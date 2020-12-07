    Major Dem attack on Senator John Cornyn going on?

    By artappraiser on Sun, 07/12/2020 - 11:31pm

    Mayor Pete whole thread:

     

    and Project Lincoln co-founder implies they have barely started:

    @JohnCornyn is already whining about @ProjectLincoln and we're barely involved YET in Texas. Is this a sign Cornyn is:

    — John Weaver (@jwgop) July 14, 2020

     


    by artappraiser on Mon, 07/13/2020 - 11:25pm

