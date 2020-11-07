Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Italy set its single-day record for new cases on March 21 with 6,557, but it now reports fewer than 200 a day. Spain, which was averaging 8,000 new cases a day during its peak in April, now averages a little over 400 a day. And Britain, which was averaging 5,500 new cases a day in mid-April, now averages 537.
In the United States, on the other hand, the outbreak is getting worse.
3/10 - Trump, after meeting with Republican senators: “And we’re prepared, and we’re doing a great job with it. And it will go away. Just stay calm. It will go away.”
Comments
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 7:31pm
US has 13 states with 1000+ new cases, 15 more with 500+.
There are 23 other countries with >1000 new cases, only 9 more with 500+.
So our infections are getting near all the rest of the world's put together.
Good rivalry between Florida and Texas - Florida trying hard to catch up, Will need a few more days. Thrilling
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 7:45pm
MAD AS HELL !!
by NCD on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 8:50pm
President Donald Trump shared a tweet on Thursday that argued the mandated use of face masks represents a "culture of silence, slavery, and social death."
https://www.businessinsider.com/trump-shares-tweet-that-says-masks-represent-slavery-and-social-death-2020-5
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 9:03pm
No wonder his eyes are averted, he is obviously pissed as hell in the picture. There is no one he can even blame for the photo, he was told he had to wear it. The Vet vote is slipping away. TEXAS is talking it may shut down AGAIN .
Who's the man? Who? Biden's the man.
by NCD on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 9:22pm
World-o-meter gets the prostate test - cough
https://edition.cnn.com/interactive/2020/05/world/worldometer-coronaviru...
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/12/2020 - 4:22am