees, there were no conservatives in the world to object to paying for a left-wing world view and a pandemic going on.
Clue: colleges get tuition. The museum gets your lousy $15 ticket fee, no such thing as blockbuster shows, must run at 20% capacity until at the very least there's a vaccine.
It's really really bad, devasting to all kinds of museums, not just art museums. A lot of little house museums are going to end up kaput. Even at the big powerful well-endowed places, staff overall is going to be greatly reduced, lucky if they can afford to keep permanent collections in decent shape much less have exhibitions. I hope the few minorities and atypically gendered that get to keep their jobs like being lonely.
Here,gives you an idea, the kids are pleased to announce:
Good example what's going on
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/15/2020 - 2:45pm
Wait for the followup tweets Except it's not just in the U.S., it's allover the world among the recently college-educated in humanities. They've been taught to write this kind of thing.
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/15/2020 - 2:54pm
It's sort of like this: Majority populations are bad = colonialist and imposing their colonizing attitude on others is why the world is the way it is. Minority populations are good = alternate versions of reality that might solve our problems.
Works across the board, i.e., gender issues, where the black trans person is like the best one to listen to! The smaller the minority, the better! Majority rule? Evil! Take away their privilege!
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/15/2020 - 3:03pm
"Individualism, hard work, objectivity, the nuclear family, progress, respect for authority, delayed gratification"
So what exactly are the values we should embrace instead? Dependency, laziness, subjective analysis, out of wedlock births, stagnation, disrespect for authority, and momentary indulgence?
This whole thing is ridiculous. I wonder though if we're exaggerating how widespread this line of nonsense is. Not saying it isn't. It just seems too foolish to be more than a fringe group of the left pushing this. Again not saying it's not a problem. I just need more evidence of how widespread it is.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 07/15/2020 - 6:00pm
