Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Italy set its single-day record for new cases on March 21 with 6,557, but it now reports fewer than 200 a day. Spain, which was averaging 8,000 new cases a day during its peak in April, now averages a little over 400 a day. And Britain, which was averaging 5,500 new cases a day in mid-April, now averages 537.
In the United States, on the other hand, the outbreak is getting worse.
3/10 - Trump, after meeting with Republican senators: “And we’re prepared, and we’re doing a great job with it. And it will go away. Just stay calm. It will go away.”
Comments
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 7:31pm
US has 13 states with 1000+ new cases, 15 more with 500+.
There are 23 other countries with >1000 new cases, only 9 more with 500+.
So our infections are getting near all the rest of the world's put together.
Good rivalry between Florida and Texas - Florida trying hard to catch up, Will need a few more days. Thrilling
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 7:45pm
MAD AS HELL !!
by NCD on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 8:50pm
President Donald Trump shared a tweet on Thursday that argued the mandated use of face masks represents a "culture of silence, slavery, and social death."
https://www.businessinsider.com/trump-shares-tweet-that-says-masks-represent-slavery-and-social-death-2020-5
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 9:03pm
No wonder his eyes are averted, he is obviously pissed as hell in the picture. There is no one he can even blame for the photo, he was told he had to wear it. The Vet vote is slipping away. TEXAS is talking it may shut down AGAIN .
Who's the man? Who? Biden's the man.
by NCD on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 9:22pm
World-o-meter gets the prostate test - cough
https://edition.cnn.com/interactive/2020/05/world/worldometer-coronaviru...
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/12/2020 - 4:22am
Florida's winning!
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/12/2020 - 9:14pm
Trump's new home state and site of the 2020 Republicans National Convention - they're just out to show how grateful they are for the honor.. DiSantis=riding star in the party, So much promise.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/12/2020 - 10:46pm
Dammit, AZ was on top for a while and I thought we might win. But Florida always wins these types of contests.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 07/13/2020 - 12:22am
AZ all escaped Across the border to Mexico - leaky Wall.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 07/13/2020 - 1:02am
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/12/2020 - 11:39pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/12/2020 - 11:40pm
THE IMMUNE SYSTEM HAS A RIGHT TO WORK !!!
NO TO SHUTDOWN, NO TO MASKS !!
Actual professionally printed sign at s "Liberty" protest a month ago. Was in Italy just last summer. Great population density in cities. A citizenry way smarter, very proud of their culture and country, and of course far more united than ours.
School "openings" here will likely be the next "opening" fiasco in many places. By the time Biden takes over it is likely going to be far too late to get a handle on this.
by NCD on Mon, 07/13/2020 - 12:13am
Right to bare arms as well. Dont forget the 2nd - it tries harder than the 1st.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 07/13/2020 - 1:04am
though there is also that things could be worse:
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/14/2020 - 1:19am
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/13/2020 - 3:33pm
#TrumpTrustsGameShowHostsNotFauci
by NCD on Mon, 07/13/2020 - 7:10pm
I think it's pretty much this:
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/13/2020 - 11:00pm
and Maggie's not as clear-eyed about that, she's waiting for something sensible to happen, I guess:
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/13/2020 - 11:28pm
the more confusion, obfuscation and resulting conspiracy theorizing by the public, the better:
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/13/2020 - 11:42pm
and for the umpteenth time
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/13/2020 - 11:20pm
just for the record, he was really on one of his delusionary babble benders today
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/14/2020 - 1:11am
high as a kite:
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/14/2020 - 1:42am
Trump-traitor Stone on Fox - I'm confused.
Is Fox a mouthpiece or not?
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/jul/13/roger-stone-speaks-in-fo...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/14/2020 - 1:49am
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/13/2020 - 10:58pm
Aargh, masks help.
In a sea-locked country of 350,000 where everyone knows each other, and have a string social sense of behavior, maybe not so needed. Everywhere else, yes. Sure, mask care Is not the best - but better than open respiration. Yes, I see similar café/restaurant scenes here - masks have largely come off with success. Some people still optionally wear theirs, depending.
We also had good response from the government. Mistakes were made, but communication was open, And public health was foremost. Listening to experts was also solid, unlike the US where we listen to authoritiarians who tell us we can do what we like (which for them seems like oddly similar behavior - in imitatiin, Freedom I suppose)
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/14/2020 - 12:33am