    Obama recommends on police reform

    By artappraiser on Fri, 07/10/2020 - 10:22pm |

    the other three after the jump

    I posted the next one as the starter of a long News thread so you may have read it

    by artappraiser on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 12:49am

    That's interesting, the so called freedom loving libertarian leaning west tends to have more cops


    by ocean-kat on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 2:08am


    by artappraiser on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 9:22pm

    “In Milwaukee, homicides are up 37% so far this year, on pace to break the record of 167 in 1991, which included 16 murders by convicted serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.”https://t.co/KPCgN1P9Ev

    — Jason Willick (@jawillick) July 13, 2020

    And social workers can't really help with this kind of thing, guess one has to depend on Twitter:

     


    by artappraiser on Mon, 07/13/2020 - 11:52pm

    "Quotas", always a problem:


    by artappraiser on Tue, 07/14/2020 - 12:01am

