In Taiwan! They didn't fire the pandemic team, their President didn't call COVID a hoax, or say "like a miracle, it will disappear!"
Good police work by @MtLebanonPolice’s Thomas Rutowski https://t.co/V8oQakQBIJ— Michael Kenney (@DrMichaelKenney) July 12, 2020
A white California couple has been charged with a hate crime after they were seen on video defacing a Black Lives Matter mural, according to a statement from the Contra Costa District Attorney's office.
Two people, identified by the district attorney as Nicole Anderson, 42, and David Nelson, 53, were seen on July 4 painting over the B and L in the word "Black," which had been painted in yellow, with black paint.
In the video, the man identified as Nelson can be heard saying, "There is no racism. It's a leftist lie," and, "No one wants Black Lives Matter here."
Coronavirus Chronicles: Survivors suffer for weeks after virus clears. pic.twitter.com/3GPN6S0VvE— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) July 11, 2020
By Blake Montgomery @ DailyBeast.com/Cheat Sheet, July 11
President Donald Trump raised the possibility of selling hurricane-devastated Puerto Rico to his Secretary of Homeland Security in late 2017, The New York Times reports. Elaine Duke, a Republican who served as acting head of Homeland Security from July to December 2017, told the Times in an interview, “The president’s initial ideas were more of as a businessman, you know: Can we outsource the electricity? Can we sell the island? You know, or divest of that asset?”
By Laura Snapes @ TheGuardian.com, July 10
Five people have been arrested in connection with the death of Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke. The 20-year-old artist, born Bashar Jackson, was shot dead in a suspected robbery that took place in a rented apartment in Hollywood, California, on 19 February.
With good video of protest (in Russian) captioned Tens of thousands called for the release of a regional governor, Sergey Furgal, who was arrested on suspicion of multiple murders. The protests are a rare showing of opposition to President Vladimir Putin of Russia.(I note: few masks!)
Protests Rock Russian Far East With Calls for Putin to Resign https://t.co/tmwHjFV7mz— susan davis (@susanda02581750) July 12, 2020
New: China and Iran Near Trade and Military Partnership
The investment & security pact would vastly extend China’s influence in the Middle East, throwing Iran an economic lifeline & creating new flash points with US@farnazfassihi @stevenleemyers report https://t.co/WPlowMvlIz
I don’t often agree with New York Post editorials, but I do this time. I hope someone takes de Blasio to court over his summertime ban on all large gatherings — except BLM protests. This is content-based bias that flies in the face of the 1st Amendment.https://t.co/7U8QiBJk87— Clyde Haberman (@ClydeHaberman) July 11, 2020
Haberman is Former columnist & editorial writer at The New York Times (mostly on NYC beat) New Yorker with 13 years as a foreign correspondent based in Tokyo, Rome, Jerusalem. US Army '68-'70.
Italy set its single-day record for new cases on March 21 with 6,557, but it now reports fewer than 200 a day. Spain, which was averaging 8,000 new cases a day during its peak in April, now averages a little over 400 a day. And Britain, which was averaging 5,500 new cases a day in mid-April, now averages 537.
In the United States, on the other hand, the outbreak is getting worse.
3/10 - Trump, after meeting with Republican senators: “And we’re prepared, and we’re doing a great job with it. And it will go away. Just stay calm. It will go away.”
News that Seoul's Mayor Park apparently took his own life has rocked the South Korean capital, which is home to more than 10 million people.— NBC News (@NBCNews) July 11, 2020
The elected official had been tipped as a potential presidential candidate in 2022. https://t.co/Fc6zQM3ED1
He's pretty selfish and sleezy but the article doesn't make the accusation that he used his power to coerce any of the women into doing something they didn't want. One woman knew he was cheating on his wife and thought she was keeping it quiet to help him hide his adultery from his wife and is only upset because he was cheating on her too. It's hard to decide who is the most sleezy in that situation. Lots of women want to have sex with their heroes. Rock stars have sex with a different women in town after town. Taking advantage of hero worship is dishonorable but it doesn't fit within what I think the Me Too movement is all about.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 07/14/2020 - 1:36pm
Is it even "dishonorable"? Or just a bit unusual and 21st century
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/14/2020 - 2:40pm
Where do nymphomaniacs and female groupies fit in this scheme of things?
I met a psychologist a couple years back who was thinking of starting a Meetup group for women who chose to live in the role of "the other woman" and liked it that way. She was one of them. She herself liked relatively short relationships but not one night stands. She talked to me about the difference between recent widowers and recently separated and divorced men. A fifty-something, divorced herself. Not super attractive physically, but quite open to men of all ages, one at a time.
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/14/2020 - 3:17pm
And what qualifies for "nympho", "groupie" and "slut" in 2020? Is it still different between sexes? Whats the label for a "normally" active woman not in a relationship? Or how do we reconcile pickup or short-term culture without the one-sided labeling? And what specifically did this guy owe the women beyond any Tinder date/hookup? The traditional way to "know you're in a relationship" is to not give out on the first date, male or female, but that's not quite the point of a pickup, so what exactly Is going wrong here except people being to clever and "open" for their own good? How do we communicate in good faith when we're not really working with good faith or voicing alternate expectations (which can exist, but if a tree falls in the woods...)
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/14/2020 - 3:44pm